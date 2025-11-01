Easton football records milestone victory for storied program
Easton High School in Pennsylvania has played football since 1889.
The Red Rovers have had their fair share of moments in that span of time. The team’s latest big moment came on Friday night.
Easton beat Emmaus, 28-7, in the District XI 6A quarterfinals to record its 900th victory in program history.
The undefeated Rovers, ranked second in the latest PIAA 6A rankings, is one of nine programs in the nation and second in Pennsylvania to reach the 900-win plateau. Mount Carmel (Pa.) notched his 900th win in Aug. 2024.
Valdosta High School (Georgia) leads the all-time program wins list with more than 960 victories.
“These seniors, for three years, they’ve put in a lot of work and bought into a lot of things. Now, they finally get to cement themselves permanently in history,” Easton coach Matt Senneca said via LehighValleyLive. “They’ll have a sign that goes up in the stadium that tells everybody it’s win 900 and they did it. Nobody is ever going to be able to take that away from them.”
Senior two-way lineman Anthony Diaz said, “It feels great writing our names in the history books. It’s an unbelievable feeling. I can’t even describe it. I love it.”
Friday’s victory was also redemption for Easton after Emmaus knocked the Rovers out of the postseason last year.
“We had to walk off this field, all those seniors crying. We remember it like it was yesterday. It was just sad,” Diaz said via LehighValleyLive. “It was a hard week of practice, the hardest week of practice we’ve had so far. We got the job done up front.”
Junior defensive back Sean McPeek became the first Easton player in history to tally four interceptions in one game – and it took place on a historic night for the program.
“It is very cool; 900 is amazing,” McPeek said via LehighValleyLive. “For me to be a part of that with a record in Easton football history, it feels amazing.”
Easton senior tailback Trevon Tyler finished with 92 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Senior quarterback Cole Ordway ran the ball 13 times for 84 yards and a score.
The Rovers (11-0) will face either Liberty or Freedom in the District XI 6A semifinals next week.
The Green Hornets capped their season with a 4-7 record.
