Perennial state power Harrisburg High School (Pennsylvania) announces 2025 schedule

The Cougars will open their season against three teams that finished in the top 15 of the 2024 Pennsylvania High School on Si Poll

John Beisser

Harrisburg quarterback Jaiyon Lewis (5) runs with the ball after picking up his own fumble in the first half of a District 3 Class 6A quarterfinal game against Dallastown, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Severance Field in Harrisburg.
Harrisburg quarterback Jaiyon Lewis (5) runs with the ball after picking up his own fumble in the first half of a District 3 Class 6A quarterfinal game against Dallastown, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Severance Field in Harrisburg. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Keystone State and High School On SI Pennsylvania will share these as we see them.

Perennial Pennsylvania power Harrisburg High School, coming off an 11-3 season, which was good for the ninth spot in the state’s final 2024 High School on SI Poll, has announced its upcoming schedule.

The Cougars were right on the doorstep of reaching the Class 6A state championship game last season, falling in the semifinals against Central Catholic, 38-33.

Harrisburg will need to answer the bell quickly this season as the Cougars open with a trio of games against teams that finished in the top 15 of last season’s poll.

The Cougars open at La Salle College High School (No.2) on August 23, return to the state capital for an August 30 home date vs. Bishop McDevitt High School, before traveling to State College High School on September 5.

Harrisburg 2025 Football Schedule

August 23 – at La Salle College 1p.m.

August 30 – Bishop McDevitt 1 p.m

Sept. 5 – at State College 7 p.m.

Sept. 12 – at Chambersburg 1 p.m.

Sept. 20  – Cedar Cliff 1p.m.

Sept. 26  – at Carlisle 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 – Altoona 1 p.m.

Oct. 10 – at Cumberland Valley 7 p.m.  

Oct. 18 – Central Dauphin 1 p.m.

Oct. 25 – Central Dauphin East 1p.m.

JOHN BEISSER

A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

