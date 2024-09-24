Top 25 Pennsylvania high school football rankings (9/24/2024)
There was not much movement this week in the SBLive/SI Pennsylvania high school football Top 25.
However, Stone Saunders enjoyed a record-tying week for Bishop McDevitt, and strong performances by the top teams set up some great storylines heading into Week 6.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI PENNSYLVANIA TOP 25
1. Peters Township, McMurray (5-0)
Last Week: 1
Peters Township had its second shutout in the past three weeks, defeating West Allegheny 38-0. Junior Nolan DiLucia has been as great as advertised with 1,261 passing yards and 11 touchdowns in the first half of the season. The Indians hit the road for their toughest test of the season: Upper St. Clair in a Top 25 showdown.
2. Pine-Richland, Gibsonia (4-0)
Last Week: 2
Pine-Richland controlled the tempo in a 43-7 win over Plum. Aaron Strader was 9-of-15 for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Maclane Miller returned from injury, rushing for 98 yards on 16 carries. The Rams host Fox Chapel on Friday night.
3. La Salle College, Wyndmoor (5-0)
Last Week: 5
La Salle College put on its best offensive showing to date in a 48-3 win over Episcopal Academy. Rutgers commit Gavin Sidwar was 14-of-18 passing for 255 yards and three touchdowns. The Explorers head to Cardinal O'Hara on Friday night.
4. St. Joseph's Prep, Philadelphia (2-1)
Last Week: 3
St. Joseph's Prep held on to notch a 21-19 over Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland). The Hawks led 21-6 going into the fourth, but two touchdowns by Good Counsel gave them a chance to tie it. But a failed two-point conversion saw the Hawks hold on for the win. St. Joseph's Prep hosts Father Judge on Friday.
5. North Allegheny, Wexford (5-0)
Last Week: 4
North Allegheny pulled away in the second half to defeat Norwin, 36-14. The Tiger defense stepped up in the second half, never allowing Norwin to convert a first down. North Allegheny is at Pittsburgh Central Catholic in a battle of top 10 teams.
6. Manheim Township, Lancaster (5-0)
Last Week: 6
Manheim Township didn't need drama to squeak out a win, defeating Hempfield 38-0. Declan Clancy was lights out, posting 179 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown. The Blue Streaks host J.P. McCaskey on Friday night.
7. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (3-2)
Last Week: 7
There were no questions surrounding the Vikings defense as Pittsburgh Central Catholic shut out Hempfield, 42-0. The defense was anchored by future Nittany Lion Xxavier Thomas, who posted an interception, a punt return for a touchdown, and two touchdown catches, all in the first half. The Vikings host North Allegheny in the biggest game in Pennsylvania in Week 6.
8. Bishop McDevitt, Harrisburg (3-1)
Last Week: 10
The Stone Saunders show continues as Bishop McDevitt beat Carlisle, 56-7. The future Kentucky Wildcat was 13-of-16 for 251 yards and six touchdowns. All six touchdowns went to six different Crusaders. Bishop McDevitt hosts Altoona on Friday night.
9. Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (4-1)
Last Week: 8
Imhotep Charter rebounded with a 35-6 win over Abraham Lincoln. Sophomore quarterback Joey McIeish was 16-of-26 for 319 yards and five touchdowns. The Panthers are at John Bartram this Friday night.
10. Bethel Park (4-0)
Last Week: 11
Bethel Park pounded the ground game in a 49-7 win over Trinity. JaVaughn Moore was unstoppable, rushing for four touchdowns on the night including a 51-yarder. The Black Hawks will defend their new top 10 position when they host Moon Area on Friday night.
11. Thomas Jefferson, Jefferson Hills (5-0)
Last Week: 13
Thomas Jefferson controlled both sides of the ball in a 35-7 win over West Mifflin. Sophomore Tyler Eber tallied 34 carries, rushing for 209 yards and two touchdowns. The TeeJay defense was solid, only allowing 4 first downs on Friday night. The Jaguars are back in action on Friday when they host Belle Vernon.
