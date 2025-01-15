Oregon's top high school girls basketball players: Meet the state's best wings
We’re taking a position-by-position look at some of the best players in Oregon high school girls basketball. This list focuses on wing players and is based on nominations from coaches throughout the state.
OREGON'S BEST GIRLS BASKETBALL WINGS
Morgan Ainsworth, Marshfield, 5-10 junior
Ainsworth was a second-team all-state selection for Colony in Parker, Alaska, last season, helping the Knights finish second at the 4A state tournament.
Chauncey Andersen, Jefferson, 6-1 senior
The UC Santa Barbara signee earned 6A all-state honorable mention last season, and the wing is averaging 24 points per game this season. “She is a fierce competitor who plays with an old-school toughness that is hard to find,” Gauchos coach Renee Jimenez said after Andersen signed with UCSB. “She has the ability to play and score from multiple positions on the floor, which will make her a tough matchup for our opponents.”
Sara Barhoum, Clackamas, 5-10 senior
Barhoum is one of four Division I signees Cavaliers coach Korey Landolt can rely upon, making the 6A all-state honorable mention list as a junior, when the University of Oregon signee averaged 14 points per game and shot 35.5% from three-point range (71 of 200). “Sara is an elite-level shooter, both from the three-point line and in the mid-range,” Ducks coach Kelly Graves said after her signing. “She is such a competitive kid who works really, really hard. Her toughness and attitude are going to be a great fit with our team.”
Ava Bergeson, La Salle Prep, 6-1 junior
Bergeson is weighing early offers from Boise State, UNLV, Sacramento State and Fresno State after a sophomore season during which she received 5A all-state honorable mention, averaging 18.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.7 blocks. She's off to a solid start this season (15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, 2.7 blocks). “Ava does not come from a big basketball background; she just wants to play and is always in the gym,” Falcons coach Lucas Saverio Fiorante said. “She is a natural who plays her best basketball when the game is unscripted. She can shoot from anywhere, has a nose for blocks and is one of the best outlet passers I have seen in recent years.”
Emma Burlison, South Salem, 5-7 junior
Burlison was a second-team all-Central Valley Conference pick as a sophomore, when she averaged 8.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Her scoring is up to 10.5 points per game this season. “Emma has an incredible motor and never stops competing,” Saxons coach Adrian Lewis said. “She loves the game of basketball and is always smiling.”
Berlynn Carlson, Mountainside, 6-2 senior
The Mount St. Mary's commit transferred from Liberty (where she was a first-team all-Pacific Conference pick) over the summer and has been a welcome addition to the Mavericks, averaging 19 points and six rebounds in the first two weeks while showing the ability to play point guard or in the post. She also is a coach with the school's Unified basketball team, and Mountainside coach Laurie Evans-Gygax loves how “she takes a ton of pride in helping others.”
Kalyn Christ, Summit, 6-0 junior
Christ, a first-team all-Intermountain Conference selection last season, is starting to draw interest from small schools around the Northwest such as Southern Oregon. She is a fast starter, scoring 15 and 18 points in the first halves of games this season. “Extremely long and athletic at her position, she can shoot the three and does a little of everything in regards to rebounds, blocks and steals,” Storm coach Austin Crook said.
Hadley Craig, Silverton, 5-10 senior
Craig joined the Foxes over the summer from Mid-Willamette Conference rival Central, where she was a second-team 5A all-state selection for the Panthers. The Northwest Nazarene commit led Silverton in scoring and is among its top rebounders through the first month of the season. “Hadley is an awesome addition to the program, and we couldn’t be happier to have her,” Foxes coach Alyssa Ogle said.
Savannah Dahl, Forest Grove, 5-11 sophomore
Dahl has moved from a complementary role a year ago, when she averaged 9.3 points and made the all-Pacific Conference honorable mention list as a freshman, to a leading role this winter. She averaged 17 points, 5.7 rebounds and two assists during the first two weeks of the season.
Ashlyn Dalton, Baker, 5-8 senior
Dalton was the leader of a rebuilding Bulldogs team last season after the graduation of three 4A all-state players from the 2023 state champions. She averaged 8.2 points per game and received all-state honorable mention.
Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas, 6-1 senior
When Davidson’s career comes to an end in March and she heads off to USC, she’ll go down as one of the greats in Oregon history. The three-time state Gatorade player of the year averaged 26 points and eight rebounds last season, and in the Cavaliers’ first two games this season, she scored 29 and 31 points to become the 23rd Oregon prepster to reach the 2,000-point milestone. “Jazzy, in my opinion, is the jewel of this class,” Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb said of Davidson. “She is an elite-level player in every aspect. She can score, create, defend — a true modern, pro-style player.”
Cali Davis, Forest Grove, 6-0 junior
Davis' main sport is softball — she was a third-team 6A all-state infielder last year — but she also is a mainstay on the hardcourt for the Vikings, making the all-Pacific Conference honorable mention list as a sophomore and averaging 9.7 points and three rebounds during the first two weeks this season.
Kendall Dawkins, Tualatin, 6-0 freshman
Dawkins “is an absolute wrecking ball,” raved Timberwolves coach Wes Pappas of a ninth-grader who already has offers from Portland State, Utah State and Saint Mary's. She averaged 8.3 points and four rebounds in the first two weeks of her career. “She has an unbelievable motor, is a player that can score at all three levels and is a phenomenal defender,” Pappas added.
Ruby Foord, Beaverton, 6-0 sophomore
The Beavers welcomed Foord over the summer from Sunset, and through two weeks of the season, she filled the stat sheet, averaging 11 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals.
Ashlynne Franssen, Gladstone, 5-9 sophomore
Gladiators coach Lisa Lee called Franssen “a rebounding machine” who averaged 8.4 per game as a freshman and is up to 11.8 per game this season. “She knows where to be and can anticipate her position to come up with the ball most of the time,” Lee said. “Even if her team is losing, she finds ways to dig us out of a hole.”
Kathryn Gentry, Baker, 6-0 senior
Gentry received second-team all-Greater Oregon League recognition as a junior, averaging 6.5 points per game.
Peyton Glass, Lake Oswego, 5-4 sophomore
Glass moved up from the JV this season and has become the leading scorer (14 points, five rebounds, two steals per game) for an up-and-coming Lakers team bidding for its first winning season since 2008-09. “She works well off the ball and creates for herself and her teammates,” Lake Oswego coach Kate Jackson said.
Isabella Harms, Willamette, 6-1 senior
The Boise State signee averaged 16.4 points per game last season and earned 6A all-state honorable mention, helping the Wolverines to a fifth-place finish at the state tournament.
Grace Hayashida, Silverton, 5-11 senior
Hayashida made the 5A all-state honorable mention list playing alongside state player of the year Kyleigh Brown last season, helping the Foxes win their first state title since 2016. Silverton coach Alyssa Ogle called her “a great leader on this team for the past three years” who is among the team leaders in scoring and assists while drawing a tough defensive assignment every game. “We are excited for her continued growth this season,” Ogle added.
Kinzie Hopkins, Barlow, 5-4 senior
Hopkins is the consummate program player, working her way up the ranks to make the varsity for the first time last season, starting six games. “She provided some great scoring on the perimeter for us,” Barlow coach Nick Hudson said.
Rayana Iverson, Marist Catholic, 5-6 junior
Iverson has matured into a team leader for the Spartans this season, doubling her scoring output from 4.1 to 8.2 points per game.
Rachel Jones, Barlow, 5-10 senior
Jones led a balanced Bruins attack last season, averaging 11.6 points and 4.6 rebounds and making the all-Mt. Hood Conference first team.
Reese Jordan, West Linn, 5-9 junior
Jordan is coming off a sophomore season in which she scored 16.2 points per game to go with five rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.7 steals. Lions coach Brooke Cates described her as “a tough competitor and has worked hard in the offseason to become a highly skilled scorer. She sees the floor well and is an excellent rebounder on both ends of the court.”
Amani Lubrano, Jesuit, 5-4 junior
Lubrano hasn't left the starting lineup since Day 1 as a sophomore, kicking off this season by hitting 18 three-pointers in the Crusaders' first five games, averaging 15 points and shooting 43% from behind the arc.
