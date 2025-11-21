Pennsylvania High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (PIAA) — November 21, 2025
There are 22 high school football games scheduled across Pennsylvania on Friday, November 21, continuing the 2025 high school football postseason. You can follow every game live on our Pennsylvania High School Football Scoreboard.
One marquee matchup to look out for will be State College vs Central Catholic. This contest will be one of the many highlights of the week.
Pennsylvania High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 21, 2025
PIAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
Class 6A has four games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by La Salle College vs Easton.
PIAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
PIAA Class 5A features five games across the state. One key contest to note is Bishop Mcdevitt vs Solanco.
PIAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
PIAA Class 4A features five games across the state, Chester vs Springfield being one of the highlights.
PIAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
PIAA Class 3A features three games across the state. Sharon vs Penn Cambria will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.
PIAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
PIAA Class 2A features four games across the state. Check out Richland vs Farrell.
PIAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 21
PIAA Class 1A features four games across the state. Greenville vs Port Allegany will be a good matchup to keep an eye on.
