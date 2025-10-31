High School

Pennsylvania High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (PIAA) - October 31, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs

The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs begin on Thursday, October 30 with nine games in Round 1.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Missouri high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 4. 

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Round 1

Fort Cherry vs. Avella - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Leechburg vs. Neshannock - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Laurel vs. Jefferson-Morgan - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

South Side vs. Chartiers-Houston - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Clairton vs. Monessen - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Bentworth vs. Jeannette - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Bishop Canevin vs. Greensburg Central Catholic - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

California vs. Frazier - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Wilmington Area - BYE

Cambridge Springs vs. Cochranton - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Greenville - BYE

Reynolds - BYE

Port Allegany - BYE

Kane vs. Keystone - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Redbank Valley vs. Ridgway - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Union/AC Valley Co-Op vs. Cameron County - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Purchase Line - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Homer-Center vs. Moshannon Valley - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Juniata Valley vs. Northern Cambria - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Glendale - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Meyersdale vs. Northern Bedford County - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Conemaugh Township vs. Windber - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Westinghouse - BYE

York Catholic - BYE

Delone Catholic - BYE

Morrisville vs. Jenkintown - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Belmont Charter - BYE

Line Mountain - BYE

Montgomery vs. Muncy - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Lackawanna Trail vs. Nativity BVM - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Marian Catholic vs. Tri-Valley - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Round 1

Karns City - BYE

Central Clarion (Clarion/Clarion-Limestone/North Clarion) vs. Perry Traditional Academy - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Farrell vs. Eisenhower - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Mercyhurst Prep vs. Seneca - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Bishop McCort vs. Bald Eagle Area - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Cambria Heights vs. Marion Center - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Richland vs. United Valley - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

River Valley vs. Bellwood-Antis - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Seton LaSalle - BYE

Mohawk Area vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

South Allegheny vs. Waynesburg Central - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Washington vs. Beaver Falls - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Western Beaver - BYE

Apollo Ridge vs. Riverside - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Steel Valley - BYE

Ellwood City vs. Keystone Oaks - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Steelton-Highspire vs. Columbia - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Halifax vs. Lancaster Catholic - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Tussey Mountain vs. Chestnut Ridge - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Everett - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Southern Columbia Area vs. Cowanesque Valley - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Bloomsburg vs. Loyalsock Township - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Warrior Run vs. South Williamsport - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Troy vs. Wellsboro - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Schuylkill Haven vs. Catasauqua - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Northern Lehigh vs. Palisades - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Williams Valley vs. Executive Education Academy - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Minersville vs. Pen Argyl - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Bristol vs. New Hope-Solebury - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Universal Audenried Charter School vs. Lansdale Catholic - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Lakeland vs. Holy Redeemer - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Riverside vs. Dunmore - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Round 1

Avonworth - BYE

Freeport vs. Beaver - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward - BYE

North Catholic vs. Burrell - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Imani Christian Academy - BYE

Southmoreland vs. Hopewell - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Central Valley - BYE

Highlands vs. Derry - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Brockway vs. St. Marys - 11/01 and 7:00 p.m.

Penn Cambria vs. Forest Hills - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Huntingdon vs. Tyrone - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Hickory vs. Girard - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Fort LeBoeuf vs. Corry - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Sharon vs. Conneaut - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Grove City vs. North East - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Conwell-Egan Catholic vs. Neumann-Goretti - 11/01 and 1:00 p.m.

Berks Catholic - BYE

Bermudian Springs vs. Big Spring - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Annville-Cleona - BYE

Trinity vs. Schuylkill Valley - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Mifflinburg vs. Danville - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Montoursville vs. Mount Carmel - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Berwick vs. Hanover Area - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

Wyoming Area vs. Scranton Prep - 10/31 and 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Round 1

Susquehanna Township — BYE

Eastern Lebanon County vs. Kennard-Dale - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Wyomissing — BYE

Lampeter-Strasburg — BYE

West York Area — BYE

Middletown vs. Eastern York - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Twin Valley — BYE

West Perry — BYE

Oil City vs. General McLane - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Punxsutawney — BYE

University Prep vs. Clearfield - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Chartiers Valley vs. McKeesport - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Mars vs. Thomas Jefferson - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Aliquippa vs. Trinity - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Montour vs. New Castle - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Juniata — BYE

Greater Johnstown vs. Bellefonte - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Shikellamy vs. Shamokin Area - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Athens vs. Jersey Shore - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Springfield vs. Pope John Paul II - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Interboro vs. Bishop Shanahan - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Crestwood vs. North Pocono - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Dallas vs. Valley View - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Archbishop Ryan vs. Cardinal O'Hara - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Archbishop Wood vs. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Round 1

Pine-Richland — BYE

Kiski Area vs. Shaler Area - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Penn-Trafford — BYE

Armstrong vs. Moon Area - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Peters Township — BYE

North Hills vs. Bethel Park - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

United Valley vs. Woodland Hills - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Plum vs. Upper St. Clair - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

New Oxford — BYE

Muhlenberg vs. Spring Grove - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Solanco — BYE

Shippensburg vs. Warwick - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Conestoga Valley — BYE

Lower Dauphin vs. Exeter Township - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt — BYE

Red Land vs. Mechanicsburg - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Wyoming Valley West vs. Abington Heights - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Delaware Valley vs. Pittston - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Taylor Allderdice vs. Hollidaysburg - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Mifflin County vs. DuBois - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Father Judge vs. Roman Catholic - 11/01 1:00 p.m.

East Stroudsburg South vs. Whitehall - 11/01 6:00 p.m.

Pleasant Valley vs. Pocono Mountain West - 11/01 5:00 p.m.

Upper Dublin vs. Springfield - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

East vs. Penncrest - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Upper Moreland vs. Strath Haven - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Unionville vs. Wissahickon - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Marple Newtown vs. Chester - 11/01 1:00 p.m.

Upper Perkiomen vs. Garnet Valley - 11/02 2:00 a.m.

Henderson vs. Bayard Rustin - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Oxford vs. Kennett - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Round 1

Central York — BYE

Cedar Crest vs. Cedar Cliff - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Wilson — BYE

William Penn — BYE

Harrisburg — BYE

Central Dauphin vs. Cumberland Valley - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Manheim Township — BYE

Hempfield — BYE

State College — BYE

Hazleton vs. Wilkes-Barre - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Scranton vs. Williamsport - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Central Catholic — BYE

Canon-McMillan — BYE

North Allegheny — BYE

Norwin — BYE

Emmaus vs. Easton - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Freedom vs. Liberty - 11/01 12:00 p.m.

Stroudsburg vs. Parkland - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Northampton vs. Nazareth - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

St. Joseph's Prep vs. La Salle College - 11/01 12:00 p.m.

Plymouth Whitemarsh vs. Pennridge - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Perkiomen Valley vs. Coatesville - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Haverford vs. Council Rock South - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Boyertown vs. North Penn - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Ridley vs. Souderton - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Owen J. Roberts vs. Downingtown West - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

Neshaminy vs. Central Bucks West - 10/31 7:00 p.m.

