SBLive Oregon boys soccer player of the year Vance Sheffield announces college choice
La Salle Prep senior Vance Sheffield's journey from a 5-year-old wearing an oversized jersey to the state's best boys soccer player will continue in the Midwest next fall.
Sheffield, who recently was named the SBLive Oregon player of the year, announced on Instagram on Sunday that he will sign with Northern Illinois University.
Thank you to my family and god for the love and support. The first time I stepped onto the soccer field was at the age of 5 years old in my Willamette United jersey that sagged below my knees, scoring my first ever goal. That was the moment I fell in love with the game of soccer. To La Salle, I thank you for welcoming me into your community with open arms and to all of my friends that have been there for me throughout and have never failed to put a smile on my face and to coach Monty and Danny for being my role models. To all my teammates and coach Alex, Charlie, Conor and deggs at OPFC, I thank you for always pushing me everyday and making my dream of playing division 1 soccer, a reality.- Vance Sheffield | @vsheff10
Sheffield last season became the third player in state history to eclipse 100 career goals and helped the Falcons win the 5A state championship. He was the only Oregon player named to the United Soccer Coaches Fall All-America team.
Falcons coach Monty Hawkins said NIU assistant coach Nick Roman initially expressed interest in Sheffield after seeing highlights of his performance in La Salle Prep's 2-1 victory over Summit in the 5A final.
"In a world of youth soccer driven by club involvement, this interaction was refreshing and shines a positive light on high school performance," Hawkins said.
Northern Illinois is a Division I school that competes in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Huskies finished 3-12-1 last season and last made the NCAA Tournament in 2021.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App