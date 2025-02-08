Pennsylvania high school football is well represented on rosters of the UFL
For football fans dreading the offseason, the United Football League (UFL) is set to return for its second season on Friday, March 28, 2025, following the merger of the USFL and XFL. Among the eight teams competing, there will be a strong Pennsylvania presence, with several former high school standouts making their mark on the rosters.
Imhotep Charter leads the way with three former players, including ex-NFL lineman Yasir Durant. Pittsburgh Central Catholic follows with two alumni, while top prospects from State College, Coatesville, Aliquippa, and more are also set to compete.
Here’s a look at Pennsylvania’s top players in the UFL this season.
Vincent DiLeo, Arlington Renegades – OLB, Bishop McDevitt High School
DiLeo played four years at Delaware Valley College, finishing his final season in 2019. He signed contracts with the Edmonton Eskimos in the Canadian Football League (CFL) but was released before playing a game due to injury. DiLeo later joined the Orlando Vipers in the XFL but was released when the team dissolved after the league merger.
DiLeo most recently played for the Southwest Kansas Storm of the Arena Football League (AFL).
Marquise Lawson-Greenwood, Arlington Renegades – DE, Imhotep Charter
Lawson-Greenwood signed with the AFL’s Southwest Kansas Storm. After high school, he played at California (Pa.) for two seasons before transferring to San Bernardino Valley College (Calif.) and Lincoln University (Calif.).
Leddie Brown, Arlington Renegades – RB, Neumann-Goretti High School
A former West Virginia standout, Brown has plenty of spring football experience. He was a key part of the Renegades’ XFL championship team in 2023, rushing for 32 yards and a touchdown in their 35-26 upset over the D.C. Defenders. Brown also caught two passes for 43 yards and a score in the win.
After college, Brown went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft and briefly signed with the Los Angeles Chargers but was released before the regular season.
Kenny Robinson, Birmingham Stallions – DB, Imani Christian High School
Robinson played for multiple schools, including Pittsburgh Central Catholic and University Prep, before graduating from Imani Christian. He played two years at West Virginia but was expelled for academic fraud, leading him to sign with the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks in 2020.
After a strong showing in St. Louis, Robinson signed with the Carolina Panthers, where he spent two seasons and appeared in 19 games. He joined the Stallions last season, helping Birmingham capture the inaugural UFL title.
Yasir Durant, D.C. Defenders – OG, Imhotep Charter
Durant played at Arizona Western and the University of Missouri before going undrafted in 2020. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, later playing for the New England Patriots (2021) and New Orleans Saints (2022). In total, Durant appeared in 18 NFL games, starting in two.
Andre Mintze, D.C. Defenders – LB, Imhotep Charter
Mintze played at Vanderbilt before earning a spot with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Injuries limited his opportunities, and he was released after the season. After failing to make an NFL roster in 2022, Mintze joined the Defenders last season.
Keaton Ellis, Memphis Showboats – S, State College High School
Ellis was a standout at Penn State before going undrafted and signing with the Tennessee Titans. However, he was released before the regular season.
Kyle Sheets, Memphis Showboats – WR, Conneaut Area Senior High School
Sheets was a star at Slippery Rock University, finishing third in program history in touchdown receptions and fourth in receiving yards. He went undrafted in 2024 but signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, appearing in several preseason games before being released.
Arnold Tarpley III, Michigan Panthers – DB, Pittsburgh Central Catholic
Tarpley began his spring football journey with the Memphis Express in the AAF (2018) before joining the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL (2022-23). He intercepted four passes in two seasons before signing with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, though he did not appear in any games.
Jordan Mosley, San Antonio Brahmas – S, Haverford High School
Mosley played for the Houston Gamblers in the XFL (2023) before transitioning to San Antonio following the merger. Last season, he recorded one interception and 47 solo tackles.
Avery Young, St. Louis Battlehawks – DB, Coatesville High School
Young, a former Rutgers standout, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 but was released before the season. He later joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL but was cut before playing a game.
Dravon Askew-Henry, St. Louis Battlehawks – DB, Aliquippa
Askew-Henry signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 but was cut in training camp. Since then, he has played for the New York Guardians (XFL) and New Jersey Generals (USFL). Last season, he recorded 17 solo tackles for the Battlehawks.
John Petrishen, St. Louis Battlehawks – LB, Pittsburgh Central Catholic
Petrishen played at both Pitt and Penn State, with his best season coming in 2021, when he recorded three interceptions and a touchdown for the Panthers.
