Vote: Who should be the Pennsylvania high school Athlete of the Week? (3/18/2025)
Each week, High School On SI scours the Keystone State for the top winter sports like basketball, wrestling, soccer and swimming during the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Derrick Morton-Rivera of Father Judge boys basketball.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, March 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Josh Pratt, Aliquippa boys basketball
Pratt scored a game-high 27 points against Forest Hills to punch the Quips’ ticket back to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals.
Landon Francis, Otto Eldred boys basketball
Francis scored a team-high 21 points to help the Terrors reach the PIAA 1A semifinals by beating Aquinas Academy 73-68.
Tyler Sutton, Roman Catholic boys basketball
Sutton scored 17 points to help the Cahilites reach the PIAA Class 6A semifinals with a 52-42 win over Coatesville.
Lacey Kriebel, Loyalsock girls basketball
Kriebel made five 3-pointers and finished with 24 points to help Loyalsock reach the semifinals of the PIAA Class 3A tourament.
Claudia Ierullo, Our Lady of Sacred Heart girls basketball
Ierullo finished with a team-high 17 points to help OLSH reach the Class 3A semifinals.
Grace Galbavy, Perkiomen Valley girls basketball
Galbavy scored a team-high 19 points to help Perkiomen Valley beat Hazleton Area to reach the PIAA Class 6A semifinals.
Jonathan Hoole, Penncrest boys swimming
Hoole picked up two state championships. He won the 50 and 100 freestyle races in 20.12 and 43.66 seconds, respectively.
Mac Clark, Pittsburgh Central Catholic boys swimming
Clark finished with a personal-best time in the 500 free to win the PIAA Class 3A title with a time of 4:22.78.
Toby Herzog, Upper Dublin boys swimming
Herzog won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 53.76 seconds to bring home the title in the 100 breaststroke. He was also part of the 200 IM relay that won the state crown.
Molly Workman, State College girls swimming
Workman showcased her speed throughout the state championships. She broke a 22-year-old state record by finishing the 100 free in a time of 48.85 seconds. Workman also won the 50 free with a time of 22.44 seconds.
Sophia Sileo-Magliari, Upper Arlington girls swimming
Sieo-Magliari won the PIAA Class 3A title by swimming a personal-best tie of 1 minutes, 2.04 seconds.
Nora Weber, Wissahickon girls swimming
Wissahickon topped her previous personal-best time in the 500 free by a little over three seconds, swimming a 4:49.24 to win the 500 free.
