SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Northeast (10/14/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Northeast (New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Maine).
Iona Prep’s 34-27 victory at Cardinal Hayes on Saturday shook up the Northeast rankings, with the Gaels taking the Cardinals’ spot in the Top 10. Vermont’s top team, Champlain Valley Union, has caught our eye and entered our honorable mention list.
Northeast football Top 10
1. Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) (National No. 10) (5-1)
2. DePaul Catholic (Wayne, N.J.) (7-0)
3. St. John's Prep (Danvers, Mass.) (5-0)
4. Delbarton (N.J.) (5-1)
5. Brunswick School (Greenwich, Conn.) (5-0)
6. Winslow Township (Atco, N.J.) (7-0)
7. Bedford (N.H.) (6-0)
8. King Philip Regional (Wrentham, Mass.) (5-0)
9. Hun (Princeton, N.J.) (6-1)
10. Iona Prep (N.Y.) (5-2)
Honorable mention: Cardinal Hayes (Bronx, N.Y.), Champlain Valley Union (Hinesburg, Vt.), Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, N.Y.), Millville (N.J.), Somers (Lincolndale, N.Y.), Thornton Academy (Saco, Maine)
