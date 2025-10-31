Pennsylvania High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - October 31, 2025
The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs begin on Thursday, October 30 with nine games in Round 1.
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 1
Fort Cherry vs. Avella - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Leechburg vs. Neshannock - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Laurel vs. Jefferson-Morgan - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
South Side vs. Chartiers-Houston - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Clairton vs. Monessen - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Bentworth vs. Jeannette - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Bishop Canevin vs. Greensburg Central Catholic - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
California vs. Frazier - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Wilmington Area - BYE
Cambridge Springs vs. Cochranton - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Greenville - BYE
Reynolds - BYE
Port Allegany - BYE
Kane vs. Keystone - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Redbank Valley vs. Ridgway - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Union/AC Valley Co-Op vs. Cameron County - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Purchase Line - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Homer-Center vs. Moshannon Valley - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Juniata Valley vs. Northern Cambria - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Glendale - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Meyersdale vs. Northern Bedford County - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Conemaugh Township vs. Windber - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Westinghouse - BYE
York Catholic - BYE
Delone Catholic - BYE
Morrisville vs. Jenkintown - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Belmont Charter - BYE
Line Mountain - BYE
Montgomery vs. Muncy - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Lackawanna Trail vs. Nativity BVM - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Marian Catholic vs. Tri-Valley - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 1
Karns City - BYE
Central Clarion (Clarion/Clarion-Limestone/North Clarion) vs. Perry Traditional Academy - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Farrell vs. Eisenhower - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Mercyhurst Prep vs. Seneca - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Bishop McCort vs. Bald Eagle Area - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Cambria Heights vs. Marion Center - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Richland vs. United Valley - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
River Valley vs. Bellwood-Antis - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Seton LaSalle - BYE
Mohawk Area vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
South Allegheny vs. Waynesburg Central - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Washington vs. Beaver Falls - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Western Beaver - BYE
Apollo Ridge vs. Riverside - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Steel Valley - BYE
Ellwood City vs. Keystone Oaks - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Steelton-Highspire vs. Columbia - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Halifax vs. Lancaster Catholic - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Tussey Mountain vs. Chestnut Ridge - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Everett - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Southern Columbia Area vs. Cowanesque Valley - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Bloomsburg vs. Loyalsock Township - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Warrior Run vs. South Williamsport - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Troy vs. Wellsboro - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Schuylkill Haven vs. Catasauqua - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Northern Lehigh vs. Palisades - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Williams Valley vs. Executive Education Academy - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Minersville vs. Pen Argyl - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Bristol vs. New Hope-Solebury - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Universal Audenried Charter School vs. Lansdale Catholic - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Lakeland vs. Holy Redeemer - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Riverside vs. Dunmore - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 1
Avonworth - BYE
Freeport vs. Beaver - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward - BYE
North Catholic vs. Burrell - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Imani Christian Academy - BYE
Southmoreland vs. Hopewell - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Central Valley - BYE
Highlands vs. Derry - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Brockway vs. St. Marys - 11/01 and 7:00 p.m.
Penn Cambria vs. Forest Hills - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Huntingdon vs. Tyrone - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Hickory vs. Girard - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Fort LeBoeuf vs. Corry - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Sharon vs. Conneaut - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Grove City vs. North East - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Conwell-Egan Catholic vs. Neumann-Goretti - 11/01 and 1:00 p.m.
Berks Catholic - BYE
Bermudian Springs vs. Big Spring - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Annville-Cleona - BYE
Trinity vs. Schuylkill Valley - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Mifflinburg vs. Danville - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Montoursville vs. Mount Carmel - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Berwick vs. Hanover Area - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
Wyoming Area vs. Scranton Prep - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 1
Susquehanna Township — BYE
Eastern Lebanon County vs. Kennard-Dale - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Wyomissing — BYE
Lampeter-Strasburg — BYE
West York Area — BYE
Middletown vs. Eastern York - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Twin Valley — BYE
West Perry — BYE
Oil City vs. General McLane - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Punxsutawney — BYE
University Prep vs. Clearfield - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Chartiers Valley vs. McKeesport - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Mars vs. Thomas Jefferson - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Aliquippa vs. Trinity - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Montour vs. New Castle - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Juniata — BYE
Greater Johnstown vs. Bellefonte - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Shikellamy vs. Shamokin Area - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Athens vs. Jersey Shore - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Springfield vs. Pope John Paul II - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Interboro vs. Bishop Shanahan - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Crestwood vs. North Pocono - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Dallas vs. Valley View - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Archbishop Ryan vs. Cardinal O'Hara - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Archbishop Wood vs. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 1
Pine-Richland — BYE
Kiski Area vs. Shaler Area - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Penn-Trafford — BYE
Armstrong vs. Moon Area - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Peters Township — BYE
North Hills vs. Bethel Park - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
United Valley vs. Woodland Hills - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Plum vs. Upper St. Clair - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
New Oxford — BYE
Muhlenberg vs. Spring Grove - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Solanco — BYE
Shippensburg vs. Warwick - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Conestoga Valley — BYE
Lower Dauphin vs. Exeter Township - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt — BYE
Red Land vs. Mechanicsburg - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Wyoming Valley West vs. Abington Heights - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Delaware Valley vs. Pittston - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Taylor Allderdice vs. Hollidaysburg - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Mifflin County vs. DuBois - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Father Judge vs. Roman Catholic - 11/01 1:00 p.m.
East Stroudsburg South vs. Whitehall - 11/01 6:00 p.m.
Pleasant Valley vs. Pocono Mountain West - 11/01 5:00 p.m.
Upper Dublin vs. Springfield - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
East vs. Penncrest - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Upper Moreland vs. Strath Haven - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Unionville vs. Wissahickon - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Marple Newtown vs. Chester - 11/01 1:00 p.m.
Upper Perkiomen vs. Garnet Valley - 11/02 2:00 a.m.
Henderson vs. Bayard Rustin - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Oxford vs. Kennett - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Round 1
Central York — BYE
Cedar Crest vs. Cedar Cliff - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Wilson — BYE
William Penn — BYE
Harrisburg — BYE
Central Dauphin vs. Cumberland Valley - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Manheim Township — BYE
Hempfield — BYE
State College — BYE
Hazleton vs. Wilkes-Barre - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Scranton vs. Williamsport - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Central Catholic — BYE
Canon-McMillan — BYE
North Allegheny — BYE
Norwin — BYE
Emmaus vs. Easton - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Freedom vs. Liberty - 11/01 12:00 p.m.
Stroudsburg vs. Parkland - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Northampton vs. Nazareth - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
St. Joseph's Prep vs. La Salle College - 11/01 12:00 p.m.
Plymouth Whitemarsh vs. Pennridge - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Perkiomen Valley vs. Coatesville - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Haverford vs. Council Rock South - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Boyertown vs. North Penn - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Ridley vs. Souderton - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Owen J. Roberts vs. Downingtown West - 10/31 7:00 p.m.
Neshaminy vs. Central Bucks West - 10/31 7:00 p.m.