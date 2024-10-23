High School

SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Southeast (10/21/2024)

The Top 10 teams in the Southeast region, encompassing Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee and Kentucky

René Ferrán

Luke Nickel and Milton are the No. 2 high school football team in our Southeast rankings.
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings

Now, we break it down by region. 

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast (Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky). 

We flipped Chaminade-Madonna and Miami Central in this week’s Top 10, with the Lions boasting wins over American Heritage, Norland and St. Thomas Aquinas after starting the season 0-2.

Southeast football Top 10

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (National No. 4) (5-1)

2. Milton (Ga.) (National No. 6) (8-0)

3. Carrollton (Ga.) (National No. 9) (9-0)

4. Lakeland (Fla.) (National No. 14) (6-0)

5. Boyle County (Danville, Ky.) (National No. 14) (8-0)

6. Buford (Ga.) (National No. 18 (7-1)

7. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn. (National No. 21) (8-0)

8. Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) (7-0)

9. Auburn (Ala.) (8-0)

10. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (7-2)

Honorable mention: Miami Central (Fla.), North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.), Ruston (La.), Saraland (Ala.), St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Tupelo (Miss.), Venice (Fla.)

