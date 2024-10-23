High School

SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Mid-Atlantic (10/21/2024)

The Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic region, encompassing Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia

René Ferrán

Myles Mcafee and Archbishop Spalding are the No. 1 high school football team in our Mid-Atlantic rankings.
Myles Mcafee and Archbishop Spalding are the No. 1 high school football team in our Mid-Atlantic rankings. / Archbishop Spalding Cavalier Athletics

We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings

Now, we break it down by region. 

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic (Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia). 

Pine-Richland’s loss to North Allegheny dropped the Pennsylvania school out of the regional rankings, with Upper St. Clair taking its spot, moving up to No. 7. We also flipped Grimsley and Westside after the Whirlies’ dominant performance last week.

Mid-Atlantic football Top 10

1. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (National No. 18) (8-0)

2. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (National No. 23) (7-0)

3. La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (National No. 24) (9-0)

4. Gaffney (S.C.) (6-0)

5. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (6-1)

6. Maury (Norfolk, Va.) (7-0)

7. Upper St. Clair (Pa.) (9-0)

8. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (8-0)

9. Westside (Anderson, S.C.) (6-0)

10. Martinsburg (W.Va.) (8-0)

Honorable mention: Central Catholic (Pittsburgh), Clayton (N.C.), Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.), Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.), Phoebus (Hampton, Va.), St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

Home/Rankings