Maaya Lucas, Tualatin, 5-9 junior
Lucas is a budding star for the Timberwolves, making the all-Three Rivers League honorable mention list as a sophomore and averaging eight points and 6.3 rebounds in the first two weeks this season. “Her growth trajectory is phenomenal,” Tualatin coach Wes Pappas said. “She can score inside and out and is one of the most improved players in the state over the last couple of years.”
Karlee Martirano, West Albany, 5-8 sophomore
Martirano, the younger sister of Bulldogs quarterback Kaden Martirano (the Mid-Willamette Conference offensive player of the year), moved with her brother from West Salem over the summer. She averaged close to 14 points per game as a second-team all-Central Valley Conference pick as a freshman, and she's up to 17 points, five assists and five rebounds to start this season for West Albany. “A very strong and gifted player, she can do it all,” Bulldogs coach Shawn Stinson said.
Rylie McManus, McMinnville, 5-5 senior
McManus earned all-Pacific Conference honorable mention as a junior, averaging eight points, three assists and 2.5 steals, and has committed to the College of Idaho. “A feisty defender with quick feet and great hands,” Grizzlies coach Sean Coste said. “Rylie can really shoot and she is an excellent passer with very good vision.”
Ries Miadich, Tualatin, 5-8 junior
One of the biggest losses the Timberwolves suffered last season occurred when Miadich, who was averaging 10.3 points per game, suffered a broken wrist. She's back this season hungry to showcase the all-Three Rivers League talent she possesses.
Dylan Mogel, Clackamas, 5-8 senior
There’s something about the Mogel family and overcoming knee injuries to experience hardcourt success. First, it was Rhyan who returned from a torn ACL to help the Cavaliers win the 6A state title in 2023. Then, Dylan — who faced three knee surgeries in three years — followed in her older sister’s footsteps after Rhyan headed to the University of Portland, and Dylan made the all-state honorable mention list in the Seattle University signee’s first season as a starter, averaging six points, five rebounds and three assists per game.
Reyce Mogel, Clackamas, 5-9 senior
How deep are the Cavaliers? Mogel, their first player off the bench who averaged four points and three rebounds per game last season, has committed to Southern Oregon, one of the Northwest’s top NAIA programs.
Hailey Monte, Gladstone, 5-8 senior
Monte has been a stalwart for the Gladiators for four seasons, and she’ll head to Northwest University in Seattle this year. She received 4A all-state honorable mention as a junior, averaging 16.8 points per game, and she’s averaging 14 points this season. “A threat on the offensive end who can consistently knock down beyond the three-point line,” Gladstone coach Lisa Lee said.
Tatum Montiel, Marshfield, 5-11 senior
Montiel is a rare individual in high school sports today — a potential 12-letter winner who made the all-state teams in volleyball, basketball and softball last season and was a 4A co-player of the year in leading the Pirates to a second volleyball state title in the past three years.
Yasmin Montiel, Molalla, 5-3 junior
Montiel made the all-Tri-Valley Conference second team last season, averaging 16.6 points and getting 56 steals and 48 deflections in 20 games. She’s taken her game to another level this season, averaging 19.8 points, 2.8 steals and more than two deflections. Molalla coach Whitnie Warren called her “always the hardest-working player in the gym, always working on her game and working to be the best she can be.”
Bella Names, Central, 5-7 sophomore
Names had a solid freshman season for the Panthers, averaging seven points, three rebounds and two assists in earning all-Mid-Willamette Conference honorable mention. She started this season averaging eight points, five rebounds and two steals through two weeks.
Avery Nelson, Westview, 5-8 junior
Nelson is one of two returning starters first-year Wildcats coach Yukiko Flennaugh has relied upon to provide stability and leadership to a young team that boasts five freshmen.
Addison Nelson, Thurston, 5-9 junior
Nelson is a three-year starter who averaged 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals per game the first few weeks this season. She is a second-team all-Midwestern League volleyball player, she was a two-event placer at last May’s 5A state track meet, and she plays on the Colts flag football team.
Nessa Neveau, Pendleton, 5-8 senior
Neveau is in her first season as a full-time starter for the Buckaroos, and she is among the team leaders in scoring (six points per game) and rebounding (five per game).
