Penn State football coach James Franklin makes nifty catch at a Pennsylvania high school game
Coming off a 33-30 win over the University of Southern California the previous weekend, Penn State head football coach James Franklin used the bye week to go checkout some high school football in the state of Pennsylvania.
At the Archbishop Hoban-Central York game, Franklin did a little showing off with his receiving skills to the folks on hand.
The Nittany Lions' lead man hauled in a pass from Central York quarterback Brooklyn Nace, who threw the ball out of bounds and into the waiting hands of Franklin. Down below is the video from Fox 43 reporter Alex Cawley, who took the clip of Franklin's catch.
Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) won the game 41-7 over Central York, improving to 7-2 on the season.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivepa