Vote: Who Is High School On SI Oregon's Girls Wrestler of the Year?

Last month, Oregon’s best wrestlers congregated at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland to decide the champions in five classifications at the OSAA state championships .

Now is your chance to vote for which state champion should win the title of High School On SI Oregon's Girls Wrestler of the Year.

Voting ends on Wednesday, April 22 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Bailey Chafin, Sweet Home

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At times while rehabbing torn ligaments in her right knee that forced her to forfeit last year’s state championship match, the Huskies senior considered quitting. However, she gutted through the pain and made it back on the mat, returning to win a third title in her final trip to Memorial Coliseum with a 7-2 decision over Oakridge’s Victoria Keller in the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A 125-pound final to complete her season 29-3 and career 154-11.

Renae Cook, Forest Grove

For three years, the senior ran into some of the very best wrestlers in Oregon history at Memorial Coliseum, blocking her path to the top of the medals podium. Finally, in her final trip to the state meet, she came out on top, earning a 6-2 decision over returning champion Taylor Echeverria of Crook County in the 6A/5A 140-pound final to cap a 43-2 season and finish her career with a 145-23 mark.

Hadley Gunderson, Burns

The sophomore had no interest in being a footnote to history. Instead of becoming the final loser in Oakridge senior Vanessa Keller’s quest to become the first girl to win four OSAA state titles, Gunderson won her second title, edging Keller 4-3 in the 4A/3A/2A/1A 115-pound final to finish the year 40-1 and improve her all-time record to 83-6.

Zorina Johnson, Wells

The senior’s 100th career victory was like so many others in her career. The High School On SI All-American dominated Mountain View’s Alana Troullier from the opening whistle, finishing off an 18-1 technical fall in 2 minutes, 45 seconds, in the 6A/5A 135-pound final for her third state championship — the Lehigh University commit went 36-0 this year and won the final 88 matches of her career, suffering her only loss in the state final her freshman year.

Jadyn Pense, St. Helens

Unlike her first two state championship runs, this time, the junior faced stiff competition in the 4A/3A/2A/1A 170-pound final in the form of Harrisburg’s Izabella Castleberry, a transfer from Thurston who won a state title two years ago and was a runner-up last year. In one of the better matches of the evening, Pense pulled out a 2-1 decision to keep her quest of becoming a four-time champion alive , finishing the year 45-0 and improving to 131-8 for her career.

Audrey Robinson, Crater

The sophomore completed one of the more dominating runs at the 6A/5A state tournament with a 79-second pin of Lake Oswego’s Natalie Anderson in the 145-pound final , finishing off a 27-0 season with her second state title and improving to 47-1 for her career.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.