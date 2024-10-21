High School

Penn State football coach James Franklin makes nifty catch at a Pennsylvania high school game

The Nittany Lions' head coach showed off his receiving skills in Friday night's game between Archbishop Hoban-Central York

Sep 28, 2024; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin on the sideline during the third quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Illinois 21-7. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Coming off a 33-30 win over the University of Southern California the previous weekend, Penn State head football coach James Franklin used the bye week to go checkout some high school football in the state of Pennsylvania.

At the Archbishop Hoban-Central York game, Franklin did a little showing off with his receiving skills to the folks on hand.

The Nittany Lions' lead man hauled in a pass from Central York quarterback Brooklyn Nace, who threw the ball out of bounds and into the waiting hands of Franklin. Down below is the video from Fox 43 reporter Alex Cawley, who took the clip of Franklin's catch.

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) won the game 41-7 over Central York, improving to 7-2 on the season.

ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

