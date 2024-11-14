Oregon (OSAA) high school football quarterfinals — quick stats, first impressions for every matchup
The Oregon high school football playoffs continue this week. Here's a look at every second-round matchup.
Class 1A 6-Man Championship | Bracket
No. 8 Joseph (7-3) at No. 1 Powers (9-0)
6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Marshfield HS, Coos Bay
Last meeting: Powers won 14-0 at home in Week 9 of the 2021 season.
Quick stat: Powers senior Braden Bushnell has 29 touchdown passes, with senior Patrick Mahmoud (735 receiving yards, 22 total touchdowns) and Rene Sears (20 total touchdowns) his top targets.
First impression: The Cruisers lost to Echo in this round of the 2023 playoffs and will be motivated to ensure lightning does not strike twice.
No. 5 South Wasco County (7-3) at No. 4 North Lake (7-1)
1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the teams.
Quick stat: South Wasco County senior Storm McCoy threw for 1,806 yards and 25 touchdowns during the regular season, with Gavin Hagan (813 receiving yards) his leading target.
First impression: North Lake is enjoying the best season in program history but will face a stern test against the Redsides, whose only losses are to Harper Charter (twice) and Powers.
No. 6 Prairie City/Burnt River (8-2) at No. 3 Eddyville Charter (8-1)
1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Toledo HS
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the teams.
Quick stat: Eddyville Charter junior Darian Schultz leads the six-man ranks with 32 touchdown passes.
First impression: Prairie City/Burnt River was the No. 2 team in the state before suffering back-to-back losses to end the regular season. Led by 1A player of the year contender Maison Teel (1,829 rushing yards, 39 all-purpose touchdowns), don’t be surprised if the Panthers pull out the victory.
No. 7 Echo (7-3) at No. 2 Harper Charter (8-0)
Noon, Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: Echo won 18-13 at home in Week 5 of the 2022 season.
Quick stat: Echo junior Kohlvin Wyse threw for 27 touchdowns and junior Mack Murdock had seven interceptions during the regular season.
First impression: Harper Charter won the Eastern Oregon district title and tied the school record for wins (set in 1971) by beating South Wasco County for the second time this season in the only game the Hornets allowed more than one touchdown. The defending champion Cougars will have their work cut out for them to keep this one close.
—
Class 1A 8-Man Championship | Bracket
No. 8 Cove (6-4) at No. 1 Adrian (9-0)
6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: Adrian won 54-12 at Cove in Week 4.
Quick stat: Adrian senior Colten Bayes leads the state regardless of classification with nine interceptions.
First impression: The Antelopes must love how the bracket shaped up for them — they faced all three teams in the upper half in league play, beating them by a combined 136-26.
No. 5 Union (7-2) at No. 4 Crane (7-2)
4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: Crane won 52-30 at Union in Week 5.
Quick stat: Senior Morgan Johnson had a big game for Union in its first-round win over Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat/Glenwood, running for three touchdowns and throwing for three in the Bobcats’ first home playoff win since 2014.
First impression: The Bobcats couldn’t keep the Mustangs corralled in the second half of their first meeting after leading 22-14 at halftime. To keep the game close, Union needs to keep Crane’s passing game from heating up.
No. 6 Dufur (9-1) at No. 3 North Douglas (9-0)
1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Sutherlin HS
Last meeting: Dufur won 48-0 at home in the first round of the 2014 state playoffs.
Quick stat: North Douglas running back Hunter Vaughn holds his school’s career rushing record as a junior, adding to his total by rushing for 2,114 yards this season. He has 1,027 return yards, 12 sacks and 50 touchdowns across all three phases.
First impression: Dufur rebounded from going 2-7 last year thanks in large part to the emergence of sophomore quarterback Gavin Anderson and picking up senior running back Nolan Cates, a transfer from The Dalles. But can the Rangers do what no team has done yet and keep Vaughn in check for four quarters?
No. 10 Sherman/Condon (6-4) at No. 2 Crosspoint Christian (8-1)
1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the teams.
Quick stat: Sherman/Condon’s 20-18 win at Mohawk last week was the program’s first playoff victory since 2016 and first road playoff win in the past decade.
First impression: One bad half against North Douglas is all that separates Crosspoint Christian from an undefeated season. The Warriors would love another shot at North Douglas and should have more than enough firepower to get the job done in the quarterfinals.
