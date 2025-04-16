High School

"Built by Bethel" documentary on Western Pennsylvania football drops on YouTube tonight

A documentary detailing an example of the history and background of WPIAL Football as seen through the lens of the 2024 Bethel Park football team, which finished No. 18 in the final High School on SI Pennsylvania Top 25 Poll, begins airing tonight on Youtube

John Beisser

Ryan Petras #1 of the Bethel Park Black Hawks is wrapped up for a tackle by Jared Moyer #18 and Nicolas Prozzoly #1 of the Moon Tigers in the first half during the game at Tiger Stadium on Friday Night in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.
Ryan Petras #1 of the Bethel Park Black Hawks is wrapped up for a tackle by Jared Moyer #18 and Nicolas Prozzoly #1 of the Moon Tigers in the first half during the game at Tiger Stadium on Friday Night in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. / Justin Berl/For BCT / USA TODAY NETWORK

In a in-depth documentary produced by Prospect Media, the texture of the Western Pennsylvania football landscape is examined through the lens of the 2024 Bethel Park Blackhawks, who were ranked 18th in the final 2024 High School on SI Pennsylavnia Poll.

The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) has long been regarded as one of the most competitive high school football leagues in the nation. How much has WPIAL Football added to the rich history of the game?

Consider that some of the Iconic names produced by the WPIAL who are enshrined in thePro Football Hall of Fame include the likes of Joe Namath (Beaver Falls HS), Joe Montana (Ringgold HS), Dan Marino (Central Catholic HS), Tony Dorsett (Hopewell HS), Curtis Martin (Allderdice HS), Mike Ditka (Aliquippa HS), and Ty Law (Aliquippa), to name just a few.

The documentary goes in depth about one of the state's most successful programs and gives a deep dive, inside look on how a Western Pennsylvania high school football program operates.

2024 WPIAL Football Champions

Class AAAAAA (6A): Central Catholic  

Class AAAA (4A): Thomas Jefferson

Class AAA (3A): Avonworth

Class AA (2A): South Park

Class A (1A): Fort Cherry

