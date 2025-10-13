Vote for the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week - Oct. 12, 2025
This past weekend in Pennsylvania football history will always be tied with Penn State dismissing James Franklin as head coach. But on the high school scene, there were plenty of strong performances to highlight Week 7 and we documented them here so you can help us select the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Cole West of North Pocono.
Voting concludes Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Dai’mere Adair, University Prep Eagles
Adair helped the Eagles add some intrigue into the race for the Pittsburgh City League crown. Adair threw a pair of touchdown passes to help University Prep halt Westinghouse’s 21-game winning streak in league play. An 89-yard pass to Zion Hauser in the second quarter proved to be the winning score.
Aiden Bliss, Port Allegany Gators
Bliss ran for 206 yards and four touchdowns as Port Allegany rolled to a 71-16 win over Otto-Elred. The Gators won 71-16 to improve to 8-0.
Cole DeLattre, Holidaysburg Golden Tigers
DeLattre finished with 328 yards of total offense and scored five times to help Holidaysburg roll by Selinsgrove on Friday night.
Drew Engle, Twin Valley Raiders
Engle rushed for nearly 200 yards to help the Raiders move to 8-0 by beating previously undefeated Wyomissing. Engle carried the ball 26 times and scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Vinnie Feliciano, Mercyhurst Prep Lakers
Feliciano found a way to move the ball consistently over the goal line Friday against Iroquois. Feliciano scored eight touchdowns on 15 carries to help Mercyhurst Prep to roll to a 55-6 win. He finished with 297 rushing yards.
Ayden Hockenbroch, Southern Columbia Tigers
The Tigers have collected seven straight wins since their season opener. Hockenbroch tossed a pair of touchdown passes to help Southern Columbia grind out a win over Mountoursville. Hockenbroch passed for 114 yards and ran for 22 more.
Lucas Lo Presto, Pittston Patriots
Los Presto has been slowly rewriting Pittston’s receiving record book. He caught 11 passes Friday night to help the Patriots beat Hazleton Area 49-13 and capture the Wyoming Valley Conference Division I championship. Lo PResto finished with 114 receiving yards and holds the school record with 109 catches and 1,6957 yards according to Tom Robinson of NEPAfootball.com.
Colton Ryan, Clearfield Bison
Ryan helped Clearfield roll to a big win over Somerset. He ran for 158 yards and scored four touchdowns to help the Bison pick up a 43-14 victory.
Kemon Spell, McKeesport Tigers
Spell had a dazzling performance in a battle for first place in the Greater Allegheny Conference with Mars. Spell, who is a highly-sought after college recruit, amassed 420 all-purpose yards and scored six touchdowns in McKeesport’s win.
John Welde, Cardinal O’Hara Lions
Welde set a new school record by throwing for 324 Friday night in the Lions’ win over Father Judge. The previous Cardinal O’Hara record had stood since 1969.
