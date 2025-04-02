Perennial state power Harrisburg High School (Pennsylvania) announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Keystone State and High School On SI Pennsylvania will share these as we see them.
Perennial Pennsylvania power Harrisburg High School, coming off an 11-3 season, which was good for the ninth spot in the state’s final 2024 High School on SI Poll, has announced its upcoming schedule.
The Cougars were right on the doorstep of reaching the Class 6A state championship game last season, falling in the semifinals against Central Catholic, 38-33.
Harrisburg will need to answer the bell quickly this season as the Cougars open with a trio of games against teams that finished in the top 15 of last season’s poll.
The Cougars open at La Salle College High School (No.2) on August 23, return to the state capital for an August 30 home date vs. Bishop McDevitt High School, before traveling to State College High School on September 5.
Harrisburg 2025 Football Schedule
August 23 – at La Salle College 1p.m.
August 30 – Bishop McDevitt 1 p.m
Sept. 5 – at State College 7 p.m.
Sept. 12 – at Chambersburg 1 p.m.
Sept. 20 – Cedar Cliff 1p.m.
Sept. 26 – at Carlisle 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 – Altoona 1 p.m.
Oct. 10 – at Cumberland Valley 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 – Central Dauphin 1 p.m.
Oct. 25 – Central Dauphin East 1p.m.
