Oregon's top high school boys basketball players: Meet the state's best wings
We’re taking a position-by-position look at some of the best players in Oregon high school boys basketball. This list focuses on the wings and is based on nominations from coaches throughout the state.
Gabe Alvarado, Sheldon, 6-3 senior
Alvarado opened the season strong, averaging 10 points per game as a three-level scorer for an Irish team looking to rebound from an 11-13 season and missing the 6A playoffs.
Diogo Alves, Tualatin, 6-1 senior
Alves was part of a Lakeridge team that snapped a 57-game Three Rivers League losing streak and seven-year playoff drought last season before joining the Timberwolves over the summer. He averaged 7.3 points and shot 41% from three-point range through four games this season. “He is a great addition to our team and will continue to ascend stat-wise,” Tualatin coach Bubba Lemon said.
Kareem Artharee, Gresham, 6-5 junior
The younger brother of all-Mt. Hood Conference guard Khaled Artharee “has a knack at making big plays when needed,” Gophers coach Clifford White said. Kareem has improved his numbers from 10 points and four rebounds per game as a sophomore to 15 and seven through two weeks of the 2024-25 season. “He’s a do-everything wing player who can play inside and out,” White said.
Khaled Artharee, Gresham, 6-5 senior
Artharee’s versatility and leadership on a young Gophers team are critical to their success, with coach Clifford White lauding his ability to play any of the five positions on the court. He made the all-Mt. Hood Conference honorable mention list as a junior (12 points, six rebounds per game), and he started this season averaging 10 points and six rebounds through four games.
Brayden Barron, Barlow, 6-6 senior
Barron had a breakthrough junior season for the Bruins, averaging 15 points and eight rebounds per game and shooting better than 60% from the field in earning 6A all-state honorable mention. The Portland State commit led the team in scoring the first two weeks of this season at 20 points per game to go with nine rebounds and four blocks.
Mason Bierbrauer, Barlow, 6-6 senior
Bierbrauer is another wing player who broke through for the Bruins last season, averaging 15.7 points and six rebounds and garnering 6A all-state honorable mention. The Oregon Tech commit averaged 16 points and nine rebounds through four games this season.
Talon Britt, Hood River Valley, 5-11 junior
Britt moved up from the JV squad this season and had an immediate impact for the Eagles, averaging 12.5 points and shooting 75% from three-point range (71% overall) to go with four rebounds and three steals per game during the first couple of weeks.
Droiy Comstock, North Salem, 6-1 senior
Comstock transferred over the summer from Cascade, where he was a second-team all-Oregon West Conference selection for last year’s third-place team at the 4A state tournament, averaging 13 points and four rebounds. First-year Vikings coach Hemingway Huynh appreciates his “relentless hustle, unwavering leadership and thoughtful support that will energize our season,” as well as his 16 points he contributed per game during their 4-2 start.
Carter Dietz, Lake Oswego, 6-4 senior
Dietz entered the season coming off an injury and illness that slowed him a bit, and first-year Lakers coach Tully Wagner believes his numbers (12.7 points, 4.3 rebounds per game) will go up as he regains his strength. “Carter does a good job of getting downhill and creating for both himself and for teammates,” Wagner said.
Derek Goulart, The Dalles, 6-3 junior
Goulart is a 6-4 high jumper who placed fifth at the 4A track and field state meet last May, and he puts that athleticism to good use on the hardcourt as “a force to reckon with,” Riverhawks coach Brian Stevens said. “He blocks shots, recovers the block, then races downcourt for layups and dunks.” He’s also improved his range out to three-point land, hitting on 44% in four games and averaging 13 points, 5.5 blocks, five rebounds and three steals.
Cam Hammer, Wells, 6-0 senior
Hammer has committed to Willamette University to play baseball, but he could add football and basketball to his college resumé. He made the all-PIL first team in his first year on the gridiron and is the only returning Guardian to receive all-PIL basketball honors last season. While he averaged 10.6 points in their first four games, first-year coach Max Trezise praised his work on the other end of the court, calling him an all-defensive team candidate. “His hustle, energy and effort are hard to beat,” Trezise said. “His passion to win drives this team.”
Owen Hopkins, West Albany, 6-3 senior
Hopkins is a two-time all-Mid-Willamette Conference selection, making the second team last season (11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds per game) after being a first-team pick as a sophomore. He opened this season averaging 14 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and two steals in the first two weeks.
Jace Jonas, Crook County, 6-2 junior
Jonas was more of a complementary player for the Cowboys last season (6.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals per game), but he was among the 4A state tournament leaders in steals (seven) and blocked shots (five) in helping Crook County take home the fourth-place trophy.
James Kefgen, Westview, 6-3 senior
The Oregon Tech commit transferred from Liberty, where he was a first-team all-Pacific Conference pick as a junior, averaging 15.7 points. In the first two weeks this season, he averaged 13.3 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Wildcats.
