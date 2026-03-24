2025-26 Girls Wrestling 140-Pound National Champion, All-Americans and Final Rankings

2025-26 135-Pound Girls High School Wrestling National Champion:

Landri VonGonten (The Woodlands at College Park, TX) JR

Landri VonGonten just wrapped up a 42-1 wrestling season that came with her third Texas state crown and leaves her on pace for a fourth next year. The junior decked No. 8 Kailin Sebert (Allen, TX) in 1:33 of the 6A 135-pound state finals after winning on a 12-2 major decision over Sebert at regions.

VonGonten started off the season at 140 pounds and worked her way down as time progressed. It was at 140, at the KC Stampede where she suffered her only setback of the year to No. 2 at 140, Ariel Biggs (Fort Osage, MO). She claimed the Rumble at the Rock and Texas Outlaw golds over Frisco Centennial’s Jordyn Parker (No. 8 at 140).

VonGonten won a 16U Fargo Championship last summer with a win over No. 12 Bella Miller (IA) and No. 10 at 140, Olivia Bezdicek (ID). This landed VonGonten a slot at Flo’s Who’s No. 1 and she rolled to a 16-3 tech of New Jersey’s Taina McGowan, who was unactive as a high schooler.

A Brian Keck Preseason Nationals title and a Super 32 Belt were secured ahead of the campaign. Two of her victims were No. 7 Naima Ghaffar (Northwood, IN) and No. 13 Chloe Wehry (Sartwell-St. Stephen, MN).

2025-26 High School On SI 135-Pound Girls Wrestling All-Americans

Zorina Johnson (Ida B Wells, OR) SR

Final National Ranking: 2

Johnson has only suffered one loss in her entire high school career and that came in the state finals during her first year along with a 12-1 record. A 36-0 record accompanied her final run to a third state championship, running her career mark to 100-1.

Johnson didn’t have any other noteworthy happenings during the season but made a lot of noise during the offseason when she picked up silver medals at the Women’s Nationals, the U.S. Open Showcase, and Fargo.

Two of her bigger wis in that stretch came against South Dakota’s Regina Stoeser (No. 4 at 130) and Wisconsin’s Madilyn Peach (No. 3 at 125).

Shayna Ward (Oakland Technical, CA) SR

Final National Ranking: 3

Ward was a two-time California state runner-up as she stepped on the mat for the last time as a high schooler and was facing off with the girl who relegated her to second a year ago, Orange Vista’s No. 4 Zahra Stewart.

Stewart decked her in that dance and Ward returned the favor this year by planting her rival to become the unexpected champion. Ward also had her way with No. 10 Lauren Zaragoza (Brawley) at states. Ward beat No. 5 Alanna Harwell (St. Mary’s) in the Napa Valley Finals and at the preseason California World Classic.

Zahara Stewart (Orange Vista, CA) SR

Final National Ranking: 4

Stewart had to feel confident in her repeat chances once Ward landed in the finals given last year’s outcome. But the repeat chances evaporated when the action began and Stewart will add a silver to her collection that also includes a seventh-place finish as a sophomore.

Stewart handled Zaragoza at Queen of the Hill and No. 9 Rianna Bernal (Lemore) at the Southern Section South Division affair.

She was fourth at the Brian Keck Preseason Nationals at 130 pounds with losses to two California Girls, No. 6 Lilyana Balderas (Anaheim) and Etiwanda’s Sussette Bell (No. 27 at 125). Stewart stuck Florida’s Willow White (No. 5 at 130) at the event.

Alanna Harwell (St. Mary’s, CA) SR

Final National Ranking: 5

After never reaching the state podium, Harwell broke through for third as a senior with wins over Balderas and Bernal and a loss to Zaragoza. Harwell was second to Ward at the WWCTOC and Napa Valley Tournaments.

Lilyana Balderas (Anaheim, CA) JR

Final National Ranking: 6

Balderas beat Stewart at the PS Nationals on the way to winning it and added on wins over Bell and California’s Madison Black (No. 12 at 130). The senior kept it rolling once the season kicked off and took out Sebert to win the Reno Tournament of Champions.

Bernal was discarded in the SS Masters Gold Brackets as Balderas rolled into states looking for her first championship. A second-place finish as a freshman is the best showing of her four placings. Balderas could not get it done and dropped down to the fifth spot after losses to Harwell and Stewart. She did beat Bernal again.

Naima Ghaffar (Northwood, IN) SR

Final National Ranking: 7

Back-to-back state titles came in seasons where Ghaffar had one loss and avenged that loss at a later date. This year’s was an out of nowhere blip against No. 30 Nevaeh Wilson (Garrett, IN) at Regional D. Prior to that, Ghaffar had beaten Wilson three times and would beat her a fourth in the state finals to end a 40-1 season.

Ghaffar was seventh in Junior Freestyle at Fargo and placed fifth at Super 32. At S32, Ghaffar stuck White. At the BK PS Nationals, Ghaffar won the 135-pound bracket with wins over Sebert and No. 23 Dealya Collins (Mineral Point, WI).

Kailin Sebert (Allen, TX) JR

Final National Ranking: 8

Sebert picked up wins over Ghaffar at Women’s Nationals, where she was third, and Fargo on the way to placing fifth, and took down Wisconsin’s Carley Ceshker (No. 5 at 140) at Fargo.

Ceshker avenged her loss to Sebert at Super 32 when she pinned her rival. Sebert finished seventh at S32 and beat Parker by fall. Ghaffar gave it back to Sebert at the PS Nationals hanging an 11-8 loss on her. Sebert’s second came with a win over Wehry.

Remaining 2025-26 130-Pound Girls Wrestling National Rankings

9-Rianna Bernal (Lemore, CA) SR

10-Lauren Zaragoza (Brawley, CA) SR

11-Corynne McNulty (Blair Academy, NJ) JR

12-Bella Miller (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) JR

13-Chloe Wehry (Sartwell-St. Stephen, MN) JR

14-Chloe Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg, IA) SR

15-Keanna Conrad (Blackfoot, ID) JR

16-Kate Doughty (Canon City, CO) SR

17-Claudia Heeney (Lockport Township, IL) SR

18-Nia Hagler (Snow Canyon, UT) SR

19-Kailani Barrientos (Oakleaf, FL) SR

20-Talea Guntrum (Steubenville, OH) JR

21-Lillie Banks (Menasha, WI) SR

22-Hayli Fletcher (Fort Atkinson, WI) SR

23-Dealya Collins (Mineral Point, WI) SR

24-Mika Yoffee (SLAM Academy, NV) SR

25-Jauzlyean Gray (Fort Osage, MO) FR

26-Ella Hughes (Jefferson, GA) JR

27-Ava Turner (Preston, WV) SO

28-Zoe Furman (Montgomery Area, PA) SR

29-Erin Delling (Parkway Central, MO) SO

30-Nevaeh Wilson (Garrett, IN) SR