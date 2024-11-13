High School

Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school football playoff 2024 brackets, matchups, game times (11/13/2024)

Here are all the 2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets for every classification

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Central York quarterback Brooklyn Nace looks to throw during a non-conference football game against Manheim Township on Thursday, August 29, 2024, in Neffsville, Lancaster County.
Central York quarterback Brooklyn Nace looks to throw during a non-conference football game against Manheim Township on Thursday, August 29, 2024, in Neffsville, Lancaster County. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs are on to the third round as teams continue to fight for a state championship.

High School on SI has brackets for all six classifications in Pennsylvania high school football. The playoffs begin on Thursday, October 31 with two games in Class 4A and continue with the remaining games on Friday, November 1.

>>Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets<<

2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets

CLASS 6A BRACKET

Round 3 Matchups

Central Catholic vs. North Allegheny

Williamsport vs. State College

Manheim Township vs. Harrisburg

Wilson vs. Central York

Central Bucks South vs. North Penn

Downington West vs. Central Bucks West

St. Joseph's Prep vs. Imhotep Charter

Emmaus vs. Parkland

CLASS 5A BRACKET

Round 3 Matchups

Exeter Township vs. Conestoga Valley

Mchanicsburg vs. Bishop McDevitt

Pine-Richland vs. Bethel Park

Upper St. Clair vs. Peters Township

Springfield vs. Garnet Valley

Bayard Rustin vs. Upper Dublin

East Stroudsburg South vs. Roman Catholic

Hollidaysburg vs. Abington Heights

CLASS 4A BRACKET

Round 3 Matchups

Thomas Jefferson vs. McKeesport

Clearfield vs. General McLane

Lampeter-Strasbourg vs. Twin Valley

Wyomissing vs. West York Area

West Philadelphia vs. Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast

Valley View vs. Pope John Paul II

Shamokin Area vs. Juniata

Southern Lehigh vs. Bethlehem Catholic

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Round 3 Matchups

Sharon vs. Hickory

Penn Cambria vs. Somerset

Imani Christian Academy vs. Avonworth

Central Valley vs. Elizabeth Forward

Scranton Prep vs. Wyoming Area

Northwestern Lehigh vs. Conwell-Egan Catholic

Bermudian Springs vs. Trinity

Danville vs. Lewisburg

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Round 3 Matchups

Seton LaSalle vs. Steel Valley

South Park vs. Ellwood City

Cambria Heights vs. RIchland

Farrell vs. Central Clarion

Riverside vs. Lansdale Catholic

Schuylkill Haven vs. Williams Valley

Troy vs. Warrior Run

Bedford vs. Steelton-Highspire

CLASS 1A BRACKET

Round 3 Matchups

Port Allegany vs. Redbank Valley

Wilmington Area vs. Greenville

Fort Cherry vs. Jeannette

Clairton vs. Bishop Canevin

Lackawanna Trail vs. Muncy

Belmont Charter vs. Delone Catholic

Windber vs. Westinghouse

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Northern Cambria

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Pennsylvania high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH PIAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Pennsylvania