SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Mid-Atlantic (10/21/2024)
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic (Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia).
Pine-Richland’s loss to North Allegheny dropped the Pennsylvania school out of the regional rankings, with Upper St. Clair taking its spot, moving up to No. 7. We also flipped Grimsley and Westside after the Whirlies’ dominant performance last week.
Mid-Atlantic football Top 10
1. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (National No. 18) (8-0)
2. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (National No. 23) (7-0)
3. La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (National No. 24) (9-0)
4. Gaffney (S.C.) (6-0)
5. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (6-1)
6. Maury (Norfolk, Va.) (7-0)
7. Upper St. Clair (Pa.) (9-0)
8. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (8-0)
9. Westside (Anderson, S.C.) (6-0)
10. Martinsburg (W.Va.) (8-0)
Honorable mention: Central Catholic (Pittsburgh), Clayton (N.C.), Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.), Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.), Phoebus (Hampton, Va.), St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)
