Embattled Pennsylvania High School Football Coach Steps Down

An embattled Pennsylvania high school football coach has tendered his resignation.

Matt Miller, who has been in the headlines regarding his position as leader of the McKeesport Area High School football program , resigned from his post during a special meeting of the directors. The meeting was called by board member Matt Holtzman.

According to the CBS News out of Pittsburgh , the board voted 5-3 in favor of accepting the resignation of Miller. Holtzman also asked for all members of the previous coaching staff to not have their contracts renewed.

McKeesport Set To Be Led by Tom Smith On The Football Field

However, Tom Smith was named the new head football coach at McKeesport, replacing Miller despite not being on the list of coaches being hired for the upcoming 2026-27 school year.

“I’m happy with the result, and I’m glad that we can move on and we can have a new cochin staff that the community is going to feel comfortable with,” Holtzman said.

All of this came into mainstream headlines when Brandon Short, a former McKeesport, Penn State University and NFL standout, made it known that he felt as if Miller should step down. Short’s daughter and unborn grandchild were killed by Isaac Smith, who was convicted in 2021.

During that trial, an assistant football coach under Miller and the head of the football booster organization testified as character witnesses for Smith.

Kemon Spell Expected To Be Key Piece Of 2026 McKeesport Football Team

Miller had made it known he would resign, only to change his mind in a matter of days. Now, the program will move on with University of Georgia commit Kemon Spell expected to be the leader in 2026.

Spell helped the Tigers finish the 2025 season 9-4, reaching the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League Class 4A State Football Championship where they lost to Aliquippa, 21-12, on a late touchdown.

As a junior, Spell rushed for over 1,700 yards and scored nearly 30 touchdowns, becoming one of the top running backs in the Class of 2027. That came after he ran for over 1,680 yards and 24 touchdowns as a sophomore, highlighted by games of 280 and 274 yards during the postseason.

Earlier this month, Dave Seropian, McKeesport Area school board president, proclaimed that no coach had been fired and nothing was “official until action” was taken regarding Miller and his staff.

Now, that appears to be official, with Miller out of a job and the Tigers set to move forward under a new leader in Smith.