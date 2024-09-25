SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — South Central (9/23/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the South Central (Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri).
South Central football Top 10
1. Duncanville (Texas) (National No. 4)
2. North Crowley (Fort Worth, Texas) (National No. 7)
3. North Shore (Houston) (National No. 8)
4. Desoto (Texas) (National No. 11)
5. Atascocita (Humble, Texas) (National No. 16)
6. Westlake (Austin, Texas) (National No. 19)
7. Owasso (Okla.)
8. Southlake Carroll (Texas)
9. Bryant (Ark.)
10. Cardinal Ritter (St. Louis)
Honorable mention: Carl Albert (Midwest City, Okla.), DeSmet Jesuit (St. Louis), Lake Travis (Austin, Texas), Lutheran North (St. Louis), Omaha (Neb.) Westside, Summer Creek (Houston)
