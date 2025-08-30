Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025
The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.
Vaux 46, Jenkintown 20
Abraham Lincoln 43, Germantown Academy 32
Unionville 35, Academy Park 14
Lower Moreland 49, Samuel Fels 0
Pequea Valley 0, Edison/Fareira 6
Olney 36, Girard College 0
Boys' Latin Charter 35, Conwell-Egan Catholic 8
La Salle College 42, Malvern Prep 35
William Penn Charter 7, Calvert Hall 33
Kane 31, Coudersport 0
Conemaugh Valley 6, Penns Manor 55
Claysburg-Kimmel 17, Northern Bedford County 14
Eisenhower 34, Saegertown 28
Serra Catholic 0, Clairton 79
Frazier 211, Mapletown 22
Tri-Valley 14, Marian Catholic 17
Conemaugh Township 34, West Shamokin 0
North Star 6, Juniata Valley 26
North Penn-Mansfield 25, Sayre 0
Newport 7, Line Mountain 62
Summit Academy 14, New Brighton 42
United Valley 15, Homer-Center 23
Union Area 6, Neshannock 42
Moniteau 14, Port Allegany 66
Uniontown 12, Perry Traditional Academy 8
Mohawk Area 6, Laurel 36
Shenandoah Valley 6, Minersville 49
Western Wayne 3, Lackawanna Trail 35
Mercer 14, Lakeview 6
Portage 20, Marion Center 42
Williams Valley 42, Mahanoy Area 0
Twin Valley 62, Selinsgrove 0
Southern Columbia Area 41, Loyalsock Township 0
Westmont Hilltop 6, Tyrone 49
Delone Catholic 20, Lancaster Catholic 47
South Side 20, Western Beaver 32
Holy Cross 6, Lakeland 53
Waynesburg Central 34, Jefferson-Morgan 41
Simon Gratz 0, Episcopal Academy 52
Steel Valley 21, Washington 6
Warrior Run 24, Montgomery 7
Sharon 41, Cathedral Prep 43
Hughesville 32, Towanda 0
Loyola Blakefield 45, Scranton Prep 13
Holy Redeemer 7, Tunkhannock 55
Palisades 17, Saucon Valley 0
Halifax 39, Upper Dauphin Area 0
Quaker Valley 20, Keystone Oaks 13
Nativity BVM 12, Pine Grove 6
Milton Hershey 7, Middletown 22
Rochester 0, Freedom Area 18
Schuylkill Haven 54, Panther Valley 0
Moshannon Valley 20, Everett 26
Ellwood City 21, Shenango 0
Dunmore 45, Old Forge 7
Windber 36, Curwensville 22
Cowanesque Valley 14, Wyalusing Valley 30
Philipsburg-Osceola 20, Chestnut Ridge 14
Charleroi 7, Yough 42
Central Clarion 30, Keystone 12
South Williamsport 31, Canton 14
West Branch 7, Cameron County 54
Northwestern 18, Cambridge Springs 43
Brentwood 6, South Allegheny 49
Leechburg 58, Bethlehem Center 6
William Allen 36, Martin Luther King 24
Stroudsburg 42, Wilkes-Barre 48
Red Lion 6, West York Area 42
Wilson 27, Plymouth Whitemarsh 7
Oil City 36, Mercyhurst Prep 14
Notre Dame-Green Pond 63, Salisbury Township 0
Tamaqua 7, North Schuylkill 50
Greensburg Central Catholic 34, Mt. Pleasant 7
Montoursville 35, Milton 7
Trinity 35, McGuffey 13
Susquehannock 10, Littlestown 6
Shikellamy 29, Lewisburg 27
Lake-Lehman 7, Shamokin Area 49
York County Tech 26, Kutztown 66
Susquenita 0, James Buchanan 20
Somerset 12, Huntingdon 48
New Castle 6, Hopewell 31
Hanover Area 31, Riverside 34
Greensburg Salem 14, Ligonier Valley 12
Girard 56, Titusville 55
Fort LeBoeuf 3, Farrell 45
Grove City 43, Fairview 7
Penns Valley Area 14, Central Cambria 16
Wilson Area 7, Catasauqua 34
Avella 7, Carlynton 6
River Valley 7, Cambria Heights 35
Brookville 14, Karns City 62
Pottstown 8, Bristol 14
Knoch 10, North Catholic 69
Imani Christian Academy 58, Beaver Falls 0
