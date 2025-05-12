Connellsville quarterback Caden Matthews seeks impactful senior season after an injury ended his junior year
Caden Matthews got a taste of playing quarterback with Connellsville. But the incoming senior’s five-game stint under center last season was too short for his liking.
Matthews injured his thumb and was forced to miss the final few weeks. It left Matthews eager to put in more work.
What Matthews chose to do was try to add more agility to the mix. Matthews joined the Falcons’ track and field team and started training with Justin King, a former Gateway High School standout who played with the St. Louis Rams.
“When I started working with them, I was at a 5.1 or 5-flat [40-yard dash],” Matthews said. “My PR has in the low 4.7s. It’s been a big milestone for me.”
Matthews, who is 6-foot and 180 pounds, hopes the increase in speed will help him lead a potent Connellsville offense this season.
Helping the Falcons fly
The Falcons finished 3-6 last season playing an independent schedule.
Connellsville opted to not play in the WPIAL, and is ineligible for the postseason, to help rebuild the program’s numbers following the 2023 season.
Matthews, who transferred to play with the Falcons after spending his first two seasons at Southmoreland, said he didn’t feel playing an independent schedule would impact his goal of playing in college.
Matthews recently attended the Willie Thrower Award Foundation Quarterback Camp at Valley High School.
“I’ve always attended a lot of camps during the summer,” Matthews said. “I don’t think playing an independent schedule and not being in the WPIAL will impact recruiting I ahve made and sustained good connections with coaches at camps. I always try to get out and showcase my talents.”
Getting a fresh perspective
Matthews started working with Chad Salisbury a few years ago for private lessons. Salisbury is the offensive coordinator at California (Pa.) University. Salisbury was the lead instructor at the Willie Thrower camp.
When Salisbury was in college, he played for New Mexico State and Buffalo. After college, Salisbury bounced around the Arena Football League and finished his career with 12,109 passing yards and 217 touchdowns.
“I’ve been working with him for three years,” Salisbury said. “I’ve seen a lot of improvement that nobody will every know about because I got him when he was really young. But I’m biased. He’s a great kid.”
Matthews said Salisbury has been able to identify ways to for him to get the ball out faster. When Matthews drops back, he wants to stop patting the ball.
“It’s a big thing, especially when you have 250 to 300 pound guys coming right at you,” Matthews said. “I have a tendency to pat the ball, which is like taking another step in the drop-back.”
What Matthews has noticed is his release time has steadily improved. He thinks it was too slow at first because of his tendency to throw more like he was playing baseball.
“I would wind up and have my arm extended behind my body,” Matthews said. “A lot of people will say there isn’t a big difference between throwing in baseball and football. But I think there is a big difference, staying on top of the ball and getting a perfect spriral from that. I wanted to learn how to get the ball out quicker and have a better release and pocket presence.”
One more time
Matthews passed for 704 yards and threw nine touchdowns last season. His standout came came during a 48-41, four-overtime loss to Meadville in Week 1.
Matthews passed for 329 yards and threw five touchdown passes in the loss to the Bulldogs.
He’s hoping to have a few more moments like that this season.
“I want to be an exciting guy,” Matthews said. “That’s what my role on the field is. Every play is like the Super Bowl. That’s how I’ve been since my dad coached me in midgets.”
