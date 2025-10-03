Windber Football Coach, Players Sidelined Against Everett, Amid Hazing Investigation
The Windber High School football program in Pennsylvania is facing a major challenge as both its head coach and several players were sidelined prior to Friday night’s Week 7 Inter-County Conference match-up against Everett. It also happens to be the school's Homecoming game.
According to a report from the Daily American, longtime head coach Matt Grohal did not coach the Ramblers in the October 3 contest, and three players — including two regular starters — are suspended.
The players have not been identified.
Ongoing Investigation
The absences stem from an ongoing hazing investigation being conducted by both the Windber Area School District and the Windber Borough Police Department. Athletic Director Mark Ott confirmed that the decision was made to protect both players and staff until the inquiry is complete.
“Coach Grohal is not here tonight due to the ongoing investigation,” Ott told the Daily American, prior to Friday's game. “We want to protect our kids and Coach Grohal until the investigation is complete.”
Windber Borough Police Chief Andy Frear added earlier in the week, “We are investigating that incident. After the investigation is complete, we will file whatever charges fit the crime.”
Homecoming Festivities Continued as Planned
Many feared the incident would alter or even cancel the school's Homecoming celebrations. However, those fears what put to rest earlier this week by Windber Area High School Superintendent Michael Vuckovich.
"After careful consideration, I have made the decision to keep these events as planned," wrote Vuckovich on a statement on the school's web site. "While there is an ongoing investigation involving members of the football team, it is important to remember that the vast majority of our students have done nothing wrong. I do not want to take away opportunities from students who have worked hard, shown pride in our school, and earned the right to participate in Homecoming festivities."
Interim Leadership
With Grohal away from the sidelines, Frank Tallyen was named to serve as interim coach for Friday’s game.
Grohal, who has been at the helm for 15 years, has amassed 107 wins and guided the program to two District 5 championships. His future status remains unclear while the investigation continues.
Context on Player Suspensions
Ott also clarified that Grohal had suspended two players for a portion of Windber’s 27-19 comeback victory over North Star on Sept. 19. However, those suspensions were unrelated to the current hazing probe.
Uncertainty During a Key Stretch of the Season
As the investigation proceeds, the Windber football program faces an uncertain stretch in the heart of its season. While no charges have yet been filed, both school officials and police have indicated that updates will follow once the inquiry concludes.