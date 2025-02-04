High School

Super Bowl LIX rosters include five former Pennsylvania high school football stars

Among the five players that hail from the Keystone State includes former Whitehall star Saquon Barkley

Andy Villamarzo

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The state of Pennsylvania will have some players that have played in state playing in Super Bowl LIX kicks off this Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Five players who played their high school football in the Keystone State will be on the field between the rosters of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Among the biggest names you'll see on the list below of five players that come from Pennsylvania are Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Justin Watson (South Fayette) and Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley (Whitehall), who previously started for the New York Giants.

Take a look below at all the names of the players that will be playing in this Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX that come from the state of Pennsylvania.

Kansas City Chiefs (2) 

Justin Watson, South Fayette

Skyy Moore, Shady Side Academy

Philadelphia Eagles (3) 

Jahan Dotson, Nazareth Area

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph's Prep

Saquon Barkley, Whitehall

More From High School On SI 

 Gadsden County (Florida) to travel north and face Illinois' Class 6A champ in September

• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025

• Marshall Manning, Class of 2029 QB, throws dime to NFL star Ja'Marr Chase at Pro Bowl

• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published |Modified
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Pennsylvania