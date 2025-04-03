Peters Township High School (Pennsylvania) announces 2025 Football schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Keystone State and High School On SI Pennsylvania will share these as we see them.
Peters Township High School, fresh off an 11-2 season, which was good for the 11th spot in the state’s final 2024 High School on SI Poll, has announced its upcoming schedule. The final ranking of No. 11 was right behind No. 10 Pine-Richland High School, which claimed its ninth WPIAL title by knocking off Peters by a 20-9 count in the 2024 WPIAL Class 5A Championship game.
In 2025, the Indians will open their 11-game season on August 22 with a home date vs. Canon McMillan High School. The schedule features a mid-season stretch of four home games that span the months of September and October, while the campaign closes with three consecutive road games.
All told, the 2025 schedule ends with five straight contests vs. fellow 5A league competition.
Peters Township 2025 Football Schedule
8/22 Canon-McMillan
8/29 at McKeesport Area
9/05 Mt. Lebanon
9/12 at Trinity
9/12 Montgomery
9/19 West Allegheny
9/26 Upper Saint Clair*
10/03 Moon Area*
10/10 at South Fayette*
10/17 at Baldwin*
10/24 at Bethel Park*
All games start at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App