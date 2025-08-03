Top Pennsylvania High School Football Wide Receivers to Watch in 2025 Season
The Pennsylvania high school football season is quickly approaching. Here’s a look at some wide receivers around the state to keep an eye on this season.
All players are listed in alphabetical order by last name.
Carter Bonner, Penn Hills, Junior
Bonner has several Division I offers, including from Pitt, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee and West Virginia. Bonner finished last season with 436 receiving yards and six touchdown catches.
Elias Coke, Harrisburg, Senior
The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Rutgers recruit has steadily increased his production from his freshman season. He caught 50 passes for 968 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Coke has caught at least 20 passes in his first three seasons.
The Cougars’ standout has a career average of 18.4 yards per catch.
Matthew Gregory, Owen J. Roberts, Junior
Gregory finished with 1,100 all-purpose yards last season and scored 16 total touchdowns. Gregory has been offered by Penn State and Notre Dame, among others.
Zion Hauser, USO, Senior
Hauser scored five touchdowns last season for the Purple Eagles.
Jett Harrison, St. Joseph’s Prep, Sophomore
Harrison, the son of former Indianapolis Colts great Marvin Harrison, helped the Eagles win the PIAA Class 6A crown last season. Expect him to continue to progress as he chases to keep up with his family’s reputation.
Luke Kopetchny, Wyoming Area, Junior
Kopetchny led District 2 with 864 receiving yards as a sophomore. He caught 11 touchdown passes.
Zikhere Leaks, Susquehanna Township, Senior
Leaks will be counted on to be a playmaker for the Indians. The Syracuse recruit caught 20 passes for 285 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Ash Roberts, Roman Catholic, Senior
Roberts missed last season with a meniscus injury as the Cahilities went on a run to a state championship. Roberts has drawn interest from Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia, Alabama and Maryland, among others.
Khalil Taylor, Pine-Richland, Junior
Taylor enrolled with the defending WPIAL Class 5A champion Rams in early August, which caught everyone by surprise. The high-recruited Taylor, who caught 51 passes for 932 yards and 22 touchdowns with Seton LaSalle last season, provides Pine-Richland with another dangerous weapon.
Scoop Smith, Woodland Hills, Senior
Smith, a Miami (Ohio) recruit, a track star, has developed a reputation for his blazing speed. The 5-5 Smith is adept at finding open space in the defense and can burn teams in the kicking game if they give him the opportunity.
Smith finished with 630 yards last season as the Wolverines won their first conference title in 15 years.
