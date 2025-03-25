Vote: Who should be the Pennsylvania high school Athlete of the Week? (3/24/2025)
Each week, High School On SI scours the Keystone State for the top winter sports like basketball, wrestling, soccer and swimming during the past week.
Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Cameron Sweeney, Hershey boys basketball
The Trojans will play for a state title in Class 5A for the first time in program history. Sweeney led Hershey with 14 points.
Shareef Jackson, Roman Catholic boys basketball
Jackson scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds to help Roman Catholic clinch a spot in the Class 6A title game.
Cam Epps, South Allegheny boys basketball
Epps made five 3-pointers and scored 16 points to help the Gladiators reach the PIAA Class 3A title game for the first time.
Jayvon Byrd, West Catholic boys basketball
Byrd made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to help West Catholic reach the PIAA Class 3A final with a one-point win over Holy Cross. Byrd finished tied for a team-high 11 points.
Coral Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley girls basketball
Prosser scored a game-high 31 points to help the Mountaineers beat Mountain View and advance to the PIAA Class 2A title game.
Morgan Ruggery, Bishop Guilfoyle girls basketball
Ruggery tied for a team-high 14 points to help the Marauders beat Bishop Carroll to advance to the PIAA Class 1A title game. Bishop Guilfoyle will seek its ninth state title.
Aubrey Mobley, Lansdale Catholic girls basketball
Mobley scored nine points and added four assists to help Lansdale Catholic beat up on North Catholic and reach the PIAA Class 4A title game.
Quinn Boettinger, Perkiomen Valley girls basketball
Boettinger finished with 22 points and Perkiomen Valley was able to slip by Archbishop Carroll to punch its ticket to the PIAA Class 6A title game for the first time.
Nolan Stott, Garnet Valley hockey
Stott scored two goals and had an assist during Garnet Valley’s 7-2 win over Avonworth to help the Jaguars win their first state title.
Andy Norton, North Penn hockey
Norton made 26 saves to help North Penn beat Cathedral Prep to win the Class 2A state championship.
Braden Morin, Seneca Valley hockey
Morin recorded a hat trick to help the Raiders win their first state crown.
Karlye Teman, Palisades softball
Teman broke a school record by recording the 815th strikeout of her career this week.