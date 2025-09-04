Philadelphia Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025
There are 92 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Thursday, September 4, Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6. including two featured games. You can follow every game live on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include two of Pennsylvania's top-ranked teams as we have another exciting week of football ahead. Delbarton vs Malvern Prep will close the weekend with a highly anticipated Saturday showdown.
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There are 3 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area, highlighted by Bangor vs Northwestern Lehigh on Thursday, September 4. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
High School of the Future (0-2) vs Olney (1-1)
2:00 PM
Edison/Fareira (2-0) vs Kensington (0-2)
2:00 PM
Bangor (0-2) vs Northwestern Lehigh (2-0)
6:00 PM
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 74 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Friday, September 5. There are 17 games including ranked teams, highlighted by La Salle College vs Salesianum at 4:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Roxborough (0-2) vs Samuel Fels (0-2)
2:00 PM
KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy (0-1) vs Academy at Palumbo (1-1)
2:00 PM
Central (1-0) vs Frankford (1-1)
2:00 PM
Archbishop Wood (1-0) vs Monsignor Bonner/Archbishop Prendergast Catholic (2-0)
4:00 PM
Abraham Lincoln (1-1) vs Conwell-Egan Catholic (0-2)
4:00 PM
Hun (0-0) vs Archbishop Spalding (1-1)
6:00 PM
North Caroline (0-0) vs Lake Forest (0-0)
6:00 PM
Bennett (0-0) vs Caesar Rodney (0-0)
6:00 PM
Jenkintown (1-1) vs Renaissance Academy (0-1)
6:00 PM
Pen Argyl (2-0) vs Northern Lehigh (1-1)
6:00 PM
New Hope-Solebury (1-1) vs Springfield Township (0-0)
6:00 PM
Simon Gratz (0-2) vs Twin Valley (2-0)
6:00 PM
Northern Lebanon (1-1) vs Delone Catholic (0-2)
6:00 PM
Pequea Valley (1-1) vs Morrisville (2-0)
6:00 PM
Northampton (2-0) vs Parkland (1-0)
6:00 PM
North Penn (2-0) vs Quakertown (1-1)
6:00 PM
Nazareth (2-0) vs Wilson (2-0)
6:00 PM
Saucon Valley (1-1) vs Palmerton (0-2)
6:00 PM
North Schuylkill (2-0) vs Notre Dame-Green Pond (2-0)
6:00 PM
Kutztown (1-1) vs Octorara Area (1-1)
6:00 PM
Palisades (2-0) vs Catasauqua (2-0)
6:00 PM
Southern Lehigh (2-0) vs Lehighton (1-1)
6:00 PM
Plymouth Whitemarsh (0-2) vs Interboro (0-2)
6:00 PM
Upper Perkiomen (1-1) vs Sun Valley (0-2)
6:00 PM
Bristol (1-1) vs Hamburg (1-1)
6:00 PM
Upper Darby (1-1) vs Strath Haven (2-0)
6:00 PM
Lower Merion (1-1) vs Springfield (2-0)
6:00 PM
Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (0-0) vs Roman Catholic (1-1)
6:00 PM
Lancaster Catholic (2-0) vs Eastern Lebanon County (0-2)
6:00 PM
Maret (0-0) vs Penn Wood (1-1)
6:00 PM
East Stroudsburg North (0-1) vs William Allen (2-0)
6:00 PM
Pottsgrove (1-1) vs Oxford (2-0)
6:00 PM
Ridley (1-1) vs Marple Newtown (1-1)
6:00 PM
Liberty (1-1) vs Stroudsburg (1-1)
6:00 PM
La Salle College (2-0) vs Salesianum (0-0)
6:00 PM