Jeannette 35, Apollo Ridge 22
Pottsville 16, Jim Thorpe 7
Indiana 14, Ringgold 61
Scranton 45, Wyoming Valley West 7
Whitehall 33, Nazareth 62
Lampeter-Strasburg 7, Warwick 14
Midd-West 21, Hamburg 22
Greencastle-Antrim 6, Susquehanna Township 62
Octorara Area 14, Solanco 49
South Fayette 45, Shaler Area 27
General McLane 28, Harbor Creek 0
Roman Catholic 49, Cardinal Newman 35
Radnor 0, Harriton 35
North Pocono 34, Pittston 21
Peters Township 35, McKeesport 0
Woodland Hills 41, Penn Hills 7
Oxford 16, Northern Lebanon 13
Kennard-Dale 48, Northeastern 30
North Hills 10, Seneca Valley 38
Reading 0, Muhlenberg 48
Moon Area 41, Montour 13
Trinity 9, East Pennsboro 16
Donegal 19, Columbia 14
Highlands 14, Elizabeth Forward 35
Northern York 0, Mifflin County 14
Wyoming Area 27, Dallas 20
Southmoreland 49, East Allegheny 7
Valley View 24, Crestwood 13
Penn-Trafford 26, Mt. Lebanon 18
Springfield 34, Marple Newtown 17
Derry 6, Freeport 49
Lower Dauphin 6, Red Land 14
South Park 35, Deer Lakes 14
Kiski Area 7, Norwin 42
Taylor Allderdice 16, Hollidaysburg 28
Shippensburg 22, Hershey 19
Mifflinburg 42, Danville 14
Hempfield 16, William Penn 22
Corry 47, Warren 0
Hazleton 7, Williamsport 28
Greater Latrobe 42, Plum 35
Sun Valley 3, Great Valley 20
Perkiomen Valley 45, Governor Mifflin 13
Waynesboro 34, Gettysburg 41
North Allegheny 41, Gateway 0
Haverford 22, Garnet Valley 7
Hempfield 31, Franklin Regional 14
Central Valley 14, Thomas Jefferson 37
Clearfield 21, Bedford 14
Mount Carmel 48, Central Columbia 0
West Allegheny 28, Chartiers Valley 29
Greater Johnstown 6, Central 14
Bloomsburg 35, Central Mountain 0
Carbondale Area 37, Greater Nanticoke Area 2
Burrell 26, Shady Side Academy 56
Otto-Eldred 16, Bradford 28
Boiling Springs 0, West Perry 28
Biglerville 14, York Catholic 15
Camp Hill 14, Big Spring 53
Blue Mountain 0, Southern Lehigh 28
High School of the Future 0, Bishop Shanahan 35
Mid Valley 0, Berwick 42
Bermudian Springs 7, York Suburban 21
Bellefonte 0, Forest Hills 35
Ephrata 17, Manheim Central 6
East Stroudsburg South 19, Northampton 48
Punxsutawney 49, DuBois 35
South Western 45, Dover 13
Jersey Shore 49, Delaware Valley 42
Emmaus 14, Bethlehem Catholic 35
Easton 36, Spring-Ford 3
Connellsville 14, Meadville 35
New Oxford 29, Cocalico 25
Downingtown East 33, Northeast 0
Penn Manor 7, Dallastown 25
Athens 49, Northwest Area 20
Upper Darby 29, Conestoga 9
Smyrna 46, Coatesville 49
Ambridge 7, Laurel Highlands 12
Mars 17, Bethel Park 13
Manheim Township 28, Central York 36
Baldwin 14, Fox Chapel 48
Hampton 28, Armstrong 35
Aliquippa 42, Belle Vernon 7
Belmont Charter 28, Academy at Palumbo 6
Abington Heights 37, West Scranton 10
Upper Dublin 0, Central Bucks West 10
Central Bucks East 17, Cheltenham 14
Souderton 19, Central Bucks South 7
Central Dauphin East 21, Chambersburg 26
Cedar Crest 13, Spring Grove 27
Cedar Cliff 26, Central Dauphin 7
Cumberland Valley 42, Carlisle 0
Canon-McMillan 0, Upper St. Clair 48
Brashear 24, Butler 48
Exeter Township 28, Boyertown 10
Penn Wood 0, Avon Grove 41
State College 37, Altoona 7
Abington 42, Harry S. Truman 7
Lebanon 0, Garden Spot 38
Hubbard 28, Wilmington Area 21
St. Clairsville 49, Brownsville 13
Mentor 42, McDowell 12
Pine-Richland 20, Central Catholic 34
St. John's 42, Downingtown West 21