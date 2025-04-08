Central York moves to No. 2 in Class 3A; Thomas Jefferson moves into PA boys volleyball Top 10
Thomas Jefferson is the only entrant into the Top 10 in the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings, which were released today. The Jaguars enter into the poll ranked No. 10 in Class 2A.
Thomas Jefferson is 3-2 overall and 1-0 in Section 3-2A. The Jaguars are in a section with Seton LaSalle, which is ranked No. 9 in the latest poll. District 10's Meadville has held steady in the top spot in Class 2A since the start of the season.
District 3 is dominating the polls in Class 3A. In addition to top ranked Cumberland Valley, Central York (No. 2), Cedar Crest (No. 4), Governor Mifflin (No. 7) and Landisville Hempfield (No. 8) are in the top 10.
North Allegheny took the biggest tumble down the polls, slipping from No. 2 to No. 6. The Tigers fell after losing in five sets to section rival and No. 9 ranked Seneca Valley.
The Raiders fell themselves after they lost to unranked Pine-Richland.
Here's a look at the polls, including each school's district and previous rank.
Class 2A
1. Meadville, District 10, no change
2. Manheim Central, District 3, no change
3. York Suburban, District 3, no change
4. Ambridge, District 7, no change
5. Holy Redeemer, District 2, no change
6. Shaler, District 7, no change
7. Saegertown, District 10, no change
8. Mars, District 7, no change
9. Seton LaSalle, District 7, no change
10. Thomas Jefferson, District 7, unranked
Class 3A
1. Cumberland Valley, District 3, no change
2. Central York, District 3, No. 3
3. Emmaus, District 11, No. 4
4. Cedar Crest, District 6, No. 6
5. Greater Latrobe, District 7, No. 7
6. North Allegheny, District 7, No. 2
7. Governor Mifflin, District 3, No. 8
8. Hempfield, District 3, No. 9
9. Seneca Valley, District 7, No. 5
10. Pennsbury, District 1, no change
-- Josh Rizzo | Rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo