Pennsylvania (PIAA) high school football playoff 2024 brackets, matchups, game times (11/27/2024)
The 2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoffs are on to the semifinals as teams continue to fight for a state championship.
High School on SI has brackets for all six classifications in Pennsylvania high school football.
>>Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets<<
2024 Pennsylvania high school football playoff brackets
CLASS 6A BRACKET
Semifinals
Central Catholic vs. Harrisburg
Downington West vs. St. Joesph's Prep
CLASS 5A BRACKET
Semifinals
Bishop McDevitt vs. Pine-Richland
Bayard Rustin vs. Roman Catholic
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Semifinals
Thomas Jefferson vs. Lampeter-Strasburg
Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Semifinals
Penn Cambria vs. Avonworth
Northwestern Lehigh vs. Danville
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Semifinals
South Park vs. Central Clarion
Riverside vs. Troy
CLASS 1A BRACKET
Semifinals
Port Allegany vs. Fort Cherry
Muncy vs. Bishop Guilfoyle
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Pennsylvania high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH PIAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
