Top wide receivers in Pennsylvania high school football in 2024
High school football season is upon us once again.
Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Pennsylvania high school football.
We started in the offensive backfield with the top quarterbacks and running backs. Now we move outside to take a look at the top wide receivers.
There are plenty of standout football players in Pennsylvania, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
(Note: These lists were compiled prior to the first week of the season)
Elias Coke, jr., Harrisburg
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Coke is a big-bodied receiver who had 45 catches for 843 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore. The four-star junior’s numerous offers include Michigan, Penn State and Pittsburgh.
Anthony Crews, sr., Belle Vernon
Crews scored 15 total touchdowns last fall, including the first two TDs in Belle Vernon’s rout of Northwestern Lehigh in the Class 3A title game. Crews, who also plays cornerback, holds a Division I offer from Robert Morris.
Lex Cyrus, sr., Susquehanna Township
A four-star South Carolina commit, Cyrus had 67 catches for 1,115 yards and 14 touchdowns en route to Class 4A all-state honors a season ago. He was the 3A 100 meters state champion as a sophomore and owns a personal record of 10.41 seconds in the event.
Noah Dolbin, sr., Nativity BVM
Dolbin, Nativity BVM’s all-time leader in receptions (103) and receiving yards (1,953), had 35 catches for 616 yards and six touchdowns as a junior to earn Class 1A all-state honors. The Army commit also had two interceptions on defense.
Jalil Hall, sr., Monsignor Bonner
The 6-foot-4 Hall is an elite red zone target who had 31 catches for 613 yards and 14 touchdowns last fall. The coveted wide receiver prospect committed to West Virginia in June.
Kareem Haqq, so., Imhotep Charter
Haqq had 26 catches for 458 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman, including two in Imhotep Charter’s Class 5A state championship game victory over Peters Township. The sophomore sensation already holds early offers from Penn State and Pittsburgh.
Rameir Hardy, sr., St. Joseph’s Prep
Hardy played behind three Division I wide receivers a season ago but still caught 13 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown. He is now the go-to receiver for a St. Joseph’s Prep team looking to defend its Class 6A state title. The Temple commit is also a special teams standout who blocked three punts last fall.
Gavin Harrold, sr., Penn Cambria
A Class 3A all-state selection as an athlete last fall, Harrold piled up 51 catches for 727 yards and nine touchdowns. The talented playmaker also ran for 411 yards and six scores, returned a kickoff for a TD and intercepted four passes on defense.
Alex Long, sr., Camp Hill
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Long is a dominant receiving target who hauled in 72 catches for 1,110 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior. The 2A all-state receiver also stars in basketball for Camp Hill.
Julian McFadden, sr., La Salle College
McFadden, a Syracuse commit, caught 53 passes for 796 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns last fall. He is also a lockdown corner on defense.
Ryan Petras, sr., Bethel Park
Petras is a do-everything offensive weapon who made the Class 5A all-state team as a junior, recording 52 receptions for 734 yards and 12 total touchdowns. Last spring, he was voted WPIAL 5A baseball player of the year. Petras, a Princeton commit for both sports, will miss the majority of the 2024 football season due to a torn labrum, but could return for the stretch run.
Blake Pisarcik, sr., Brockway
Coming off a torn ACL last fall, Pisarcik lit it up with 72 receptions for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns. The speedster received Class 1A all-state recognition.
Braden Reed, sr., Pope John Paul II
Reed hauled in 59 receptions for 1,153 yards and a whopping 15 touchdowns a season ago en route to Class 4A all-state honors. He is staying home for college to play for Villanova.
Ty Salazer, sr., State College
The all-time leading receiver in State College history, Salazer made the Class 6A all-state team as a junior after catching 66 passes for 1,079 yards and scoring 12 total touchdowns. He also recorded three interceptions on defense. He holds offers from Dartmouth and Lehigh.
Michael Scott, sr., Dallastown
Scott saw action at quarterback, running back and wide receiver for Dallastown last year, recording 1,038 all-purpose yards and 11 total touchdowns to earn Class 6A all-state honors as an athlete. The playmaker committed to Arizona State in June.
Jasper Shepps, jr., Juniata
A 4A all-state pick last fall, Shepps had 71 catches for 1,379 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also ran for a pair of TDs while tallying 61 total tackles and eight interceptions on defense.
Joshua Smith, sr., Mechanicsburg
A football and basketball star, Smith hauled in 72 passes for 1,022 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior. He was voted Class 5A all-state. Smith’s numerous offers include Cornell, Dartmouth and Richmond.
Scoop Smith, jr., Woodland Hills
At 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds, Smith is usually the smallest and fastest player on the field. He had 44 receptions for 851 yards and scored 17 touchdowns en route to Class 5A all-state honors last season. Smith, who is also a star point guard for Woodland Hills, owns a personal record of 10.62 seconds in the 100 meters.
Khalil Taylor, so., Seton LaSalle
A four-star sophomore, Taylor already holds offers from Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh and numerous others. He scored 13 total touchdowns a season ago and finished with 35 catches for 501 yards.
De’reon Washington, sr., Serra Catholic
Washington had 41 catches for 965 yards and 14 touchdowns during a dominant junior season. He also piled up 50 total tackles on defense with three interceptions.
