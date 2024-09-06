Top 25 Pennsylvania high school football scores, Week 3 updates
The Pennsylvania high school football season is off and running into Week 3 with more than 250 games on the schedule.
Prior to the week, we unveiled the latest edition of the SBLive Pennsylvania Power 25, which saw a change at the top with Peters Township taking over the No. 1 spot.
And now you can find out how the Top 25 in the SBLive Pennsylvania Power 25 fared in Week 3.
HOW THE SBLIVE PENNSYLVANIA POWER 25 FARED IN WEEK 3
1. Peters Township, McMurray (2-0)
at Mount Lebanon
2. North Allegheny, Wexford (2-0)
at Penn Hills
3. Pine-Richland, Gibsonia (2-0)
at Seneca Valley
4. St. Joseph's Prep, Philadelphia (0-1)
vs. Errasmus Hall (New York) at Norristown High School, Saturday, 7:00 p.m.
5. Manheim Township, Lancaster (2-0)
vs. WIlliam Penn
6. Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (2-0)
vs. Chester, Saturday, 7:00 p.m.
7. Nazareth (2-0)
vs. Wilson
8. La Salle College, Wyndmoor (2-0)
at Calvert Hall (Maryland)
9. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (0-2)
at Woodland Hills
10. Harrisburg (1-1)
vs. No. 17 State College, Saturday, 1:00 p.m.
11. Bishop McDevitt, Harrisburg (1-1)
at Chambersburg
12. Aliquippa (0-0)
at Avonworth
13. Thomas Jefferson, Jefferson Hills (2-0)
vs. McKeesport
14. Malvern Prep (0-1)
at Delbarton (New Jersey), Saturday, 1:00 p.m.
15. Belle Vernon (1-0)
vs. Central Valley
16. Parkland, Allentown (1-1)
at Northampton
17. State College (2-0)
at No. 10 Harrisburg, Saturday, 1:00 p.m.
18. Bethel Park (2-0)
at Armstrong
19. Central York (1-1)
at Delaware Valley
20. Roman Catholic, Philadelphia (2-0)
vs. Randolph (New York) at Southeast Supersite, Saturday, 7:00 p.m.
21. Upper St. Clair
vs. Franklin Regional
22. Erie Cathedral Prep (2-0)
vs. Riverside (Ohio)
23. Springfield (2-0)
at Conestoga
24. McDowell, Erie (1-1)
vs. Mentor (Ohio)
25. Central Bucks South, Warrington (2-0)
vs. Upper Dublin
