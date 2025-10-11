Philadelphia’s Lincoln High Football Team Suspended for Season After Postgame Brawl
The Abraham Lincoln High School football team, located in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood, has been indefinitely suspended from all competitive play for the remainder of the 2025 fall season, including any potential playoff games, following a violent brawl that broke out after a game on October 4.
Postgame Fight Breaks Out
The incident occurred at the Northeast Supersite Field in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood, immediately following a heated matchup between Abraham Lincoln High School and Northeast High School. Video footage of the altercation, which has since circulated widely, depicts a chaotic and disturbing scene involving players, parents, and other individuals from both teams.
The melee erupted as the teams were exiting the field, with tensions escalating rapidly into physical confrontations that shocked onlookers and raised serious concerns about safety and sportsmanship in high school athletics.
Unsportsmanlike Conduct Policy Violated
The decision, reported by multiple media outlets, including NBC10, on Thursday, comes as a direct response to a violation of the Philadelphia Public League’s (PPL) strict unsportsmanlike conduct policy, which governs the behavior of student-athletes, coaches, and spectators.
Only One of the Two Teams Penalized
No penalties to Northeast High School or arrests from the incident have been announced at this time. Lincoln High, which won the game by a count of 39-8, is a potential playoff team as the RaiIsplitters sported a 5-1 record. Northeast High, meanwhile, a record of 1-5 with two games remaining.
Decisive Action Taken
The Philadelphia School District acted decisively in response to the incident, announcing the suspension of the Lincoln High School football program to uphold the values of the PPL and ensure accountability. In an official statement, the district emphasized its unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of respect, integrity, and safety within its athletic programs.
Statement from Philadelphia School District
Below is the full statement that was issued by the Philadelphia School District:
“The School District of Philadelphia is aware of an altercation that occurred at the conclusion of the Abraham Lincoln High School vs. Northeast High School at the Northeast Supersite on October 4, 2025, and it is currently being investigated. After a thorough review of video footage, statements from coaches, parents and School District of Philadelphia Office of School Safety officers onsite and reports from Philadelphia Police Department, the Philadelphia Public League’s investigation concluded that student-athletes and coaches from the Abraham Lincoln High School Football team Program engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct after the conclusion of the game. As a result, in accordance with the PPL Unsportsmanlike Conduct Policy, Lincoln’s Football program will receive a three (3) game suspension, which will carry through the remainder of the 2025 Fall season, including playoffs. The District and the Philadelphia Public League place an emphasis on sportsmanship, leadership and character. We value the safety of both players and spectators alike at games and expect appropriate and respectful conduct from everyone in attendance.”