—
Class 2A Championship | Bracket
No. 9 Lost River (8-2) at No. 1 Heppner (10-0)
1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16
Last meeting: Lost River won 20-6 at Heppner in Week 4 of the 2023 season.
Quick stat: Heppner coach Greg Grant, who is retiring at the end of the season, is No. 3 on the state wins list with 349 — 312 coming during 35 years at the Northeast Oregon school.
First impression: The Raiders have enjoyed success in their first year back in 2A after winning back-to-back 1A eight-man titles, but the Mustangs aren’t ready to send their coach to retirement.
No. 5 St. Paul (10-0) at No. 4 Culver (10-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: Culver won 53-30 in Week 5 of the 1994 season.
Quick stat: This is the first 2A quarterfinal to match undefeated teams since Warrenton defeated Glendale 27-3 in 2001.
First impression: The Bulldogs have enjoyed a renaissance after finishing 3-6 last season, but they’ll have their hands full against the Buckaroos, who are gunning for a seventh consecutive semifinal appearance in their first year back in 2A.
No. 14 Stanfield (6-4) at No. 6 Gervais (8-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the teams.
Quick stat: Stanfield’s 20-12 win over Colton was the program’s first playoff victory since 2016, when the Tigers reached the state final.
First impression: Gervais was the feel-good story last year, when the Cougars won a school-record nine games, including their first playoff win since 1951. They’re looking to surpass that performance by advancing to the semifinals against this year’s upset kings — Stanfield is the lowest remaining seed in any of the seven championship brackets.
No. 7 Myrtle Point/Pacific (8-2) vs. No. 2 Oakland (10-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Sutherlin HS
Last meeting: Oakland won 38-14 at home in Week 7.
Quick stat: Oakland held Nestucca to 73 yards in the Oakers’ 44-0 first-round victory.
First impression: The Bobcats led the first matchup 14-6 after one quarter before Oakland took control. They must find a way to stop senior running back Gabe Williamson, who rushed for 192 yards and three touchdowns in the first meeting.
—
Class 3A Championship | Bracket
No. 9 North Valley (8-2) at No. 1 Siuslaw/Mapleton (9-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: Siuslaw/Mapleton won 14-7 at North Valley in Week 2.
Quick stat: Siuslaw quarterback Micah Blankenship threw for 196 yards and three touchdowns (all to Michael Felkins) in a 30-24 first-round victory over Dayton.
First impression: The Vikings escaped against Dayton in Round 1 despite missing star running back and Special District 4 offensive player of the year Max Reynolds. They’ll need all hands on deck against the Knights, who trounced Sutherlin to reach the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year.
No. 5 Taft (8-2) at No. 4 Vale (10-0)
Noon, Saturday, Nov. 16
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the teams.
Quick stat: Vale senior Kase Schaffeld didn’t get many touches in the second half of games but still rushed for 1,630 yards and 24 touchdowns.
First impression: The Vikings don’t see passing attacks like the Tigers possess too often, but a defense that allows less than seven points per game should have enough answers to end two years of frustration in this playoff round.
No. 11 Burns (8-2) at No. 3 Santiam Christian (9-1)
1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16
Last meeting: Santiam Christian won 27-16 at Hermiston High School in the 2019 state semifinals.
Quick stat: Santiam Christian running back Jeremy Ness became the first Eagle to rush for 2,000 yards in a season with his 357-yard, five-touchdown performance in Round 1 against Kennedy, pushing his season totals to 2,194 yards and 32 touchdowns.
First impression: The immovable object — Burns allows 8.6 points per game — against the unstoppable force that is Ness, who has run for 200+ yards six times and hasn’t been held below 115 all season.
No. 7 Cascade Christian (7-3) at No. 2 Banks (9-0)
6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: Cascade Christian won 34-24 in the 2023 state championship game.
Quick stat: Banks quarterback Lane Gilbert has 2,089 total yards and has accounted for 33 touchdowns in his first season as the starter.
First impression: The Challengers have won seven in a row and look like the team that entered the season having earned 26 consecutive wins and back-to-back state titles, but Banks has dominated opponents all season, outscoring foes 360-97 with an 18-point victory over Seaside its closest game.
—
Class 4A Championship | Bracket
No. 9 Stayton (7-3) at No. 1 Marist Catholic (9-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: Marist Catholic won 35-0 at Stayton in Week 7.
Quick stat: Since the start of Oregon West Conference play, Marist Catholic sophomore running back Conner Harvey has rushed for 682 yards and 17 touchdowns, providing balance to a passing attack that averages 284 yards per game.
First impression: The Eagles needed a goal-line stand to escape Estacada with a first-round win. After defending valiantly against the wing-T, they must find a way to slow a Spartans team that has looked dominant during a seven-game win streak.
No. 13 Tillamook (6-4) at No. 5 Scappoose (9-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: Scappoose won 46-27 at Tillamook in Week 7.
Quick stat: Scappoose quarterback Max Nowlin is 18th on the all-time state passing list with 7,110 yards — although he’s unlikely to surpass Derek Anderson’s school-record 8,372 yards from 1998-2000.
First impression: The Cheesemakers played their most complete game of the season last week in ending Crook County’s undefeated run. Can they keep the momentum going against their Cowapa League rivals?
No. 6 Philomath (8-2) vs. No. 3 Henley (9-1)
6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Mazama HS, Klamath Falls
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the teams.
Quick stat: Philomath quarterback Caleb Russell has thrown for a school-record 3,104 yards and 39 touchdowns, including a 369-yard, four-touchdown performance against La Grande that led the team to its first playoff win since 2015.
First impression: The Hornets survived a wild game against Seaside to keep their title defense alive. Their secondary will face its most severe test since Week 2 against Marist Catholic, when they handed the Spartans their only defeat.
No. 7 Pendleton (7-3) vs. No. 2 Cascade (9-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Willamette University, Salem
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the teams.
Quick stat: Cascade senior Carter Condon has eased the loss of junior running back Bryce Kuenzi to a torn ACL, running for 541 yards and four touchdowns in wins over Sweet Home in the regular-season finale and Molalla in last week’s first round.
First impression: The Cougars hope to get sophomore cornerback Josiah Hawkins back this week to join senior cornerback Hunter Anundi as reinforcements for a secondary that will be tested by Buckaroos quarterback Colson Primus (2,351 yards, 26 touchdowns) and a deep receiving corps.
—
Class 5A Championship | Bracket
No. 8 Summit (6-4) at No. 1 Silverton (9-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: Silverton won 35-12 at home in Week 0.
Quick stat: Silverton swept the Special District 2 awards, with quarterback Sawyer Teeney (co-offensive player of the year), linebacker Daniel Kuenzi (defensive player of the year), defensive lineman Eli Willis (co-defensive lineman of the year) and offensive lineman Brash Henderson (offensive lineman of the year) being honored.
First impression: The Storm are much improved from the team that got drilled in late August, but while there shouldn’t be a running clock finish, the Foxes have too many weapons for the visitors to handle.
No. 5 Wilsonville (8-2) at No. 4 Churchill (9-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: Wilsonville won 42-14 at home in the first round of the 2021 state playoffs.
Quick stat: Wilsonville quarterback Mark Wiepert went from being one of the state’s top receivers last year to leading the state in passing yards (2,763) and touchdowns (39) and sharing Special District 2 offensive player of the year honors.
First impression: A lot depends on Churchill running back Ceville Pasi’s status. He missed last week’s 28-0 win over Central because of injury, and the Lancers survived five turnovers thanks to a dominant defensive performance. They’ll need their Midwestern League offensive player of the year back to hang with the Wildcats.
No. 6 West Albany (8-2) at No. 3 Dallas (9-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: West Albany won 34-20 at home in Week 8.
Quick stat: West Albany running back Tyler Hart-McNally, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, ran for 171 yards and three touchdowns last week to raise his season totals to 1,182 yards and 10 scores.
First impression: The teams were evenly matched in their first meeting, with the Bulldogs pulling away late to secure the win and the Mid-Willamette Conference title. This time, the game is in Dallas, and the Dragons will have revenge on their minds.
No. 10 Lebanon (7-3) at No. 2 Mountain View (10-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: Mountain View won 15-14 at Lebanon in Week 1.
Quick stat: Mountain View quarterback Mason Chambers has shined as a first-year starter replacing Intermountain offensive player of the year Brian Crum, throwing for 2,453 yards and 35 touchdowns through 10 games.
First impression: Chambers was still figuring things out when the Cougars squeaked past the Warriors in Week 1. His maturation allowed Mountain View to roll through the season undefeated and should help lead the Cougars back to the semifinals.
