Vote: Who should be the Pennsylvania high school Athlete of the Week? (3/24/2025)

We narrowed down the top winter sports performers of last week. Now, we want to hear from you

Josh Rizzo

Each week, High School On SI scours the Keystone State for the top winter sports like basketball, wrestling, soccer and swimming during the past week.

Scroll down, read up on the nominees and cast your vote for your winner. Voting closes Sunday, March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Cameron Sweeney, Hershey boys basketball

The Trojans will play for a state title in Class 5A for the first time in program history. Sweeney led Hershey with 14 points.

Shareef Jackson, Roman Catholic boys basketball

Jackson scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds to help Roman Catholic clinch a spot in the Class 6A title game.

Cam Epps, South Allegheny boys basketball

Epps made five 3-pointers and scored 16 points to help the Gladiators reach the PIAA Class 3A title game for the first time.

Jayvon Byrd, West Catholic boys basketball

Byrd made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to help West Catholic reach the PIAA Class 3A final with a one-point win over Holy Cross. Byrd finished tied for a team-high 11 points.

Coral Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley girls basketball

Prosser scored a game-high 31 points to help the Mountaineers beat Mountain View and advance to the PIAA Class 2A title game.

Morgan Ruggery, Bishop Guilfoyle girls basketball

Ruggery tied for a team-high 14 points to help the Marauders beat Bishop Carroll to advance to the PIAA Class 1A title game. Bishop Guilfoyle will seek its ninth state title.

Aubrey Mobley, Lansdale Catholic girls basketball

Mobley scored nine points and added four assists to help Lansdale Catholic beat up on North Catholic and reach the PIAA Class 4A title game.

Quinn Boettinger, Perkiomen Valley girls basketball

Boettinger finished with 22 points and Perkiomen Valley was able to slip by Archbishop Carroll to punch its ticket to the PIAA Class 6A title game for the first time.

Nolan Stott, Garnet Valley hockey

Stott scored two goals and had an assist during Garnet Valley’s 7-2 win over Avonworth to help the Jaguars win their first state title.

Andy Norton, North Penn hockey

Norton made 26 saves to help North Penn beat Cathedral Prep to win the Class 2A state championship.

Braden Morin, Seneca Valley hockey

Morin recorded a hat trick to help the Raiders win their first state crown.

Karlye Teman, Palisades softball

Teman broke a school record by recording the 815th strikeout of her career this week.

Josh Rizzo has served as a sports writer for high school and college sports for more than 15 years. Rizzo graduated from Slippery Rock University in 2010 and Penn-Trafford High School in 2007. During his time working at newspapers in Illinois, Missouri, and Pennsylvania, he covered everything from demolition derby to the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. Rizzo was named Sports Writer of the Year by Gatehouse Media Class C in 2011. He also won a first-place award for feature writing from the Missouri Press Association. In Pennsylvania, Rizzo was twice given a second-place award for sports deadline reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025

