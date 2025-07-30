Vote: Who is the 2025 Florida High School Football Class 2A Preseason Coach of the Year?
The high school football season is officially here across the Sunshine State, with preseason classics coming in just a couple of weeks. High School on SI Florida will be sending out preseason nominations for player and coach of the year across all seven classifications, starting in Class 1A and working our way through the highest classification in Class 7A.
Voting will end on Sunday, August 17th, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.
Here are the nominations for the Class 2A Football Preseason Coach of the Year in 2025:
Ryan Schneider, Cocoa
Schneider is entering his 8th season at Cocoa High School, where he has led the Tigers to three consecutive state titles. The Tigers will be a heavy favorite once again in Class 2A this season, where they will look to become the eighth school to win four consecutive state championships. The Tigers will kick off the 2025 season on August 22nd as they travel to Merritt Island.
Jared Clark, Cardinal Mooney
Clark and the Cardinal Mooney Cougars will face one of the most difficult schedules among all Class 2A programs this season. The Cougars will face the reigning Colorado High School Athletic Association (CHSAA) Class 5A champion Cherry Creek (August 29), Bishop Verot (September 26), and the 1A runner-up Clearwater Central Catholic (October 3).
Jamie Rodgers, Bradford
Rodgers will look to lead the Tornadoes to their second state championship game appearance in the last three years. Bradford will kick off the 2025 season on August 22nd when they host Baker County, where Rodgers coached from 2016 to 2019.
Ed Johnson, Newberry
Johnson led the Panthers to the regional final in 2024, before having their season come to an end against eventual champion Cocoa. The Panthers also won 10+ games in a single season for the first time since 2008.
Richie Rode, Bishop Verot
Rode will have a new signal-caller at the quarterback position this season after four-year varsity starter Carter Smith signed with the University of Wisconsin last season. The Vikings will turn to sophomore Austan Cristiaan.
Bobby Clayton, Pensacola Catholic
Clayton enters his first season at Pensacola Catholic, but is no stranger to the area after previously coaching at Gulf Breeze and Fort Walton Beach.
Matthew DuBuc, Cardinal Gibbons
DuBuc enters his 10th season at Cardinal Gibbons, where he has led the Chiefs to two state championships (2020 and 2021). The Chiefs will kick off the 2025 season on August 21st when they take on Archbishop McCarthy in the Broward County Showcase.
Dominic Ciao, Berkeley Prep
Ciao has coached for over 35 years in the greater Tampa Bay area, where he was the head football coach at Jesuit from 1986 to 2002 and has now been at Berkeley Prep since 2007. He led the Buccaneers to the program's first state title in 2023.
Logan Hallock, Astronaut
Hallock enters his 3rd season as the head coach at Astronaut High School, where he will look to lead the War Eagles back to the regional playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Matt Toblin, Bolles (Jacksonville)
Toblin enters his 7th season as the head coach at Bolles School, where he led the Bulldogs to the state semifinals in 2022 and 2023. Bolles will kick off the 2025 season on August 21st when they'll take on Monarch in the Broward County Showcase.
