High School

Pennsylvania-born men's basketball players in 2025 NCAA Tournament March Madness

NEC champion Saint Francis has the most with seven former Pennsylvania high school boys basketball players

Josh Rizzo

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero, left, who graduated from Quaker Valley High School outside of Pittsburgh, drives against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson during the first half at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., earlier this season. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero, left, who graduated from Quaker Valley High School outside of Pittsburgh, drives against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson during the first half at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark., earlier this season. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

There are 28 Pennsylvania-natives who will play in 2025 March Madness for teams across the country. Those players are scattered over 17 schools.

Here’s a list of the players to keep an eye on during the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament:

American

Matt Mayock, 6-7, forward, Berwyn, The Westtown School

Arkansas

Adou Thiero, 6-8, forward, Pittsburgh, Quaker Valley 

Colorado State

Ethan Morton, 6-7, forward, Butler

Florida

Thomas Haugh, 6-9, forward, New Oxford, Perkiomen School

Grand Canyon

Braylon Johnson, 6-7, guard, Moon

West Chester Pennsylvania basketball March Madness
Kentucky Wildcats forward Andrew Carr, a West Chester East graduate, blocks the shot of Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalon Moore (14) during their second round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 13, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kentucky

Andrew Carr, 6-11, forward, West Chester, West Chester East

Marquette

Al Amdaou, 6-9, forward, Philadelphia, Springside Chesnut Hills Academy/Quakertown/Bishop McDeviitt

Royce Parham, 6-8, forward, Pittsburgh, Western Reserve Academy/North Hills

McNeese State

Quadir Copeland, 6-6, Philadelphia, Gettysburg/IMG Academy

Mississippi State

Deliquan Warren, 6-2, guard, Erie, Our Savrio Lutheran (N.Y.) High School/Keystone Athletic Academy/Cathedral Prep

Mount St. Marys

Elijah Espinosa, 6-9, forward, Etters, Red Land

Patrick Haigh, 6-4, guard, Altoona, Bishop Guilfoyle

Norfolk State

Christian Ings, 6-2, guard, Philadelphia, Neuman Goretti

Ole Miss

Mikeal Brown-Jones, 6-8, forward, Philadelphia, IMG Academy/Girard College

Robert Morris

Tanner O’Grady, 6-0, guard, Pittsburgh, Upper St. Clair

Justice Williams, 6-4, guard, Philadelphia, Roman Catholic

Saint Francis

Blaze Angellotti, 6-4, guard, Julian, Bald Eagle

Ryen Gresko, 5-11, guard, Penn Run, Penns Manor

Daemar Kelly, 6-5, guard, Penn Hills

Chris Moncrief, 6-6, guard, Turtle Creek, Kiski School

Carson Rhodes, 6-3, guard, Hollidaysburg, Hollidaysburg Area

Brendan Scanlon, 5-8, guard, State College, Saint Joseph’s Catholic Academy

Trey Weiand, 6-4, guard, Mechanicsburg, Trinity

UConn

Ahmad Nowell, 6-0, guard, Philadelphia, Imhotep Charter

Vanderbilt

AJ Hoggard, 6-4, guard, Coatesville, Huntingdon Prep

VCU

Jack Clark, 6-10, forward, Cheltenham

Christian Fermin, 6-10, forward, Tobyhanna, Pocono Mountain West

Recommended Articles

feed

--Josh Rizzo |rizzo42789@gmail.com| @J_oshrizzo

Published |Modified
Josh Rizzo
JOSH RIZZO

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

Home/Pennsylvania