—
Class 6A Playoffs | Bracket
No. 20 Sandy (6-4) at No. 13 South Medford (6-4)
4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Spiegelberg Stadium
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the teams.
Quick stat: Sandy running back Mataio Olomua ran for a career-high 220 yards and two touchdowns in the Pioneers’ first-round victory over McMinnville.
First impression: The Pioneers feel like they’re playing with house money after picking up the second playoff win in program history last week. They face a tall task to earn win No. 3 against a solid Panthers team that just missed being in the Open Division.
No. 17 Grants Pass (6-4) at No. 16 Newberg (5-5)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: Grants Pass won 25-19 at Newberg in Week 2 of the 2015 season.
Quick stat: Grants Pass sophomore quarterback Jordan Rosetta had a career-high six touchdown passes last week against Sunset, finishing 16 of 30 for 332 yards.
First impression: The Tigers survived a wild game against Oregon City to advance to the quarterfinals. They must find a way to slow Rosetta, who has thrown for 2,586 yards and 36 touchdowns.
No. 18 West Salem (6-4) at No. 15 Jesuit (8-2)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: Jesuit won 21-7 at PGE Park in the 2009 state semifinals.
Quick stat: Jesuit running back Luke Ortner didn’t get his first varsity carry until Week 4, but since becoming the lead back, the sophomore has rushed for a team-high 734 yards and eight touchdowns on 91 carries.
First impression: The Titans will have a hard time handling the balance of the Crusaders’ attack. Jesuit senior wide receiver Joe Stimpson caught a team-high 42 passes for 627 yards and became more involved in the run game (460 yards and six touchdowns on 49 carries) the past couple of weeks.
No. 19 Tigard (3-7) at No. 14 North Medford (6-4)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Spiegelberg Stadium
Last meeting: Tigard won 27-7 at home in Week 1 of the 2023 season.
Quick stat: Tigard became the first two-win team to win a playoff game since Burns beat Seaside 26-12 in the Class 3A first round in 2005.
First impression: The Black Tornado return to the friendly confines of Spiegelberg Stadium after being exiled to Southern Oregon University last week. Can they handle a Tigers team that is battle-hardened from playing in the Three Rivers League and is better than its record indicates?
—
Class 6A Open Championship | Bracket
No. 8 Mountainside (8-2) at No. 1 Lake Oswego (9-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: Lake Oswego won 28-14 at Mountainside in Week 3 of the 2023 season.
Quick stat: Lake Oswego running back LaMarcus Bell was the Three Rivers League offensive player of the year. He has 1,181 yards and 19 touchdowns on 130 carries.
First impression: Two teams that feature a lot of junior talent square off, so we could see this same matchup even deeper in the postseason next year.
No. 5 Central Catholic (10-0) at No. 4 Lakeridge (7-2)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: Central Catholic won 42-6 at Hillsboro Stadium in the 2023 state quarterfinals.
Quick stat: In Central Catholic’s first-round win over Wells, junior quarterback Robbie Long continued his solid showing taking over for graduated 6A offensive player of the year Cru Newman, going 15 of 25 for 214 yards and three touchdowns.
First impression: The Rams feed off the slight of feeling underseeded by the OSAA computers. They also could get junior running back Tyson Davis back this week from a shoulder injury. Can Lakeridge get 4-star running back Ansu Sanoe going after Lake Oswego held the University of Washington commit to 53 yards in Week 9?
No. 6 Sprague (9-1) at No. 3 Sheldon (9-0)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: Sheldon won 52-7 at Sprague in Week 9.
Quick stat: Sprague running back Kenya Johnson — the South Central Football Conference offensive player of the year — ran for three touchdowns in the Olympians’ first-round win over Clackamas.
First impression: The Irish dominated all three phases in their matchup two weeks ago. The Olympians need more than just Johnson (139 of their 184 total yards) to fire on all cylinders to reverse their fortunes.
No. 7 Sherwood (8-2) at No. 2 West Linn (8-1)
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15
Last meeting: West Linn won 35-0 at home in Week 2.
Quick stat: Sherwood running back Wilson Medina, the Pacific Conference offensive player of the year, needs 135 yards to break the single-season school record of 2,032 rushing yards set by Keegan Lawrence in 2013.
First impression: West Linn held Medina to 56 yards (a season-low 3.7 per carry) in their Week 2 matchup. The Bowmen need a big game from him to open up the rest of their offense and keep pace with the Lions (41 points per game).
