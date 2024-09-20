Top 25 Pennsylvania high school football scores, Week 5 updates
The Pennsylvania high school football season has hit Week 5 with more than 250 games on the schedule.
This week's slate features one matchup in the High School on SI Pennsylvania Power 25, as No. 20 Nazareth travels to No. 14 Parkland.
All 25 teams in the latest High School on SI Pennsylvania Power 25 will be in action this weekend, with four of the the top five teams and 10 of the top 15 on the road.
Prior to the week, we unveiled the latest edition of the High School on SI Pennsylvania Power 25, which Peters Township keep hold of the No. 1 spot.
And now you can find out how the teams ranked in the High School on SI Pennsylvania Power 25 fared in Week 5.
1. Peters Township, McMurray (4-0)
at West Allegheny
2. Pine-Richland, Gibsonia (3-0)
at Plum
3. St. Joseph's Prep, Philadelphia (1-1)
at Our Lady of Good Counsel (Maryland)
4. North Allegheny, Wexford (4-0)
vs. Norwin
5. La Salle College, Wyndmoor (4-0)
at Episcopal Academy
6. Manheim Township, Lancaster (4-0)
vs. Hempfield
7. Pittsburgh Central Catholic (2-2)
at Hempfield Area
8. Imhotep Charter, Philadelphia (3-1)
vs. Abraham Lincoln, Saturday, 3:00 p.m.
9. Harrisburg (3-1)
at Cedar Cliff
10. Bishop McDevitt, Harrisburg (3-1)
at Carlisle
11. Bethel Park (4-0)
vs. Moon Area
12. Aliquippa (2-0)
at Penn Hills
13. Thomas Jefferson, Jefferson Hills (4-0)
at West Mifflin
14. Parkland, Allentown (3-1)
vs. No. 20 Nazareth
15. Upper St. Clair (4-0)
at McKeesport
16. Roman Catholic, Philadelphia (4-0)
vs. DeMatha (Maryland)
17. State College (3-1)
at Chambersburg
18. Malvern Prep (1-2)
at Salesianium (Delaware), Friday, 7:30 p.m.
19. Freedom, Bethlehem (4-0)
vs. William Allen
20. Nazareth (3-1)
at No. 14 Parkland
21. Central York (3-1)
vs. South Western
22. Central Bucks South, Warrington (3-0)
vs. Central Bucks West
23. Downingtown West (4-0)
vs. Avon Grove
24. Belle Vernon (1-1)
vs. South Fayette
25. Lampeter-Strasburg (4-0)
vs. Daniel Boone
Stay tuned to SBLive Pennsylvania all season long for all of your high school football coverage. You can check out our Pennsylvania high school football scoreboards all season long.
