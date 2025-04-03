High School

Peters Township High School (Pennsylvania) announces 2025 Football schedule

The toughest test on paper for the Indians will come on September 26 when they play host to the Upper St. Clair Panthers, a team that finished 15th in the 2024 Final High School on SI Pennsylvania rankings

John Beisser

Moon Area senior linebacker Tavis Lindsay (39) pursues Peters Township junior quarterback Nolan DiLuca (17) during Moon Area's Allegheny Six matchup against Peters Township Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
Moon Area senior linebacker Tavis Lindsay (39) pursues Peters Township junior quarterback Nolan DiLuca (17) during Moon Area's Allegheny Six matchup against Peters Township Friday night at Tiger Stadium. / Ethan Morrison / The Beaver County Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Keystone State and High School On SI Pennsylvania will share these as we see them.

Peters Township High School, fresh off an 11-2 season, which was good for the 11th spot in the state’s final 2024 High School on SI Poll, has announced its upcoming schedule. The final ranking of No. 11 was right behind No. 10 Pine-Richland High School, which claimed its ninth WPIAL title by knocking off Peters by a 20-9 count in the 2024 WPIAL Class 5A Championship game.

In 2025, the Indians will open their 11-game season on August 22 with a home date vs. Canon McMillan High School. The schedule features a mid-season stretch of four home games that span the months of September and October, while the campaign closes with three consecutive road games.

All told, the 2025 schedule ends with five straight contests vs. fellow 5A league competition.

Peters Township 2025 Football Schedule
8/22       Canon-McMillan  
8/29       at McKeesport Area  
9/05       Mt. Lebanon  
9/12       at Trinity
9/12       Montgomery  
9/19       West Allegheny
9/26       Upper Saint Clair*  
10/03     Moon Area*   
10/10     at South Fayette*   
10/17     at Baldwin*  
10/24     at Bethel Park*

                     
All games start at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published |Modified
John Beisser
JOHN BEISSER

A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Pennsylvania