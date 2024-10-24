Top 25 Pennsylvania high school football rankings (10/24/2024)
Easton, North Allegheny and Montour all picked up big wins last week to rise up the High School on SI Pennsylvania Top 25.
But the top three of La Salle College, Upper St. Clair and St. Joseph's Prep remains intact.
Pennsylvania high school football computer rankings (10/21/2024)
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI PENNSYLVANIA TOP 25
1. La Salle College (9-0)
Last week: 1
La Salle College induced the running clock after halftime in a 42-0 win over Father Judge. Next up: Roman Catholic, Oct. 26
2. Upper St. Clair (9-0)
Last week: 2
Upper St. Clair experienced no letdown after a tough win over Bethel Park, cruising to a 35-7 win over Moon. Next up: Baldwin, Oct. 25
3. St. Joseph's Prep (5-2)
Last week: 3
St. Joseph's Prep earned arguably its most impressive win of the season, throttling Top 25 team Roman Catholic 48-20. Next up: Bonner & Prendie, Oct. 25
4. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (7-2)
Last week: 5
Three routs in a row for Pittsburgh Central Catholic, which beat Seneca Valley 61-7, and that win over North Allegheny four weeks ago is looking even better now. Next up: Canon-McMillan, Oct. 25
5. Malvern Prep (5-2)
Last week: 7
Malvern Prep made it two shutouts in a row with a 27-0 win over Haverford School, whose only three losses are to Top 10 teams. Next up: William Penn Charter, Oct. 26
6. Peters Township (8-1)
Last week: 6
Peters Township beat Baldwin 49-8 for its third straight win since the Indians' lone loss of the season, to now-No. 2 Upper St. Clair. Next up: Bethel Park
7. Imhotep Charter (8-1)
Last week: 8
Imhotep Charter had no problem with Simon Gratz, winning 34-7. Next up: TBD
8. Bonner & Prendie (6-1)
Last week: 9
Bonner & Prendie bounced back from its loss to No. 1 with a 28-10 win over Cardinal O'Hara to tune up for another big matchup. Next up: St. Joseph's Prep, Oct. 25
9. North Allegheny (8-1)
Last week: 14
North Allegheny had the biggest win of the week in Pennsylvania high school football, knocking off previously unbeaten Pine-Richland 28-21. Next up: Seneca Valley, Oct. 25
10. Pine-Richland (7-1)
Last week: 4
Pine-Richland lost dual-threat sophomore quarterback Aaron Strader to injury and then the game to North Allegheny. Freshman Carson Campbell will take over at QB if Strader isn't cleared to play. Next up: Shaler, Oct. 25
11. Manheim Township (9-0)
Last week: 10
Manheim Township thumped Penn Manor 42-14 heading into its regular-season finale. Next up: Wilson, Oct. 25
12. Thomas Jefferson (8-0)
Last week: 11
Thomas Jefferson followed up its unexpected bye week with a 49-7 rout of Chartiers Valley. Next up: Laurel Highlands, Oct. 25
13. Bethel Park (8-1)
Last week: 12
Bethel Park rebounded from its narrow loss to Upper St. Clair with a 35-14 win over South Fayette. Next up: Peters Township, Oct. 25
14. Easton (8-1)
Last week: 24
Easton posted a huge win over previously No. 13 Freedom, prevailing 25-21 for its eighth straight victory. Next up: Nazareth, Oct. 25
15. Central Bucks South (9-0)
Last week: 22
Central Bucks South continued its surge with a 35-7 win over a solid Neshaminy squad. Next up: Pennridge, Oct. 25
16. State College (8-1)
Last week: 15
State College enjoyed its largest margin of victory this season with a 60-0 win over Carlisle. Next up: Bishop McDevitt, Oct. 25
17. Freedom (8-1)
Last week: 13
Freedom suffered its first loss of the season in a hard-fought game against Easton. Next up: Liberty, Oct. 26
18. Parkland (8-1)
Last week: 16
Parkland made it seven wins in a row since its early-season loss to Freedom, beating Whitehall 31-7. Next up: Emmaus, Oct. 25
19. Bishop McDevitt (8-1)
Last week: 17
Bishop McDevitt cruised past Central Dauphin East 41-21 leading up to a big Top 20 matchup this week. Next up: State College, Oct. 25
20. Montour (9-0)
Last week: 25
Montour was on the winning end of a thriller against previous No. 21 Aliquippa, scoring a touchdown with 31 seconds left and converting a two-point conversion for a 36-35 victory. Next up: West Allegheny, Oct. 25
21. Harrisburg (7-2)
Last week: 18
Harrisburg bounced back from its loss to Cumberland Valley with a 27-7 win over Central Dauphin. Next up: Central Dauphin East, Oct. 26
22. Roman Catholic (6-3)
Last week: 19
Roman Catholic couldn't slow down the St. Joseph's Prep offense, and it isn't going to get any easier this week. Next up: La Salle College, Oct. 26
23. Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (7-0)
Last week: NR
Springside Chestnut Hill Academy cracks the rankings after a 36-20 win over Germantown Academy to keep its undefeated season going. Next up: Haverford School, Oct. 26
24. Aliquippa (6-2)
Last week: 21
Aliquippa was one stopped two-point conversion away from making a slight jump up the rankings instead of a slight dip. Next up: Ambridge, Oct. 25
25. Northwestern Lehigh (9-0)
Last week: NR
Northwestern Lehigh kept its perfect season going with its third straight shutout, beating Tamaqua 50-0. Next up: Southern Lehigh, Oct. 25
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports