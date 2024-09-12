Penn State coach James Franklin visits recruits at IMG Academy in helicopter
Penn State Nittany Lions coach James Franklin made quite the impression during the first quarter of IMG Academy's game against Mt. Zion Academy (Maryland).
Franklin dropped into the academy over in Bradenton, Florida via a special mode of transportation: Via helicopter.
Just three minutes into the game with the Ascenders already up 16-0 over Mt. Zion, Franklin flew in and landed to visit IMG Academy. The Nittnay Lions have a slew of IMG Academy players on their proverbial radar, including 2026 prospects AJ Marks (cornerback), Jake Kreul (defensive end) and Preston Carey (defensive lineman).
The Nittany Lions are currently on a bye week, as Franklin was expected to make his rounds along the East Coast to visit recruits. Penn State has started the season 2-0, with victories over Bowling Green and West Virginia.
IMG Academy is coming off a 34-13 victory over Cocoa last week in a matchup of the state's top two teams.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl