Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school football playoff 2024 brackets, matchups, game times (11/13/2024)
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs are on to the third round as teams continue to fight for a state championship.
High School on SI has brackets for all six classifications in Pennsylvania high school football. The playoffs begin on Thursday, October 31 with two games in Class 4A and continue with the remaining games on Friday, November 1.
2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets
CLASS 6A BRACKET
Round 3 Matchups
Central Catholic vs. North Allegheny
Williamsport vs. State College
Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg
Wilson vs. Central York
Central Bucks South vs. North Penn
Downington West vs. Central Bucks West
St. Joseph's Prep vs. Imhotep Charter
Emmaus vs. Parkland
CLASS 5A BRACKET
Round 3 Matchups
Exeter Township vs. Conestoga Valley
Mchanicsburg vs. Bishop McDevitt
Pine-Richland vs. Bethel Park
Upper St. Clair vs. Peters Township
Springfield vs. Garnet Valley
Bayard Rustin vs. Upper Dublin
East Stroudsburg South vs. Roman Catholic
Hollidaysburg vs. Abington Heights
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Round 3 Matchups
Thomas Jefferson vs. McKeesport
Clearfield vs. General McLane
Lampeter-Strasbourg vs. Twin Valley
Wyomissing vs. West York Area
West Philadelphia vs. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast
Valley View vs. Pope John Paul II
Shamokin Area vs. Juniata
Southern Lehigh vs. Bethlehem Catholic
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Round 3 Matchups
Sharon vs. Hickory
Penn Cambria vs. Somerset
Imani Christian Academy vs. Avonworth
Central Valley vs. Elizabeth Forward
Scranton Prep vs. Wyoming Area
Northwestern Lehigh vs. Conwell-Egan Catholic
Bermudian Springs vs. Trinity
Danville vs. Lewisburg
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Round 3 Matchups
Seton LaSalle vs. Steel Valley
South Park vs. Ellwood City
Cambria Heights vs. RIchland
Farrell vs. Central Clarion
Riverside vs. Lansdale Catholic
Schuylkill Haven vs. Williams Valley
Troy vs. Warrior Run
Bedford vs. Steelton-Highspire
CLASS 1A BRACKET
Round 3 Matchups
Port Allegany vs. Redbank Valley
Wilmington Area vs. Greenville
Fort Cherry vs. Jeannette
Clairton vs. Bishop Canevin
Lackawanna Trail vs. Muncy
Belmont Charter vs. Delone Catholic
Windber vs. Westinghouse
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Northern Cambria