Jasmine Nita, Nelson, 5-9 junior
Hawks coach Kasima Knight-Hodge called Nita “the ultimate team player,” citing her versatility and intelligence in making her a vital glue player on the court. “With her ability to guard multiple positions and consistently make smart, winning plays, Jasmine is a key contributor to her team’s success on both ends of the floor,” Knight-Hodge said.
Zowie Nunes, Ridgeview, 5-9 senior
Nunes is better known as a three-time 5A state champion in the javelin who is tied for 30th on the all-time state list, but she also shines on the hardwood for the Ravens, where she was a second-team all-Intermountain Conference pick as a junior (10.6 points, seven rebounds, three steals per game).
Leila Nunez, Jefferson, 6-1 senior
Nunez will head cross-country to Long Island University in New York, where she will show off the versatility that allows Democrats coach Andre Lawrence to deploy her against players at all positions. She started the season averaging 13 points and six rebounds in the first two weeks.
Alex Padilla, Tualatin, 6-1 junior
The Timberwolves have built a reputation for having one of the state's stingiest defenses, and Padilla — an honorable mention 6A all-state pick last season — is the point of the spear atop their zone. Tualatin coach Wes Pappas considers her “one of the top defensive players in the state,” and she helped the Timberwolves post averages of 28.3 points allowed in her freshman year (when Tualatin made the state tournament for the first time in the previous 15 years), 32.2 last year and 28.1 through seven games this season.
Molly Rasmussen, Baker, 5-11 freshman
Rasmussen is making her presence felt for the Bulldogs in the opening month of the season, averaging a team-high 10.3 points per game.
Allie Roden, Clackamas, 5-9 senior
Roden entered the Cavaliers starting lineup last season and put together a season that earned her 6A all-state honorable mention (12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals per game) and led her to sign with Colorado State. Rams coach Ryun Williams described Roden as “very quick and has a great burst, and she can both shoot the ball and get to the basket. She can be a lock-down defender, and her aggressive mentality will bring toughness to this group.”
Julia Rowan, Hood River Valley, 5-10 senior
Rowan has developed into a primary scoring threat for the Eagles the past two seasons, averaging 10 points and five rebounds last season and making the all-Northwest Oregon Conference second team. She increased her production to 12 points, five rebounds and three steals this season.
Brezlyn Schwalm, South Salem, 5-6 senior
Schwalm has nearly doubled her scoring average from last season — from 7.1 to 12.1 points per game — in large part because of the deep ball. The sharpshooter made 15 three-pointers in the Saxons' first four games, hitting at a 45% clip. “Brez is one of the best shooters in the state,” South Salem coach Adrian Lewis said.
Kinnedy Scott, Ridgeview, 5-8 senior
Scott is a pesky defender who averaged 5.2 steals to go with six points and six rebounds per game in the first couple of weeks of the season for the Ravens.
Simone Sideris, Nelson, 5-7 junior
Sideris will get the opportunity to take on a bigger role for the Hawks this season in the absence of first-team all-Mt. Hood Conference guard Lainey Day. Sideris averaged six points, three rebounds and 2.5 steals over the first couple of weeks, but first-year coach Kasima Knight-Hodge isn’t looking to her just for scoring. “Simone is a standout two-way player whose athleticism sets her apart,” Knight-Hodge said. “A lockdown defender with the ability to change the course of a game on defense, she also brings scoring versatility, capable of finishing at the rim and knocking down shots from the perimeter.”
Carly Skogstad, Sprague, 5-6 junior
Skogstad followed a season in which she was the top-scoring freshman in 6A (15.8 points per game) by making the all-Central Valley Conference first team last season.
Brynn Smith, Willamette, 6-0 senior
Smith was an all-state performer each of her first three seasons with the Wolverines, making the 5A first team as a freshman before they returned to 6A, where the University of Portland signee was an honorable mention pick as a sophomore and a second-team selection last season, when she averaged 18.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists to help Willamette place fifth at the state tournament. “An athletic, skilled guard with the ability to shoot the three and attack off the dribble,” Pilots coach Michael Meek said after her signing. “Brynn is also a versatile defender who understands the game at a deep level. Her leadership qualities and work ethic are expected to make an immediate impact both on and off the court.”
