SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Midwest (10/21/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Midwest (Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota).
Walsh Jesuit continues its climb up the regional rankings as the Warriors remained undefeated entering the final week of the regular season. Lawrence North took the place of Brownsburg in this week’s rankings as the Wildcats await the start of the Indiana sectional playoffs in two weeks.
Midwest football Top 10
1. Belleville (Mich.) (National No. 17) (8-0)
2. East St. Louis (Ill.) (National No. 20) (8-0)
3. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio) (National No. 22) (8-1)
4. Crown Point (Ind.) (9-0)
5. Walsh Jesuit (Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio) (9-0)
6. Washington Massillon (Ohio) (7-2)
7. Lincoln-Way East (Frankfort, Ill.) (8-0)
8. Avon (Ohio) (9-0)
9. Detroit Central Catholic (Novi, Mich.) (7-0)
10. Lawrence North (Indianapolis) (9-0)
Honorable mention: Anderson (Cincinnati, Ohio), Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio), Brownsburg (Ind.), Dowling (West Des Moines, Iowa), Franklin (Wis.), Maple Grove (Minn.), Westfield (Ind.)
