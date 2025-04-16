"Built by Bethel" documentary on Western Pennsylvania football drops on YouTube tonight
In a in-depth documentary produced by Prospect Media, the texture of the Western Pennsylvania football landscape is examined through the lens of the 2024 Bethel Park Blackhawks, who were ranked 18th in the final 2024 High School on SI Pennsylavnia Poll.
The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) has long been regarded as one of the most competitive high school football leagues in the nation. How much has WPIAL Football added to the rich history of the game?
Consider that some of the Iconic names produced by the WPIAL who are enshrined in thePro Football Hall of Fame include the likes of Joe Namath (Beaver Falls HS), Joe Montana (Ringgold HS), Dan Marino (Central Catholic HS), Tony Dorsett (Hopewell HS), Curtis Martin (Allderdice HS), Mike Ditka (Aliquippa HS), and Ty Law (Aliquippa), to name just a few.
The documentary goes in depth about one of the state's most successful programs and gives a deep dive, inside look on how a Western Pennsylvania high school football program operates.
2024 WPIAL Football Champions
Class AAAAAA (6A): Central Catholic
Class AAAA (4A): Thomas Jefferson
Class AAA (3A): Avonworth
Class AA (2A): South Park
Class A (1A): Fort Cherry
