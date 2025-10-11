High School

Philadelphia’s Lincoln High Football Team Suspended for Season After Postgame Brawl

The school district pulled the Railsplitters from all competition following a violent altercation with Northeast High that erupted after their October 4 matchup

John Beisser

The Lincoln Railsplitters have seen the remainder of their season cancelled after the team was involved in a brawl in its last contest.
The Lincoln Railsplitters have seen the remainder of their season cancelled after the team was involved in a brawl in its last contest. / Lincoln Railsplitters Football

The Abraham Lincoln High School football team, located in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood, has been indefinitely suspended from all competitive play for the remainder of the 2025 fall season, including any potential playoff games, following a violent brawl that broke out after a game on October 4.

Postgame Fight Breaks Out

The incident occurred at the Northeast Supersite Field in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood, immediately following a heated matchup between Abraham Lincoln High School and Northeast High School. Video footage of the altercation, which has since circulated widely, depicts a chaotic and disturbing scene involving players, parents, and other individuals from both teams.


The melee erupted as the teams were exiting the field, with tensions escalating rapidly into physical confrontations that shocked onlookers and raised serious concerns about safety and sportsmanship in high school athletics.

Unsportsmanlike Conduct Policy Violated

The decision, reported by multiple media outlets, including NBC10, on Thursday, comes as a direct response to a violation of the Philadelphia Public League’s (PPL) strict unsportsmanlike conduct policy, which governs the behavior of student-athletes, coaches, and spectators.

Only One of the Two Teams Penalized

No penalties to Northeast High School or arrests from the incident have been announced at this time. Lincoln High, which won the game by a count of 39-8, is a potential playoff team as the RaiIsplitters sported a 5-1 record. Northeast High, meanwhile, a record of 1-5 with two games remaining.

Decisive Action Taken

The Philadelphia School District acted decisively in response to the incident, announcing the suspension of the Lincoln High School football program to uphold the values of the PPL and ensure accountability. In an official statement, the district emphasized its unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of respect, integrity, and safety within its athletic programs.

Statement from Philadelphia School District

Below is the full statement that was issued by the Philadelphia School District:

“The School District of Philadelphia is aware of an altercation that occurred at the conclusion of the Abraham Lincoln High School vs. Northeast High School at the Northeast Supersite on October 4, 2025, and it is currently being investigated. After a thorough review of video footage, statements from coaches, parents and School District of Philadelphia Office of School Safety officers onsite and reports from Philadelphia Police Department, the Philadelphia Public League’s investigation concluded that student-athletes and coaches from the Abraham Lincoln High School Football team Program engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct after the conclusion of the game. As a result, in accordance with the PPL Unsportsmanlike Conduct Policy, Lincoln’s Football program will receive a three (3) game suspension, which will carry through the remainder of the 2025 Fall season, including playoffs. The District and the Philadelphia Public League place an emphasis on sportsmanship, leadership and character. We value the safety of both players and spectators alike at games and expect appropriate and respectful conduct from everyone in attendance.”

Published
John Beisser
JOHN BEISSER

A recipient of seven New Jersey Press Association Awards for writing excellence, John Beisser served as Assistant Director in the Rutgers University Athletic Communications Office from 1991-2006, where he primarily handled sports information/media relations duties for the Scarlet Knight football and men's basketball programs. In this role, he served as managing editor for nine publications that received either National or Regional citations from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). While an undergraduate at RU, Beisser was sports director of WRSU-FM and a sportswriter/columnist for The Daily Targum. From 2007-2019, Beisser served as Assistant Athletic Director/Sports Media Relations at Wagner College, where he was the recipient of the 2019 Met Basketball Writers Association "Good Guy" Award. Beisser resides in Piscataway with his wife Aileen (RC '95,) a four-year Scarlet Knight women's lacrosse letter-winner, and their daughter Riley. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Pennsylvania