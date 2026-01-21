Top 25 Washington Boys Basketball High School State Rankings – Jan. 20, 2026
One team moved up five spots while another entered the rankings in this week's High School on SI Washington Top 25 boys basketball rankings.
Chiawana jumped five spots to No. 9 after its two wins by 27 and 30 points. Pullman entered the rankings after its dominate win over a 3A opponent.
1. Rainier Beach (10-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Vikings beat Bishop Blanchet 44 points and took down O’Dea by two points to improve to 9-0 in league play.
2. Richland (11-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Bombers won their last two games by scoring over 100 points to improve to 11-0 in league play.
3. Emerald Ridge (14-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Jaguars handed Bonney Lake its first loss of the season by a score of 69-54 to improve to 11-0 in league play.
4. Auburn (14-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Trojans defeated Kentwood by four points and Mount Rainier 72-56 to improve to 9-0 in league play.
5. Glacier Peak (13-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Grizzlies won their last two games by 60 and 39 points.
6. R.A. Long (15-0)
Previous rank: 8
The Lumberjacks defeated Mark Morris 77-55, Hockinson 71-38 and 3A Kelso 50-38 to improve to 8-0 in league play.
7. Edmonds-Woodway (14-1)
Previous rank: 2
The Warriors lost to Shorewood by one point but made up for it with a 64-52 win over Lynnwood.
8. West Valley (Yakima) [11-2]
Previous rank: 9
The Rams beat Wenatchee and Eisenhower by 34 and 32 points to improve to 6-0 in league play.
9. Chiawana (12-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Riverhawks won their last two games by 27 and 30 points.
10. Kentridge (13-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Chargers took down Mount Rainier and Kennedy Catholic by 18 and 10 points.
11. Bremerton (12-1)
Previous rank: 11
The 2A Knights beat Sequim 79-56 last week to improve to 8-0 in league play.
12. Lake Washington (13-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Kangaroos won their last two games to improve to 6-1 in league play.
13. O’Dea (10-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Fighting Irish lost to Rainier Beach by two points to fall to 7-2 in league play.
14. Mount Si (9-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Wildcats defeated North Creek 77-57 and Issaquah 66-46.
15. Bonney Lake (15-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Panthers had their first loss of the season, 69-54 to Emerald Ridge but defeated River Ridge 66-50 over the weekend.
16. Zillah (14-0)
Previous rank: 18
The Leopards beat Royal by four points to improve to 10-0 in league play.
17. Selah (14-1)
Previous rank: 21
The Vikings defeated East Valley (Yakima) 70-65 and Quincy 86-49 to improve to 11-0 in league play.
18. Colfax (15-0)
Previous rank: 20
The Bulldogs beat Upper Columbia Academy 79-28 and Columbia (Burbank) 76-42.
19. Lynden Christian (14-1)
Previous rank: 17
The Lyncs beat Mount Baker 80-33 and Squalicum 68-46 to improve to 9-0 in league play.
20. Bellarmine Prep (10-2)
Previous rank: 19
The Lions beat Peninsula 69-30 and Lakes 75-57.
21. Eastside Catholic (8-3)
Previous rank: 12
The Crusaders lost to Seattle Prep. 79-66 but made up for it with a 99-70 win over Garfield.
22. Gonzaga Prep (10-5)
Previous rank: 23
The Bullpups gained wins over Ridgeline and Shadle Park by 12 and 30 points to improve to 3-0 in league play.
23. Pullman (9-3)
Previous rank: under consideration
The Greyhounds beat 3A North Central 67-56 and Rodgers (Spokane) 68-55.
24. Lincoln (Tacoma) [9-2]
Previous rank: 25
The Abes beat Capital 74-53 and River Ridge 84-46 to improve to 8-2 in league play.
25. Liberty (Issaquah) [14-3]
Previous rank: 24
The Patriots beat Highline 67-35 but lost to Redmond 55-44 to fall to 5-3 in league play.
Under consideration
Bellevue
Central Valley
Franklin
Mercer Island
Monroe
Prairie
Skyview
Fell off
Mount Spokane