Katie Spillum, Canby, 5-8 senior
Spillum was a second-team all-Northwest Oregon Conference selection last season, when she averaged 13.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals, and she’s putting up identical numbers (13.2 points, 5.5 rebounds) over the first few weeks this season. Besides her prowess on the hardcourt, she is a member of the 5A state champion Cantalinas choir team.
Annika Taylor, Westview, 5-11 junior
Taylor missed the past two seasons for the Wildcats because of injuries but has thrived under first-year coach Yukiko Flennaugh, leading the team in scoring through two weeks.
Natalie Tidwell, West Albany, 5-7 sophomore
Bulldogs coach Shawn Stinson is excited to see what Tidwell can do with a full season after she broke an arm in the first game of her freshman campaign, requiring surgery to repair the fracture. A natural right-hander who shoots left-handed, Tidwell shot 38% from three-point range in the first couple of weeks, averaging 13 points and six rebounds. “One of the best catch-and-shoot players around,” Stinson said.
Harper Wagner, Willamette, 6-0 senior
Wagner is one of four returning starters for the Wolverines this season. She received all-Southwest Conference honorable mention as a junior.
Maddy Warberg, South Medford, 6-0 senior
Warberg moved down I-5 from Southwest Conference rival Willamette, where she was an honorable mention all-SWC selection, to join the defending 6A champion Panthers. She recently signed with Santa Clara University.
Lisette Watah, Klamath Union, 5-9 sophomore
Watah has been the Pelicans’ most consistent scorer (team-high 11 points per game), shooter and rebounder (6.6 per game) during her first varsity season. “Her growth last year was exceptional and has earned her a major role on our varsity squad,” Klamath Union coach John Najar II said. “She does great from the three-point line, mid-range, and is dominant going to the basket.”
Lizzy Weber, Barlow, 5-8 senior
Weber's versatility on the court (6.6 points, five rebounds, 3.1 assists, three steals per game) made her a first-team all-Mt. Hood Conference pick as a junior, and she shows versatility away from basketball, where she plays volleyball, tennis (she teamed with Giana Molony to reach the second round of the 6A doubles state tournament last year) and flag football for the Bruins.
Nylah Webster, Nelson, 6-0 sophomore
Webster has broken through to begin the season under first-year Hawks coach Kasima Knight-Hodge, averaging 24 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game in the first two weeks. “Nylah’s game is defined by her versatility and dominance,” Knight-Hodge said. “As a dynamic combo guard, she seamlessly shifts between scoring and playmaking, while her defensive prowess can disrupt the rhythm of any opposing team. Nylah is a game-changer in every sense.”
Jazmin Wilson, Klamath Union, 5-4 senior
Pelicans coach John Najar II called Wilson “the heartbeat of the team” — quite the statement considering Wilson received sparse varsity playing time until this season, when she filled one of four openings in the starting lineup and averaged 7.4 points and three rebounds in the first few weeks. “She spent countless hours on the court to improve and looks as good as any guard we’ve seen at the high school level,” Najar said.
Kamryn Winkler, Central, 5-9 senior
The transfer of second-team 5A all-state guard Hadley Craig to Silverton created an opening for Winkler, and she averaged 10 points, six rebounds and four steals in the first two weeks — tripling her production from last season.
Sage Winslow, Crater, 5-8 senior
The first-team 5A all-state selection and Southern Oregon signee is an elite two-way guard for the state runner-up Comets, averaging 19 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 6.4 steals as a junior.
Annalise Woicke, Central Catholic, 5-11 senior
Woicke has taken on a bigger role in the Rams lineup this season, averaging seven points and six rebounds per game.
Diamond Wright, Willamette, 6-1 senior
Wright made the 5A all-state second team for Springfield last season, averaging 17 points and five rebounds for the Millers (who finished fourth at the state tournament) before returning to the Southwest Conference (she was an all-SWC pick at Sheldon as a sophomore), transferring to Willamette and signing with Grand Canyon University.
Farrah Zumwalt, Klamath Union, 5-8 senior
Zumwalt earned the program’s Sixth Man of the Year award each of the past two seasons, but now she’s being counted upon as one of four new starters. “Farrah is a great perimeter defender and settles the team down when under pressure,” Pelicans coach John Najar II said. “She’s never afraid to speak up to her coaches or put her teammates in the best position for success.”
