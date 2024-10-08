SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Mid-Atlantic (10/7/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Mid-Atlantic (Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, West Virginia).
The big showdown in the Keystone State between No. 4 La Salle College and St. Joseph’s Prep lived up to the hype, with the Engineers surviving a four-overtime thriller to snap the Eagles’ win streak against state opponents at 19.
Mid-Atlantic football Top 10
1. Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) (National No. 20) (7-0)
2. Weddington (Matthews, N.C.) (National No. 25) (5-0)
3. Gaffney (S.C.) (4-0)
4. La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.) (7-0)
5. Maury (Norfolk, Va.) (5-0)
6. Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.) (6-0)
7. Westside (Anderson, S.C.) (4-0)
8. Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) (6-0)
9. DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) (4-1)
10. Martinsburg (W.Va.) (6-0)
Honorable mention: Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.), Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), Manheim Township (Lancaster, Pa.), Peters Township (McMurray, Pa.), Phoebus (Hampton, Va.), Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.), St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia)
