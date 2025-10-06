Vote for the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week - Oct. 5, 2025
With Week 6 complete, the state playoff picture is starting to shape up as the Pennsylvania high school football scene inches closer to the postseason. There were plenty of solid performances from all around the state.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Zahir Ismaeli of Westinghouse.
Here’s a look at some of the best performances from around the state. Vote on who you thought had the best week. Voting ends Oct. 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Denyn Beachel, Warrior Run Defenders
Beachel was Warrior Run’s leading tackler and rusher during a wild win over Loyalsock Township. Beachel ran for 175 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also collected eight tackles.
Tanner Coll, Springfield-Delco Cougars
Coll scored three touchdowns and ran for 109 yards to help the Cougars beat Haverford to stay unbeaten. Springfield Delco scored the final 14 points of the game in a 35-21 win over Haverford.
Cole Johnston, Karns City Gremlins
Johnston scored three times and gained 76 yards on the ground to help the Gremlins beat previously undefeated Westinghouse. Karns City led 14-0 at the half before being forced to hold on for a 28-24 win.
Nazir Jones-Davis, Bishop McDevitt Crusaders
Jones-Davis averaged more than six yards per carry during the Crusaders’ win over Cumberland Valley. He carried the ball 20 times and piled up 131 yards and scored twice in the Bishop McDevitt’s 34-13 win.
Tevin Owen-Cratsenberg, Highlands Golden Rams
Owen-Cratensberg blocked an extra point in overtime to help the Golden Rams knock off previously unbeaten Freeport. But Owen-Cratsenberg did plenty to help Highlands along the way. He ran for 235 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown in overtime.
Antonio Perkins, Burrell Buccaneers
The sophomore quarterback ran for 303 yards and scored four times to help Burrell beat Valley 41-21 last Friday. Perkins, who transferred to Burrell from Valley, helped the Buccaneers beat the Vikings for the seventh straight season.
Gavin Sidwar, La Salle College Explorers
Sidwar wants to help La Salle College stop Saint Joseph’s Prep runs of PIAA Class 6A titles. Throwing four touchdown passes like he did Saturday night will be a good way to do so. Sidwar helped La Salle College beat the Hawks 31-20.
Cameron Sweeney, Hershey Trojans
Sweeney was effective in several areas during the Trojans’ 27-17 win over Red Land. Sweeney was 3-of-3 through the air, passing for 26 yards and a touchdown. Sweeney also ran for 126 yards and scored a rushing touchdown for Hershey.
Cole West, North Pocono Trojans
West scored two touchdowns to help North Pocono improve to 7-0. West returned an interception for a touchdown at the end of the first half. He then opened up the second half with a 81-yard kick return for a score to help North Pocono win, 42-10.
Brett Wolski, Marple Newtown Tigers
Wolski scored five touchdowns in the Tigers’ 42-7 win over Lower Merion. Wolski has had a knack for finding the end zone this season. He also had a six-touchdown performance.
