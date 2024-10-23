SBLive/SI regional high school football rankings — Southeast (10/21/2024)
We recently released our latest national high school football Top 25 rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast (Florida, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky).
We flipped Chaminade-Madonna and Miami Central in this week’s Top 10, with the Lions boasting wins over American Heritage, Norland and St. Thomas Aquinas after starting the season 0-2.
Southeast football Top 10
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (National No. 4) (5-1)
2. Milton (Ga.) (National No. 6) (8-0)
3. Carrollton (Ga.) (National No. 9) (9-0)
4. Lakeland (Fla.) (National No. 14) (6-0)
5. Boyle County (Danville, Ky.) (National No. 14) (8-0)
6. Buford (Ga.) (National No. 18 (7-1)
7. Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn. (National No. 21) (8-0)
8. Armwood (Seffner, Fla.) (7-0)
9. Auburn (Ala.) (8-0)
10. Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) (7-2)
Honorable mention: Miami Central (Fla.), North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.), Ruston (La.), Saraland (Ala.), St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Tupelo (Miss.), Venice (Fla.)