Jace Litten, Churchill, 6-3 junior
Litten is starting to draw Division I attention on the baseball diamond as an outfielder (No. 11 on Baseball Northwest’s list of class of 2026 recruits), and he was a second-team all-Midwestern League pick on the hardwood, averaging 18.2 points and 7.3 rebounds as a sophomore and 14.7 and 7.5 this season. “A tremendous leader on and off the court,” Lancers coach Sky Stickney said.
Robbie Long, Central Catholic, 6-4 junior
Long was one of two players on the Rams’ state champion football and basketball teams last season, playing complementary roles for both. After shining as a first-year starting quarterback in the fall, he’s taken on a bigger role on the hardwood, drawing interest from Portland State, Idaho and Nevada and an offer from Howard.
Miles Macomber, Caldera, 6-3 senior
Wolfpack coach Evan Dougherty called Macomber “our X factor” coming off a season in which he averaged 10.8 points and shot 35% from three-point range. After a slow start this season, he scored 34 points in games against Nelson and South Medford. “He has shown the most growth so far on our team and is set for a breakout year,” Dougherty said. “His ceiling is so high, and when he is on, we are at our very best.”
Sean McCarty, Lakeridge, 6-6 senior
McCarthy might be the most athletic player on the Pacers roster and wows fans with his high-flying ways, able to slash to the hoop for dunks or fly in from the weak side to block a shot. He averaged 8.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in their first four games.
Calder Morrison, The Dalles, 6-4 junior
Morrison is one of those players who never seems in a hurry but always finds his way to an open shot, averaging 14 three-point attempts in the Riverhawks’ first four games and hitting at a 42% clip, leading the team at 21 points per game to go with five rebounds, 2.5 assists and two steals. “Calder has a silky smooth jump shot,” The Dalles coach Brian Stevens said. “He is calm at all times and plays at his own pace.”
Ahshua Neal, Nelson, 6-5 senior
Neal arrived at Nelson from Centennial and had an immediate impact with the Hawks.
Gylan Payne, Oregon City, 6-5 senior
Payne has taken his game to another level this season after making the all-Three Rivers League first team as a junior, when he averaged 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. In the first couple of weeks, Payne increased those numbers across the board (26 points, nine rebounds, six assists), with Pioneers coach Aaron Newkirk saying “his biggest strength is his versatility and ability to play and defend multiple positions.”
Jeremiah Pichon, Gresham, 6-2 junior
Pichon arrived in the East County after transferring from Cleveland, where he averaged four points per game as a sophomore. Gophers coach Clifford White called him “a three-and-D wing who is the emotional leader of the team, an aggressive defender and shot-maker” who averaged 13.3 points and two steals in the first two weeks of the season.
Jaiden Pickett, Nelson, 6-1 senior
Pickett transferred to the Happy Valley school from Putnam, where he was a second-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference selection for the Kingsmen, averaging 15.6 points and 3.8 rebounds.
Zak Poole, Hood River Valley, 6-2 senior
Poole returned to the Eagles after a season spent at rival The Dalles, where he was a first-team all-Tri-Valley Conference pick. Two years ago, he was a second-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference selection for Hood River Valley (14.1 points, four rebounds per game), and in the first couple of games this season, the latest of four brothers to wear an Eagles uniform picked up where he left off, averaging 20 points, five steals, five rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Liam Rigney, Lake Oswego, 6-6 junior
First-year Lakers coach Tully Wagner called Rigney “a lanky athlete who is a three-level scorer on offense.” He started the season by averaging 19.3 points and 6.5 rebounds through four games.
Brady Ryan, Cleveland, 6-2 senior
Ryan stepped into a bigger role with the Warriors this season after being a rotation piece as a junior (3.1 points, two rebounds per game). He opened this season averaging 15.5 points and five rebounds through two weeks.
Jaydon Schregardus, Nelson, 6-1 sophomore
Schregardus teamed with all-Mt. Hood Conference point guard Braylon Gaines to form the Hawks’ backcourt of the present and future as freshmen. Schregardus averaged 12.1 points and shot 43% from three-point range, making 3.3 per game.
Cohen Vandecoevering, Canby, 6-3 junior
Cougars coach Matt Taylor projects Vandecoevering as a double-figure scorer for the team this season as well as “a high-level defender and leader.”
Tko Westbrook, South Salem, 6-2 junior
The younger brother of former Gatorade Player of the Year and WNBA player Evina Westbrook has carved out a role with the Saxons as a versatile player who can play four positions and fill the stat sheet — 10 points, 5.7 rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals per game through four games this season after making the all-Central Valley Conference second team as a sophomore. “He has tremendous vision on the court and a great feel for getting in the passing lanes,” South Salem coach Kip Ioane said.
TJ Wright, Churchill, 6-0 junior
Wright is the Lancers’ defensive ace, drawing the opponent’s top player and contributing 5.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game — including 18 points in a late-December game against Wilsonville. “An amazing hustle player and a great leader,” Churchill coach Sky Stickney said.
