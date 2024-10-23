Pennsylvania high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)
After Week 9 of the Pennsylvania high school football season, High School on SI's updated computer rankings are live entering Week 10.
Class AAAAAA computer rankings sees La Salle College keeping the No. 1 spot at 9-0. Central Bucks South continues to sit at No. 2, while Easton moves up to No. 3 this week.
Top 25 all-classification Pennsylvania high school football rankings
Upper St. Clair takes over the No. 1 rankings in Class AAAAA after Pine-Richalnd lost last week. The Rams fall to No. 6.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Pennsylvania football computer rankings, as of Oct. 21, 2024:
PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
Class AAAAAA
1. La Salle College (9-0)
1.159 pts
2. Central Bucks South (9-0)
1.017 pts
3. Easton (8-1)
0.987 pts
4. Central Bucks West (9-1)
0.974 pts
5. Owen J. Roberts (8-1)
0.956 pts
6. Manheim Township (9-0)
0.955 pts
7. Freedom (8-1)
0.954 pts
8. North Allegheny (8-1)
0.925 pts
9. Downingtown West (8-1)
0.923 pts
10. Imhotep Charter (8-1)
0.915 pts
Class AAAAA
1. Upper St. Clair (9-0)
1.057 pts
2. Peters Township (8-1)
0.968 pts
3. New Oxford (9-0)
0.964 pts
4. Bayard Rustin (8-1)
0.923 pts
5. Strath Haven (9-0)
0.909 pts
6. Pine-Richalnd (7-1)
0.887 pts
7. Bethel Park (8-1)
0.881 pts
8. Conrad Weiser (9-0)
0.865 pts
9. Shippensburg (9-0)
0.861 pts
10. Roman Catholic (6-3)
0.853 pts
1. Thomas Jefferson (8-0)
0.972 pts
2. Montour (8-0)
0.963 pts
3. Shamokin Area (9-0)
0.956 pts
4. Monsignour Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (6-1)
0.952 pts
5. Pope John Paul II (8-1)
0.950 pts
6. Southern Lehigh (8-1)
0.920 pts
7. Lampeter-Strasburg (9-0)
0.892 pts
8. Clearfield (9-0)
0.882 pts
9. Valley View (8-1)
0.844 pts
10. Susquehanna Township (8-1)
0.837 pts
Class AAA
1. Northwestern Lehigh (9-0)
0.963 pts
2. Scranton Prep (8-1)
0.950 pts
3. Danville (9-0)
0.938 pts
4. Sharon (8-1)
0.899 pts
5. Penn Cambria (9-0)
0.889 pts
6. Notre Dame-Green Pond (8-1)
0.863 pts
7. Hickory (8-1)
0853 pts
8. Lewisburg (8-1)
0.848 pts
9. Imani Christian Academy (9-0)
0.844 pts
10. Western Wayne (8-1)
0.828 pts
Class AA
1. Ellwood City (8-0)
0.990 pts
2. Cambria Heights (9-0)
0.953 pts
3. Seton LaSalle (9-0)
0.873 pts
4. Troy (9-0)
0.864 pts
5. South Park (8-1)
0.863 pts
6. Williams Valley (8-1)
0.856 pts
7. Riverside (9-0)
0.830 pts
8. Schuylkill Haven (8-1)
0.779 pts
9. South Allegheny (8-1)
0.771 pts
10. River Valley (7-2)
0.760 pts
