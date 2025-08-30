High School

Pennsylvania high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025

See every final score from Week 2 of Pennsylvania high school football

Ben Dagg

New Philadelphia football helmet, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.
New Philadelphia football helmet, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. / Michael Skolosh / Special to the Alliance Review / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Pennsylvania high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the week.

Vaux 46, Jenkintown 20

Abraham Lincoln 43, Germantown Academy 32

Unionville 35, Academy Park 14

Lower Moreland 49, Samuel Fels 0

Pequea Valley 0, Edison/Fareira 6

Olney 36, Girard College 0

Boys' Latin Charter 35, Conwell-Egan Catholic 8

La Salle College 42, Malvern Prep 35

William Penn Charter 7, Calvert Hall 33

Kane 31, Coudersport 0

Conemaugh Valley 6, Penns Manor 55

Claysburg-Kimmel 17, Northern Bedford County 14

Eisenhower 34, Saegertown 28

Serra Catholic 0, Clairton 79

Frazier 211, Mapletown 22

Tri-Valley 14, Marian Catholic 17

Conemaugh Township 34, West Shamokin 0

North Star 6, Juniata Valley 26

North Penn-Mansfield 25, Sayre 0

Newport 7, Line Mountain 62

Summit Academy 14, New Brighton 42

United Valley 15, Homer-Center 23

Union Area 6, Neshannock 42

Moniteau 14, Port Allegany 66

Uniontown 12, Perry Traditional Academy 8

Mohawk Area 6, Laurel 36

Shenandoah Valley 6, Minersville 49

Western Wayne 3, Lackawanna Trail 35

Mercer 14, Lakeview 6

Portage 20, Marion Center 42

Williams Valley 42, Mahanoy Area 0

Twin Valley 62, Selinsgrove 0

Southern Columbia Area 41, Loyalsock Township 0

Westmont Hilltop 6, Tyrone 49

Delone Catholic 20, Lancaster Catholic 47

South Side 20, Western Beaver 32

Holy Cross 6, Lakeland 53

Waynesburg Central 34, Jefferson-Morgan 41

Simon Gratz 0, Episcopal Academy 52

Steel Valley 21, Washington 6

Warrior Run 24, Montgomery 7

Sharon 41, Cathedral Prep 43

Hughesville 32, Towanda 0

Loyola Blakefield 45, Scranton Prep 13

Holy Redeemer 7, Tunkhannock 55

Palisades 17, Saucon Valley 0

Halifax 39, Upper Dauphin Area 0

Quaker Valley 20, Keystone Oaks 13

Nativity BVM 12, Pine Grove 6

Milton Hershey 7, Middletown 22

Rochester 0, Freedom Area 18

Schuylkill Haven 54, Panther Valley 0

Moshannon Valley 20, Everett 26

Ellwood City 21, Shenango 0

Dunmore 45, Old Forge 7

Windber 36, Curwensville 22

Cowanesque Valley 14, Wyalusing Valley 30

Philipsburg-Osceola 20, Chestnut Ridge 14

Charleroi 7, Yough 42

Central Clarion 30, Keystone 12

South Williamsport 31, Canton 14

West Branch 7, Cameron County 54

Northwestern 18, Cambridge Springs 43

Brentwood 6, South Allegheny 49

Leechburg 58, Bethlehem Center 6

William Allen 36, Martin Luther King 24

Stroudsburg 42, Wilkes-Barre 48

Red Lion 6, West York Area 42

Wilson 27, Plymouth Whitemarsh 7

Oil City 36, Mercyhurst Prep 14

Notre Dame-Green Pond 63, Salisbury Township 0

Tamaqua 7, North Schuylkill 50

Greensburg Central Catholic 34, Mt. Pleasant 7

Montoursville 35, Milton 7

Trinity 35, McGuffey 13

Susquehannock 10, Littlestown 6

Shikellamy 29, Lewisburg 27

Lake-Lehman 7, Shamokin Area 49

York County Tech 26, Kutztown 66

Susquenita 0, James Buchanan 20

Somerset 12, Huntingdon 48

New Castle 6, Hopewell 31

Hanover Area 31, Riverside 34

Greensburg Salem 14, Ligonier Valley 12

Girard 56, Titusville 55

Fort LeBoeuf 3, Farrell 45

Grove City 43, Fairview 7

Penns Valley Area 14, Central Cambria 16

Wilson Area 7, Catasauqua 34

Avella 7, Carlynton 6

River Valley 7, Cambria Heights 35

Brookville 14, Karns City 62

Pottstown 8, Bristol 14

Knoch 10, North Catholic 69

Imani Christian Academy 58, Beaver Falls 0

Jeannette 35, Apollo Ridge 22

Pottsville 16, Jim Thorpe 7

Indiana 14, Ringgold 61

Scranton 45, Wyoming Valley West 7

Whitehall 33, Nazareth 62

Lampeter-Strasburg 7, Warwick 14

Midd-West 21, Hamburg 22

Greencastle-Antrim 6, Susquehanna Township 62

Octorara Area 14, Solanco 49

South Fayette 45, Shaler Area 27

General McLane 28, Harbor Creek 0

Roman Catholic 49, Cardinal Newman 35

Radnor 0, Harriton 35

North Pocono 34, Pittston 21

Peters Township 35, McKeesport 0

Woodland Hills 41, Penn Hills 7

Oxford 16, Northern Lebanon 13

Kennard-Dale 48, Northeastern 30

North Hills 10, Seneca Valley 38

Reading 0, Muhlenberg 48

Moon Area 41, Montour 13

Trinity 9, East Pennsboro 16

Donegal 19, Columbia 14

Highlands 14, Elizabeth Forward 35

Northern York 0, Mifflin County 14

Wyoming Area 27, Dallas 20

Southmoreland 49, East Allegheny 7

Valley View 24, Crestwood 13

Penn-Trafford 26, Mt. Lebanon 18

Springfield 34, Marple Newtown 17

Derry 6, Freeport 49

Lower Dauphin 6, Red Land 14

South Park 35, Deer Lakes 14

Kiski Area 7, Norwin 42

Taylor Allderdice 16, Hollidaysburg 28

Shippensburg 22, Hershey 19

Mifflinburg 42, Danville 14

Hempfield 16, William Penn 22

Corry 47, Warren 0

Hazleton 7, Williamsport 28

Greater Latrobe 42, Plum 35

Sun Valley 3, Great Valley 20

Perkiomen Valley 45, Governor Mifflin 13

Waynesboro 34, Gettysburg 41

North Allegheny 41, Gateway 0

Haverford 22, Garnet Valley 7

Hempfield 31, Franklin Regional 14

Central Valley 14, Thomas Jefferson 37

Clearfield 21, Bedford 14

Mount Carmel 48, Central Columbia 0

West Allegheny 28, Chartiers Valley 29

Greater Johnstown 6, Central 14

Bloomsburg 35, Central Mountain 0

Carbondale Area 37, Greater Nanticoke Area 2

Burrell 26, Shady Side Academy 56

Otto-Eldred 16, Bradford 28

Boiling Springs 0, West Perry 28

Biglerville 14, York Catholic 15

Camp Hill 14, Big Spring 53

Blue Mountain 0, Southern Lehigh 28

High School of the Future 0, Bishop Shanahan 35

Mid Valley 0, Berwick 42

Bermudian Springs 7, York Suburban 21

Bellefonte 0, Forest Hills 35

Ephrata 17, Manheim Central 6

East Stroudsburg South 19, Northampton 48

Punxsutawney 49, DuBois 35

South Western 45, Dover 13

Jersey Shore 49, Delaware Valley 42

Emmaus 14, Bethlehem Catholic 35

Easton 36, Spring-Ford 3

Connellsville 14, Meadville 35

New Oxford 29, Cocalico 25

Downingtown East 33, Northeast 0

Penn Manor 7, Dallastown 25

Athens 49, Northwest Area 20

Upper Darby 29, Conestoga 9

Smyrna 46, Coatesville 49

Ambridge 7, Laurel Highlands 12

Mars 17, Bethel Park 13

Manheim Township 28, Central York 36

Baldwin 14, Fox Chapel 48

Hampton 28, Armstrong 35

Aliquippa 42, Belle Vernon 7

Belmont Charter 28, Academy at Palumbo 6

Abington Heights 37, West Scranton 10

Upper Dublin 0, Central Bucks West 10

Central Bucks East 17, Cheltenham 14

Souderton 19, Central Bucks South 7

Central Dauphin East 21, Chambersburg 26

Cedar Crest 13, Spring Grove 27

Cedar Cliff 26, Central Dauphin 7

Cumberland Valley 42, Carlisle 0

Canon-McMillan 0, Upper St. Clair 48

Brashear 24, Butler 48

Exeter Township 28, Boyertown 10

Penn Wood 0, Avon Grove 41

State College 37, Altoona 7

Abington 42, Harry S. Truman 7

Lebanon 0, Garden Spot 38

Hubbard 28, Wilmington Area 21

St. Clairsville 49, Brownsville 13

Mentor 42, McDowell 12

Pine-Richland 20, Central Catholic 34

St. John's 42, Downingtown West 21