Norristown (1-1) vs Kennett (0-0)
6:00 PM
Phoenixville (0-2) vs Henderson (2-0)
6:00 PM
Imhotep Charter (1-1) vs DeMatha (1-0)
6:00 PM
Haverford (2-1) vs Penncrest (1-1)
6:00 PM
Owen J. Roberts (2-0) vs Great Valley (1-1)
6:00 PM
Harry S. Truman (0-2) vs Pennridge (2-0)
6:00 PM
Hempfield (1-1) vs Governor Mifflin (1-1)
6:00 PM
Garnet Valley (0-2) vs Harriton (2-0)
6:00 PM
Fleetwood (1-1) vs Schuylkill Valley (1-1)
6:00 PM
Germantown Academy (0-1) vs Father Judge (1-1)
6:00 PM
Boys' Latin Charter (1-0) vs Belmont Charter (2-0)
6:00 PM
Pleasant Valley (0-1) vs Exeter Township (2-0)
6:00 PM
Methacton (0-1) vs Bishop Shanahan (2-0)
6:00 PM
Bethlehem Catholic (2-0) vs Berks Catholic (1-1)
6:00 PM
East Stroudsburg South (0-2) vs Whitehall (1-1)
6:00 PM
Upper Merion Area (0-2) vs East (2-0)
6:00 PM
Martin Luther King (1-1) vs George Washington (0-2)
6:00 PM
Archbishop Carroll (2-0) vs Wissahickon (2-0)
6:00 PM
Emmaus (0-2) vs Reading (1-1)
6:00 PM
Muhlenberg (2-0) vs Daniel Boone (0-2)
6:00 PM
Downingtown West (1-1) vs Perkiomen Valley (1-1)
6:00 PM
Spring-Ford (0-2) vs Downingtown East (1-1)
6:00 PM
Pennsbury (0-2) vs Council Rock South (0-2)
6:00 PM
William Tennent (0-1) vs Chichester (1-0)
6:00 PM
Conestoga (0-2) vs Radnor (0-2)
6:00 PM
Chester (2-0) vs Northeast (1-1)
6:00 PM
Archbishop Ryan (1-1) vs Cardinal O'Hara (1-0)
6:00 PM
Cheltenham (0-2) vs Neshaminy (2-0)
6:00 PM
Coatesville (2-0) vs Abraham Lincoln (1-1)
6:00 PM
Pope John Paul II (2-0) vs Bayard Rustin (2-0)
6:00 PM
Central Bucks West (1-1) vs Souderton (2-0)
6:00 PM
Council Rock North (0-2) vs Central Bucks East (2-0)
6:00 PM
Central Bucks South (0-2) vs Upper Dublin (0-2)
6:00 PM
Boyertown (1-1) vs Avon Grove (1-1)
6:00 PM
Louis E. Dieruff (0-1) vs Pocono Mountain West (1-0)
6:00 PM
Bensalem (1-1) vs Abington (1-1)
6:00 PM
Lebanon (0-2) vs Conrad Weiser (2-0)
6:00 PM
Erasmus Hall (0-0) vs Easton (2-0)
6:00 PM
Pottstown (0-1) vs Unionville (1-1)
6:00 PM
Philadelphia High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025
There are 15 games scheduled across the Philadelphia metro area on Saturday, September 6. There are 4 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Delbarton vs Malvern Prep at 10:00 AM. You can follow every game on our Philadelphia Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Academy Park (0-2) vs Delcastle Technical (0-0)
10:00 AM
Salisbury Township (1-1) vs Wilson Area (0-2)
11:00 AM
Willingboro (0-0) vs Eastside (1-0)
12:00 PM
Delbarton (0-1) vs Malvern Prep (0-1)
12:00 PM
Haverford School (0-0) vs Gilman (1-1)
12:00 PM
Upper Moreland (1-1) vs Lower Moreland (2-0)
12:00 PM
Upper Moreland (1-1) vs John Bartram (2-0)
12:00 PM
Dobbins-Randolph Vo-Tech (0-1) vs Overbrook (0-1)
12:00 PM
Hatboro-Horsham (0-2) vs Lansdale Catholic (1-1)
12:00 PM
South Philadelphia (0-2) vs Benjamin Franklin (1-1)
12:00 PM
Academy of the New Church (0-0) vs Wyomissing (2-0)
12:30 PM
John Bartram (2-0) vs Mastery Charter North - Pickett (1-0)
1:00 PM
Delaware County Christian (0-2) vs West Catholic (1-0)
6:00 PM
Neumann-Goretti (1-1) vs Camden Catholic (0-0)
6:00 PM
Freedom (0-1) vs Allentown Central Catholic (1-1)
6:00 PM
