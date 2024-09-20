High School

Top 25 Pennsylvania high school football scores, Week 5 updates

Find out how the top 25 teams in Pennsylvania high school football fared in Week 5

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Cameron Smith of St. Joseph's Prep runs through a drill prior to a game against St. Edward (Ohio) on August 31, 2024.
Cameron Smith of St. Joseph's Prep runs through a drill prior to a game against St. Edward (Ohio) on August 31, 2024.

The Pennsylvania high school football season has hit Week 5 with more than 250 games on the schedule.

This week's slate features one matchup in the High School on SI Pennsylvania Power 25, as No. 20 Nazareth travels to No. 14 Parkland.

All 25 teams in the latest High School on SI Pennsylvania Power 25 will be in action this weekend, with four of the the top five teams and 10 of the top 15 on the road.

Prior to the week, we unveiled the latest edition of the High School on SI Pennsylvania Power 25, which Peters Township keep hold of the No. 1 spot.

And now you can find out how the teams ranked in the High School on SI Pennsylvania Power 25 fared in Week 5.

1. Peters Township, McMurray (4-0)

at West Allegheny

2. Pine-Richland, Gibsonia (3-0)

at Plum

3. St. Joseph's Prep, Philadelphia (1-1)

at Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland)

4. North Allegheny, Wexford (4-0)

vs. Norwin

5. La Salle College, Wyndmoor (4-0)

at Episcopal Academy

6. Manheim Township, Lancaster (4-0)

vs. Hempfield

7. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (2-2)

at Hempfield Area

8. Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (3-1)

vs. Abraham Lincoln, Saturday, 3:00 p.m.

9. Harrisburg (3-1)

at Cedar Cliff

10. Bishop McDevitt, Harrisburg (3-1)

at Carlisle

11. Bethel Park (4-0)

vs. Moon Area

12. Aliquippa (2-0)

at Penn Hills

13. Thomas Jefferson, Jefferson Hills (4-0)

at West Mifflin

14. Parkland, Allentown (3-1)

vs. No. 20 Nazareth

15. Upper St. Clair (4-0)

at McKeesport

16. Roman Catholic, Philadelphia (4-0)

vs. DeMatha (Maryland)

17. State College (3-1)

at Chambersburg

18. Malvern Prep (1-2)

at Salesianium (Delaware), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

19. Freedom, Bethlehem (4-0)

vs. William Allen

20. Nazareth (3-1)

at No. 14 Parkland

21. Central York (3-1)

vs. South Western

22. Central Bucks South, Warrington (3-0)

vs. Central Bucks West

23. Downingtown West (4-0)

vs. Avon Grove

24. Belle Vernon (1-1)

vs. South Fayette

25. Lampeter-Strasburg (4-0)

vs. Daniel Boone

