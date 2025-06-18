High School

Imani Christian Wins Ohio State 7-on-7 Title, Eyes WPIAL 3A Championship Run

After an 11-1 season in 2023, Imani Christian Academy is gaining momentum with a summer 7-on-7 title and top talent like Penn State commit David Davis and elite 2027 CB Gabriel Jenkins

Josh Rizzo

The Imani Christian football team competed at the Fairmont State 7 on 7 event Wednesday in West Virginia.
The Imani Christian football team competed at the Fairmont State 7 on 7 event Wednesday in West Virginia. / LaRoi Johnson

The Imani Christian Academy football team is building toward what they hope can be a run at the WPIAL Class 3A title this fall. The Saints have piled up hardware in the summertime.

Saints Continue Summer Surge With 7-on-7 Victory

Imani Christian won the 7-on-7 championship at Ohio State on Monday and Tuesday at Fairmont State (W.Va.) University.

Coming Off Breakout Season in WPIAL 3A

The Saints won the Allegheny 7 Conference last season and were undefeated and the top seed entering the playoffs. Imani Christian beat Highlands 31-17 in the first round. The Saints lost to eventual champion Avonworth 14-6 in the semifinals and finished the season with an 11-1 record.

The Saints, who joined the WPIAL in 2012, has plenty of top talent returning. Senior wide receiver/cornerback David Davis has committed to play at Penn State.

Star Power Returns in 2025

Saints junior cornerback Gabriel Jenkins is the No. 1 rated-cornerback in Pennsylvania for the class of 2027.

--Josh Rizzo | rizzo42789@gmail.com | @J_oshrizzo

Published
Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

Home/Pennsylvania