Building Trust: Highlands Boys Basketball in Playoff Position After Controversy Derailed Start of Season

The Golden Rams have won three straight and have figured out how to play together after an alleged hazing incident saw six players removed from team at start of season.

Josh Rizzo

Highlands guard Preston Smith, right, shoots over Burrell's Gavyn Orr during a Section 1-4A game Friday night at Burrell High School. Smith finished with 10 points and the Golden Rams won 40-35.
Highlands guard Preston Smith, right, shoots over Burrell's Gavyn Orr during a Section 1-4A game Friday night at Burrell High School. Smith finished with 10 points and the Golden Rams won 40-35. / Josh Rizzo

UPPER BURRELL TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA – Preston Foster had an idea that things needed to change for the Highlands boys basketball team. The junior guard knew the Golden Rams’ chemistry wasn’t right.

And how could it be? Highlands was dealt a tough hand early in the season when six players were removed from the team following an alleged hazing incident and first-year coach Bill Flow resigned.

The Golden Rams responded with a 1-9 start.

“At first, after all the guys got kicked on the team, we had bad chemistry,” Foster said. “After a while, we started hanging out more with each other and talking to each other and started to come together as a team. We’ve been winning.”

By taking down Burrell 40-35 on Friday at Burrell High School, the Golden Rams have strung together three straight wins for the first time this season. Highlands is now 4-9 overall with a 3-4 record in Section 1-4A play.

The Golden Rams are tied with the Buccaneers for fourth place and are seeking a 11th straight trip to the WPIAL playoffs.

“They bought in,” Highlands interim coach Mike Foster said. “It was an unfortunate situation. These guys bought into the things we were saying and you can see the results. How they work in practice every day is phenomenal. These guys do everything we talk about.”

Highlands Pennsylvania boys basketball Troy Bielak
Highlands junior guard Troy Bielak goes up for a layup during warmups before the Golden Rams' 40-35 win over Burrell on Jan. 17 at Burrell High School. / Josh Rizzo

Highlands has built its renaissance on defense and making timely baskets. The Golden Rams opened the New Year by taking two-time defending WPIAL champions Deer Lakes 63-60 in overtime.

Highlands then responded by beating Freeport, Valley and Burrell to move into a position to challenge for the playoffs. Junior Carmine Lacava, who averages 10.1 points per game, feels like the Golden Rams have been sharp with their preparation.

“We’ve been working day in and day out in practice,” Lacava said. “We’ve been working together and getting better as a team. We need to keep going non-stop.”

Highlands has a balanced lineup that features five juniors in the starting lineup. Troy Bielak leads the team by averaging 15.1 points per game, while Ty Hall averages 11.6. Preston Foster and Brayden Spiering are also in the starting five.”

“These guys have played together since they were in third grade,” Foster said. “They can play the game, they know each other and play for each other.”

Pennsylvania boys basketball Highlands Sam Conte Carmine Lacava
Burrrell guard Sam Conte, right, shields Highlands' Carmine Lacava from the ball Jan. 18 at Burrell High School. The Golden Rams won the game 40-35. / Josh Rizzo

Beating Burrell was a good marker of the Golden Rams’ progress. The Buccaneers scored a 44-32 win over Highlands early in the season.

“We just kept our heads up,” Bielak said. “The last time we played, we could have played a lot better. That’s all we are focusing on, better offense and same defense.”

--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo

Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years.

