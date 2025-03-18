Pennsylvania-born men's basketball players in 2025 NCAA Tournament March Madness
There are 28 Pennsylvania-natives who will play in 2025 March Madness for teams across the country. Those players are scattered over 17 schools.
Here’s a list of the players to keep an eye on during the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament:
American
Matt Mayock, 6-7, forward, Berwyn, The Westtown School
Arkansas
Adou Thiero, 6-8, forward, Pittsburgh, Quaker Valley
Colorado State
Ethan Morton, 6-7, forward, Butler
Florida
Thomas Haugh, 6-9, forward, New Oxford, Perkiomen School
Grand Canyon
Braylon Johnson, 6-7, guard, Moon
Kentucky
Andrew Carr, 6-11, forward, West Chester, West Chester East
Marquette
Al Amdaou, 6-9, forward, Philadelphia, Springside Chesnut Hills Academy/Quakertown/Bishop McDeviitt
Royce Parham, 6-8, forward, Pittsburgh, Western Reserve Academy/North Hills
McNeese State
Quadir Copeland, 6-6, Philadelphia, Gettysburg/IMG Academy
Mississippi State
Deliquan Warren, 6-2, guard, Erie, Our Savrio Lutheran (N.Y.) High School/Keystone Athletic Academy/Cathedral Prep
Mount St. Marys
Elijah Espinosa, 6-9, forward, Etters, Red Land
Patrick Haigh, 6-4, guard, Altoona, Bishop Guilfoyle
Norfolk State
Christian Ings, 6-2, guard, Philadelphia, Neuman Goretti
Ole Miss
Mikeal Brown-Jones, 6-8, forward, Philadelphia, IMG Academy/Girard College
Robert Morris
Tanner O’Grady, 6-0, guard, Pittsburgh, Upper St. Clair
Justice Williams, 6-4, guard, Philadelphia, Roman Catholic
Saint Francis
Blaze Angellotti, 6-4, guard, Julian, Bald Eagle
Ryen Gresko, 5-11, guard, Penn Run, Penns Manor
Daemar Kelly, 6-5, guard, Penn Hills
Chris Moncrief, 6-6, guard, Turtle Creek, Kiski School
Carson Rhodes, 6-3, guard, Hollidaysburg, Hollidaysburg Area
Brendan Scanlon, 5-8, guard, State College, Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy
Trey Weiand, 6-4, guard, Mechanicsburg, Trinity
UConn
Ahmad Nowell, 6-0, guard, Philadelphia, Imhotep Charter
Vanderbilt
AJ Hoggard, 6-4, guard, Coatesville, Huntingdon Prep
VCU
Jack Clark, 6-10, forward, Cheltenham
Christian Fermin, 6-10, forward, Tobyhanna, Pocono Mountain West
Recommended Articles
--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo