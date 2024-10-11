High School

Oregon (OSAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/11/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Oregon high school football scores from Week 6

West Linn has a huge game on the road against Lakeridge this Friday night.
Week 6 of the 2024 Oregon high school football season kicks off this Friday night with an exciting lineup of games, including a heavyweight battle as West Linn travels to face Lakeridge in a highly anticipated showdown.

You can follow all of the OSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Oregon High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to catching all of the Week 6 Oregon high school football action Friday night (Oct. 11, 2024).

OREGON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

STATEWIDE OREGON FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCORES | CLASS 5A SCORES

CLASS 4A SCORES | CLASS 3A SCORES

CLASS 2A SCORES

CLASS 1A 8 MAN SCORES | CLASS 1A 6 MAN SCORES

2024 OREGON FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Find out where your team stands in the latest Oregon high school computer rankings:

