Imani Christian Wins Ohio State 7-on-7 Title, Eyes WPIAL 3A Championship Run
The Imani Christian Academy football team is building toward what they hope can be a run at the WPIAL Class 3A title this fall. The Saints have piled up hardware in the summertime.
Saints Continue Summer Surge With 7-on-7 Victory
Imani Christian won the 7-on-7 championship at Ohio State on Monday and Tuesday at Fairmont State (W.Va.) University.
Coming Off Breakout Season in WPIAL 3A
The Saints won the Allegheny 7 Conference last season and were undefeated and the top seed entering the playoffs. Imani Christian beat Highlands 31-17 in the first round. The Saints lost to eventual champion Avonworth 14-6 in the semifinals and finished the season with an 11-1 record.
The Saints, who joined the WPIAL in 2012, has plenty of top talent returning. Senior wide receiver/cornerback David Davis has committed to play at Penn State.
Star Power Returns in 2025
Saints junior cornerback Gabriel Jenkins is the No. 1 rated-cornerback in Pennsylvania for the class of 2027.
