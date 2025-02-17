Vote: Who is the Pennsylvania High School Athlete of the Week? (2/17/2025)
Which Pennsylvania high school athlete had the best week?
Each week, High School On SI scours the Keystone State for the top winter sports like basketball, wrestling, soccer and swimming during the past week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Olivia Kovach or Mt. Pleasant gymnastics.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, Feb. 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Lucas Luteran, Meadville boys basketball
Luteran became the Bulldogs' all-time 3-point king during Meadville's game against Dubois last Tuesday night. Luteran is the first Meadville player to make 200 3-pointers in his career.
Haley Smarsh, Moon girls wrestling
The Tigers sophomore wrestler won her second WPIAL title by beating Plum's Saphia Davis by a 12-1 major decision in the 130-pound match. Marsh reached the PIAA finals last season.
Shayla Smith, Audenried Charter girls basketball
Smith scored 47 points in a Public League quarterfinal last Thursday to help Audenried pick up a win and broke the league's scoring record. Smith now has 2,502 points.
Smith broke the record previously held by Shawnetta Stewart and had stood since 1996.
Keith Taylor, Allderdice boys basketball
Taylor scored 16 points and had four steals to help the Dragons win their fifth straight Pittsburgh City League Championship, 59-53, over Obama Academy.
David Kennedy, Mountoursville wrestling
Kennedy pinned Montgomery's Carden Wagner to win a section title in District 4 at 127 pounds. Kennedy also hit the 150-win mark.
Addy Bond, Redbank Valley girls basketball
Bond scored 18 points to help Redbank Valley beat Karns City to win the Keystone Shortway Athletic conference championship.
Aaron Seidel, North Lebanon wrestling
Seidel picked up three wins, including a technical fall over Berks Catholic's Brayden Hartranft, to win the District 3 AA Section 2 title at 133 pounds. He is four wins short of 200 in his career.
Santino Sloboda, Butler wrestling
Sloboda fought off the flu to win the 127-pound WPIAL Class AAA Northern Section title. Sloboda is now 7-0 for the Golden Tornado.
Anberlyn Petrecca, Bishop Guilfoyle gilrs basketball
Petrecca finished with 17 points and seven rebounds to help lead the Lady Marauders to a win over Hollidaysburg in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship game.