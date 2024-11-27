High School

Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school football playoff 2024 brackets, matchups, game times (11/27/2024)

Here are all the 2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets for every classification

Port Allegany plays Fort Cherry in the Class 1A semifinals
Port Allegany plays Fort Cherry in the Class 1A semifinals / Paul Burdick

The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs are on to the semifinals as teams continue to fight for a state championship.

High School on SI has brackets for all six classifications in Pennsylvania high school football.

2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets

CLASS 6A BRACKET

Semifinals

Central Catholic vs. Harrisburg

Downington West vs. St. Joesph's Prep

CLASS 5A BRACKET

Semifinals

Bishop McDevitt vs. Pine-Richland

Bayard Rustin vs. Roman Catholic

CLASS 4A BRACKET

Semifinals

Thomas Jefferson vs. Lampeter-Strasburg

Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Semifinals

Penn Cambria vs. Avonworth

Northwestern Lehigh vs. Danville

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Semifinals

South Park vs. Central Clarion

Riverside vs. Troy

CLASS 1A BRACKET

Semifinals

Port Allegany vs. Fort Cherry

Muncy vs. Bishop Guilfoyle

Published
