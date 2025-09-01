Vote: Who Was the Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week? Sept. 1, 2025
The first full week of Pennsylvania high school football is complete and now we are tracking the top performances and asking for your help to pick this week's Pennsylvania High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Grady Hope of Big Spring
Voting ends Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are this week's nominees.
Dai’mere Adair, USO
Adair finished with 302 yards for USO in a losing effort to Hickory. Adair threw two touchdowns passes.
Tim Andrasy, Leechburg Blue Devils
Andrasy found plenty of space against Beth-Center Friday night. Andrasy piled up 310 yards on the ground and scored seven touchdowns.
Jamere Christian, Richland Rams
Christian intercepted three passes to help the Rams upend the defending Class A state championship Bishop Guilfoyle at Mansion Park in Altoona.
PJ Dent, Harrisburg Cougars
Dent stepped in and scored two touchdowns in place of Messiah Mickens, who went out with an injury. Harrisburg picked up a win over Bishop McDevitt.
Amahj Gowans, Cardinal O’Hara Lions
Gowans found plenty of space to operate against Archbishop Wood. He finished with 196 rushing yards and scored three touchdowns.
Kash Herritt, Jersey Shore Bullodgs
Herritt scored three touchdowns and ran for 142 yards in a wild battle between the Bulldogs and Delaware Valley. Jersey Shore won 49-42.
Maddox Hetrick, Punxsutawney Chucks
The Chucks picked up a wild 49-35 win over DuBois. Hetrick led Punxsutawney’s attack by rushing for four scores and throwing another. The Chucks finished with 482 yards of total offense.
Joey O’Brien, La Salle College Explorers
O’Brien caught three touchdown passes to help the Explorers pick up a win over Malvern Prep.
Roman Thompson, Central Catholic Vikings
Thompson played an important role for the Vikings, scoring three times in a 34-20 win over Pine-Richland. Thompson scored three touchdowns for Central Catholic.
Devon Underwood, Wilkes-Barre Wolkpack
Underwood scored four touchdowns, including the game winner in overtime to help the Wolfpack upend Stroudsburg.
Kyle Wonders, Red Land Patriots
Wonders intercepted a pass and caught a 23-yard touchdown pass to help the Patriots improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2016.