12. Upper St. Clair (5-0)
Last Week: 15
Upper St. Clair posted 322 rushing yards in a 31-14 win over McKeesport. Dante Coury led the Panthers in rushing with 187 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries. Julian Dahlem also hit the century mark with 104 yards and a touchdown. USC faces their biggest challenge of the season in No. 1 Peters Township on Friday night.
13. Parkland, Allentown (4-1)
Last Week: 14
Parkland scored three unanswered second half touchdowns to take down then-No. 20 Nazareth, 31-6. Four different Trojans scored touchdowns on the night. Parkland is back in action against William Allen in Week 6.
14. Harrisburg (4-1)
Last Week: 9
Harrisburg came out on top against Cedar Cliff, 28-20, in another nail-biter. Cedar Cliff gained possession with a few minutes left in regulation, converting on three straight fourth down attempts. However, their upset bid ended on an Elias Coke interception in the end zone. The Cardiac Cougars host Carlisle on Saturday afternoon.
15. State College (4-1)
Last Week: 17
State College used a strong second half to defeat Chambersburg, 29-7. Ty Salazer fought every opening in the defense, hauling in 9 catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. The Little Lions host Central Dauphin on Friday night.
16. Central York (4-1)
Last Week: 21
Central York summoned the running clock early in their 44-0 shutout over South Western. The Panthers defense allowed only 82 yards of total offense in their third shutout win of the season. Central York heads to Dallastown on Friday night.
17. Roman Catholic, Philadelphia (4-1)
Last Week: 16
Roman Catholic suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of DeMatha (Maryland), 49-12. The Cahillites will look to rebound when they face undefeated Bonner & Prendie on Friday.
18. Aliquippa (2-1)
Last Week: 12
Aliquippa fell to Penn Hills on Friday night, 20-13. The Quips open conference play when they host New Castle on Friday night.
19. Malvern Prep (2-2)
Last Week: 18
Malvern Prep bounced back with a 27-3 win over Salesianum (Delaware) on Friday. Four different Friars found the end zone against the defending Delaware 3A state champion. Malvern Prep is at Gonzaga (D.C.) on Friday.
20. Freedom, Bethlehem (5-0)
Last Week: 19
Freedom coasted to a 56-16 win over William Allen last Friday night. The Patriots were up 28-0 after the first and 49-8 going into halftime. Freedom heads to East Stroudsburg South on Friday.
21. Central Bucks South, Warrington (5-0)
Last Week: 22
Central Bucks South made it a sweep of their township rivals in a 22-17 win over Central Bucks West. Owen Pinkerton was 13-of-20 for 244 yards and two touchdowns. His second touchdown was a 39-yard strike to Danny Gies for the game winner. CBS is at Pennsbury on Saturday afternoon.
22. Bonner & Prendie, Drexel Hill (3-0)
Last Week: NR
The hiring of Greg Bernhardt saw the gradual rise of the Bonner & Prendie program. But with Noel Campbell at the helm, the Friars look to be taking the next step. Bonner & Prendie is undefeated while the offense is averaging 47.7 points per game. There are some real tests ahead for the Friars. Next up is Top 25 foe Roman Catholic on Friday night.
23. Downingtown West (5-0)
Last Week: 23
Downingtown West won its league opener over Avon Grove, 40-19. It was a game where the Whippets kept pushing down the field and kept eating up as much clock as possible. Downingtown West outgained Avon Grove in the second half, 222-76. The Whippets are at undefeated West Chester Rustin on Friday.
24. Springfield Delco (5-0)
Last Week: NR
Springfield dropped out of the Top 25 following an uninspiring win over Penncrest, 36-35. The Cougars return after the best half of football they have played all season. Springfield was leading 7-6 at halftime over Ridley, before four unanswered touchdowns would seal the win, 36-6. The Cougars are back in action on Friday when they head to Harriton.
25. Lampeter-Strasburg (5-0)
Last Week: 25
Lampeter-Strasburg stayed undefeated after a 44-21 win over Daniel Boone. The game isn't as close as the score leads on as Daniel Boone scored two fourth quarter touchdowns against a mostly reserve squad on the field for the Pioneers. Lampeter-Strasburg heads to Atglen to face Octorara on Friday night.
